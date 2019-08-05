CLOSE New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick says he appreciates the "great people" who have been with the Lions franchise. By Matt Schoch, Special to The Detroit News

Allen Park — As much as his famously gruff exterior will allow, Bill Belichick said being back in Detroit this week means a lot to him.

The former Lions special-teams assistant and tight ends/receivers coach in 1976 and 1977 has gone on to quite a career, as you may have heard.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks with Lions head coach Matt Patricia, his former defensive coordinator in New England, as the players make their way onto the field Monday in Allen Park. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

But back in Detroit on Monday for a series of three joint practices with the Lions leading up to Thursday’s preseason game, Belichick allowed a hint of nostalgia.

“It’s great personally for me to, even though I was never part of this particular facility, to look back at some of the pictures here in the facility,” Belichick said. “Charlie Sanders, who I coached, Lem Barney, Mr. (William Clay) Ford, many other great players, great people in this organization. There’s a long, long history. Really appreciate the opportunity to be here and for our football team to improve over the next few days; that’s what we’re here for.”

The Lions were on his mind in Canton, Ohio, this weekend, Belichick said. The coach was visiting the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the induction of Ty Law, a former Patriots’ star and Michigan standout.

Belichick said he dug through a scrapbook and found his dad’s picture from the 1941 Lions’ team, where he was a rookie fullback, playing the only six games of his NFL career. Steve Belichick scored two touchdowns for a 4-6-1 team coached by Bill Edwards.

Matt Schoch is a freelance writer.