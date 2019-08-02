Darius Slay (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit -- Cornerback Darius Slay was activated from the non-football injury list by the Detroit Lions on Friday, clearing his way to resume practicing with the team.

Slay missed the entirety of the Lions' offseason program, including mandatory minicamp, as he sought to renegotiate his contract. He remains under contract for two more seasons. He will be paid $12.55 million in 2019 and $10 million in 2020.

By sitting out the offseason program, he forfeited a $250,000 workout bonus and was fined another $88,000 for skipping minicamp.

Despite not being able to land an extension, Slay reported to Lions training camp on time on July 24, but missed the first seven practices. He spoke to reporters after the team's first practice and largely avoided answering questions about his contract status.

The only time he acknowledged dissatisfaction was when he was asked if he was underpaid. After flipping the question back on reporters, asking them if they felt he was underpaid, Slay responded, "Everybody in the world knows."

An All-Pro in 2017, after leading the league in interceptions, he earned his second Pro Bowl selection last season. In 15 games, he recorded 43 tackles, 16 pass defenses and three interceptions.