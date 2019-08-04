Lions Family Fest and scrimmage at Ford Field
Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard prepares to hit a tackling dummy during the open practice session at Lions Family Fest on Friday, Aug. 2, at Ford Field in Detroit. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Fales, right, stretches during the open practice session at Lions Family Fest. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Lions quarterback Tom Savage stretches during the open practice session at Lions Family Fest. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Lions rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson stretches during the open practice session at Lions Family Fest. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Lions cornerback Darius Slay makes a catch during the open practice session at Lions Family Fest. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Lions cornerback Darius Slay makes a catch during the open practice session at Lions Family Fest. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Lions rookie linebacker Jahlani Tavai hits a tackling dummy during the open practice session at Lions Family Fest. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
The Lions dance team performs for the crowd at Lions Family Fest. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, left, stretches during the open practice session at Lions Family Fest. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia smiles as he drives his ATV onto the field for media interviews during Friday's open practice session. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Brady Hughes, 8, of Rochester Hills, left, races against Scott Bancroft of Jackson during Lions Family Fest outside of Ford Field on Friday in Detroit. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fans line up outside Ford Field for Lions Family Fest on Friday evening. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Aaliyah Flores, 12, of Dearborn Heights tries to grab flying Lions currency, which can be used at any merchandise table. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
DaJuan Jones, 8, of Inkster sings karaoke during Lions Family Fest. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Nolan Nykse, 9, and Nicole Nykse, 11, of Monroe, pose for for a photo while standing inside a giant Lions replica helmet. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
    Allen Park — The Detroit Lions announced a couple transactions Sunday morning, signing cornerback Tarvarus McFadden, waiving wide receiver Deontez Alexander and activating defensive tackle Darius Kilgo off the non-football injury list. 

    The McFadden addition comes on the heels of Teez Tabor missing the team's most recent practice, a scrimmage at Ford Field on Friday night. 

    "It will be day-to-day with him as he battles back," Lions coach Matt Patricia said. "He works really hard. You just don't know. We'll see where it goes, but he's a tough guy. Tabor is a tough guy and he really wants to be out there."

    McFadden is a big cornerback, listed at 6-foot-2, 204 pounds. He went undrafted out of Florida State in 2018 and had stints on the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts practice squads. 

    At Florida State, he recorded eight interceptions over three seasons, with all the picks coming during his sophomore year in 2016. 

    "In general, with the position, in the secondary, we were just trying to get another body in here to go compete and also just handle some of the different looks that we're seeing from our offense and obviously just pushing through for the rest of the preseason," Patricia said. "We're always going to try to find good players that are out here, bring them in and see what they can do."

    Kilgo's return will provide some needed depth to the defensive line. Signed by the team in May, the 6-foot-3, 319-pounder appeared in 11 games with the Tennessee Titans a year ago. 

