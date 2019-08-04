Tarvarus McFadden (Photo: Tony Avelar, AP)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions announced a couple transactions Sunday morning, signing cornerback Tarvarus McFadden, waiving wide receiver Deontez Alexander and activating defensive tackle Darius Kilgo off the non-football injury list.

The McFadden addition comes on the heels of Teez Tabor missing the team's most recent practice, a scrimmage at Ford Field on Friday night.

"It will be day-to-day with him as he battles back," Lions coach Matt Patricia said. "He works really hard. You just don't know. We'll see where it goes, but he's a tough guy. Tabor is a tough guy and he really wants to be out there."

McFadden is a big cornerback, listed at 6-foot-2, 204 pounds. He went undrafted out of Florida State in 2018 and had stints on the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts practice squads.

Teez Tabor (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

At Florida State, he recorded eight interceptions over three seasons, with all the picks coming during his sophomore year in 2016.

"In general, with the position, in the secondary, we were just trying to get another body in here to go compete and also just handle some of the different looks that we're seeing from our offense and obviously just pushing through for the rest of the preseason," Patricia said. "We're always going to try to find good players that are out here, bring them in and see what they can do."

Kilgo's return will provide some needed depth to the defensive line. Signed by the team in May, the 6-foot-3, 319-pounder appeared in 11 games with the Tennessee Titans a year ago.