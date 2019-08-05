Lions, Patriots dual practice in Allen Park
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talk off to the side after the combined Detroit, New England practice at the training facility in Allen Park, Michigan on August 5, 2019.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talk off to the side after the combined Detroit, New England practice at the training facility in Allen Park, Michigan on August 5, 2019. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady arrives by bus to the Lions Allen Park training facility.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady arrives by bus to the Lions Allen Park training facility. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Patriots' Duron Harmon, Dont'a Hightower and David Andrews talk to their former coach, Lions head coach Matt Patricia as the players make their way onto the field.
Patriots' Duron Harmon, Dont'a Hightower and David Andrews talk to their former coach, Lions head coach Matt Patricia as the players make their way onto the field. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hugs former teammate Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola as the players make their way onto the field.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hugs former teammate Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola as the players make their way onto the field. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks with one of his former coaches, Lions head coach Matt Patricia as the players make their way onto the field.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks with one of his former coaches, Lions head coach Matt Patricia as the players make their way onto the field. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola and his former teammate Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer say hello on the field during practice.
Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola and his former teammate Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer say hello on the field during practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Patriots' linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. hugs former teammate Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola as the players make their way onto the field.
Patriots' linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. hugs former teammate Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola as the players make their way onto the field. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks fro an open receiver with offensive lineman Frank Ragnow defending during drills.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks fro an open receiver with offensive lineman Frank Ragnow defending during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. readies for a reception during drills.
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. readies for a reception during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Holliday bursts off the line during receiver drills.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Holliday bursts off the line during receiver drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Patriots running backs Sony Micheal and Jame White during the morning practice.
Patriots running backs Sony Micheal and Jame White during the morning practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford hands off to running back C.J. Anderson.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford hands off to running back C.J. Anderson. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson readies for a reception during drills.
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson readies for a reception during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
New England quarterback Tom Brady works during practice.
New England quarterback Tom Brady works during practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford wipes away the sweat as he, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and the team practice on a blistering hot day in Allen Park.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford wipes away the sweat as he, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and the team practice on a blistering hot day in Allen Park. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception during drills.
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse bursts off the line during receiver drills.
Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse bursts off the line during receiver drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
New England quarterback Tom Brady works during practice.
New England quarterback Tom Brady works during practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Former Detroit Lions, Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Not works during New Englands practice.
Former Detroit Lions, Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Not works during New Englands practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse readies for a reception during drills. Detroit Lions,
Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse readies for a reception during drills. Detroit Lions, Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola readies for a reception during drills. Detroit Lions, New England Patriots combined practice at training facility in Allen Park, Michigan on August 5, 2019. (Image by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)
Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola readies for a reception during drills. Detroit Lions, New England Patriots combined practice at training facility in Allen Park, Michigan on August 5, 2019. (Image by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News) Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse readies for a reception during drills.
Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse readies for a reception during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Chris Lacy readies for a reception during drills.
Lions wide receiver Chris Lacy readies for a reception during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions tight end Jesse James readies for a reception during drills.
Lions tight end Jesse James readies for a reception during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson readies for a reception during drills.
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson readies for a reception during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. readies for a reception during drills.
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. readies for a reception during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola readies for a reception during drills.
Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola readies for a reception during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse readies for a reception during drills.
Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse readies for a reception during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Chris Lacy readies for a reception during drills.
Lions wide receiver Chris Lacy readies for a reception during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. bursts off the line during receiver drills.
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. bursts off the line during receiver drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions tight end Jesse James works over the top of assistants during drills.
Lions tight end Jesse James works over the top of assistants during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions general manager Bob Quinn says hello to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during practice.
Lions general manager Bob Quinn says hello to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady chats with Lions general manager Bob Quinn on the field during practice.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady chats with Lions general manager Bob Quinn on the field during practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches over the start of practice Monday.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches over the start of practice Monday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back C.J. Anderson runs through the obstacles during drills.
Lions running back C.J. Anderson runs through the obstacles during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golliday runs through the obstacles during drills.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golliday runs through the obstacles during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Chris Lacy runs through the obstacles during drills.
Lions wide receiver Chris Lacy runs through the obstacles during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer talk with former New England coach, Lions head coach Matt Patricia as the players make their way onto the field.
Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer talk with former New England coach, Lions head coach Matt Patricia as the players make their way onto the field. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford chats with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady after the combined practice.
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford chats with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady after the combined practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford chats with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady after the combined practice.
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford chats with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady after the combined practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and owner Martha Ford share a laugh with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick after the combined practice.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and owner Martha Ford share a laugh with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick after the combined practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Lions head coach Matt Patricia joke around with Patricia's kids after the combined practice.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Lions head coach Matt Patricia joke around with Patricia's kids after the combined practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Lions head coach Matt Patricia joke around with Patricia's kids after the combined practice.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Lions head coach Matt Patricia joke around with Patricia's kids after the combined practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Lions alumni Lomas Brown chats with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after the combined Lions, Patriots practice.
Detroit Lions alumni Lomas Brown chats with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after the combined Lions, Patriots practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Allen Park — There's a duality to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. 

    On one hand, it's easy to argue Brady is the greatest quarterback to ever play the game. A sixth-round pick out of Michigan in 2000, he's gone on to win three MVP awards, been selected to 14 Pro Bowls and sits at or near the top of most of the career passing lists. 

    More importantly than any of that, Brady has won six Super Bowl rings, earning MVP honors in four of those games. 

    Yet, he tries to present himself as just another player, a cog in the wheel of the great Patriots organization. That's a theme coach Bill Belichick is happy to play along with. 

    The day after Brady agreed a restructured contract, one that pays him more than twice as much as anyone else on the roster, Belichick did his best to gloss over it in the opening remarks of his Monday press conference, minutes before the Patriots took the field for the first of three joint practices with the Detroit Lions. 

    "On the Brady contract, you know it’s always good to come to an agreement with a player – any player – so that’s a good thing," Belichick said. "I’m not going to talk about the contract, so we’ll move on from that and focus on what we’re here for, which is a great opportunity to work against the Lions."

    The Patriots, under Belichick, are famous for living in the moment, focused far more on the present than either the past or the future. It's tough to argue against a mindset that's been a central theme of the organization's championship culture. 

    Brady plays the card well, always answering questions in the scope of the current season, but his future is becoming a more and more pressing topic. He turned 42 this week, a dinosaur by football standards, but he continues to buck father time and perform at the highest of levels. Last year, he completed 65.8 percent of his throws for 4,355 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also won another ring.

    How long can he realistically go? That's anyone's guess. But he's so confident with the way he's been able achieve the longevity, he's shared his process with the world. 

    "You’ve got to take care of your body," Brady said. "I wrote a book on it, literally. I live by it and I think it’s given me pretty good results. I try to pass it on to the next generation, so they don’t have to go through the same mistakes I did. But everybody learns different ways and hopefully I can be an inspiration. I’ve had a great opportunity to prove to a lot of people I could do it and hopefully I can."

    Former teammate Tavon Wilson is a believer. The safety, now with the Lions, bought Brady's book, and said he's applied some of its lessons to his own training regimen.

    As for how Brady looked on the field Monday — while a handful of fans in his Michigan jersey looked on —  it's even better than Wilson remembered. 

    "He’s continued to get better," Wilson said. "Every year, he continues to find a different way to get a little bit better and that’s something I’ve tried to take from him, watching him over the years.

    "I’m definitely amazed at it, but seeing all the work he puts in, day in and day out, I’m not really surprised."

    Brady's new contract is technically a one-year deal. The second and third years on the contract automatically void at the end of the league year and there's reportedly a provision that prohibits the Patriots from franchising him. That means he'll be a free agent next offseason, not that anyone really believes he'll play an NFL game for anyone other than New England. 

    But that's too far into the future for Brady to talk about right now. 

    "I mean, it’s really the reality for most guys in the NFL," Brady said. "I don’t want to think I’m any different than anyone else. Football is a tough business, it’s a production business and I’m ready to go this year. That’s really what matters. That’s where my focus is. There are a lot of guys that have one year left on their contracts. I have one year to go and we’ll see what happens."

