Allen Park — The Detroit Lions locked up a key reserve, one who could end up a starter in Week 1, agreeing to a two-year extension with offensive lineman Joe Dahl on Tuesday.

A fifth-round draft pick in 2016 — general manager Bob Quinn's first at the helm — Dahl played sparingly as a rookie as he made the difficult schematic adjustment from Washington State's spread offense to a balanced professional scheme. 

In his second season, Dahl, 26, emerged as a key backup for the Lions, earning three starts late in the season.

More: Lions camp observations: Skirmish gets rookie booted from practice

He fell behind veteran Kenny Wiggins on the depth chart in 2018, but in a display of impressive versatility, Dahl played some snaps at fullback down the stretch.

“Joe, he’s a real athletic guy for a big guy and a lot of the guards nowadays are pretty athletic from that standpoint,” Lions coach Matt Patricia said last season. “He’s really a guard, center, kind of one of those interior guys that can move around. … We trust him to go out there and do whatever it is you’re asking him to do at a high level and he’s going to go give you everything he has.”

This offseason, Dahl has been competing with Wiggins and Oday Aboushi for the starting guard job previously held by T.J. Lang. While Wiggins has received the majority of the first-team reps at left guard, Dahl has seen extended opportunity in recent days.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

Lions and Patriots joint practice: Tuesday, Aug. 6
Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai hits the sled during drills during a joint practice between the Lions and Patriots on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Allen Park.
Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai hits the sled during drills during a joint practice between the Lions and Patriots on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Allen Park. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady, former MSU quarterback Brian Hoyer and former Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich, all now with the Patriots, chat on the hill after the Patriots, Lions joint practice.
Former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady, former MSU quarterback Brian Hoyer and former Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich, all now with the Patriots, chat on the hill after the Patriots, Lions joint practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Da'Shawn Hand stretches out during the start of practice.
Da'Shawn Hand stretches out during the start of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick chats with Lions head coach Matt Patricia before the start of practice.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick chats with Lions head coach Matt Patricia before the start of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive end Austin Bryant stretches out at the start of practice.
Defensive end Austin Bryant stretches out at the start of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai works through obstacles during drills.
Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai works through obstacles during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson stretches out at the start of practice.
Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson stretches out at the start of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara stretches out at the start of practice. Detroit Lions,
Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara stretches out at the start of practice. Detroit Lions, Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Isaac Nauta stretches out at the start of practice.
Lions tight end Isaac Nauta stretches out at the start of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni calls out to his players during practice.
Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni calls out to his players during practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara stretches out at the start of practice.
Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara stretches out at the start of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches over practice.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches over practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive tackle P.J. Johnson comes off the sled during drills.
Lions defensive tackle P.J. Johnson comes off the sled during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A'Shawn Robinson and Romeo Okwara go one-on-one during drills.
A'Shawn Robinson and Romeo Okwara go one-on-one during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Jonathan Wynn and Kevin Strong go one-on-one during drills.
Jonathan Wynn and Kevin Strong go one-on-one during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Miles Killebrew works through the obstacles during drills.
Miles Killebrew works through the obstacles during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai works through obstacles during drills.
Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai works through obstacles during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions linebacker Tre Lamar works through obstacles during drills.
Lions linebacker Tre Lamar works through obstacles during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions linebacker Christian Jones drives off the line during drills.
Lions linebacker Christian Jones drives off the line during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions safety Miles Killebrew drives off the line during drills.
Lions safety Miles Killebrew drives off the line during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches over practice.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches over practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions linebacker Tre Lamar works through obstacles during drills.
Lions linebacker Tre Lamar works through obstacles during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions linebacker Christian Jones sprints through a drill Tuesday at practice.
Lions linebacker Christian Jones sprints through a drill Tuesday at practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong works against Darius Kilgo and P.J. Johnson during drills.
Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong works against Darius Kilgo and P.J. Johnson during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman works during drills.
Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman works during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Former Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich, now with the Patriots, heads off the field after practice.
Former Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich, now with the Patriots, heads off the field after practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Former Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich, now with the Patriots, hits the sled at the end of practice.
Former Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich, now with the Patriots, hits the sled at the end of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford heads off the field after practice.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford heads off the field after practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with Lions owner Martha Ford after the joint practice.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with Lions owner Martha Ford after the joint practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with former Lion, now with the Patriots, Kyle Van Noy, after practice.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with former Lion, now with the Patriots, Kyle Van Noy, after practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
