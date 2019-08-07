Lions and Patriots joint practice: Tuesday, Aug. 6
Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai hits the sled during drills during a joint practice between the Lions and Patriots on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Allen Park.
Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai hits the sled during drills during a joint practice between the Lions and Patriots on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Allen Park. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady, former MSU quarterback Brian Hoyer and former Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich, all now with the Patriots, chat on the hill after the Patriots, Lions joint practice.
Former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady, former MSU quarterback Brian Hoyer and former Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich, all now with the Patriots, chat on the hill after the Patriots, Lions joint practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Da'Shawn Hand stretches out during the start of practice.
Da'Shawn Hand stretches out during the start of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick chats with Lions head coach Matt Patricia before the start of practice.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick chats with Lions head coach Matt Patricia before the start of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive end Austin Bryant stretches out at the start of practice.
Defensive end Austin Bryant stretches out at the start of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai works through obstacles during drills.
Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai works through obstacles during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson stretches out at the start of practice.
Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson stretches out at the start of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Isaac Nauta stretches out at the start of practice.
Lions tight end Isaac Nauta stretches out at the start of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni calls out to his players during practice.
Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni calls out to his players during practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive tackle P.J. Johnson comes off the sled during drills.
Lions defensive tackle P.J. Johnson comes off the sled during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A'Shawn Robinson and Romeo Okwara go one-on-one during drills.
A'Shawn Robinson and Romeo Okwara go one-on-one during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Jonathan Wynn and Kevin Strong go one-on-one during drills.
Jonathan Wynn and Kevin Strong go one-on-one during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Miles Killebrew works through the obstacles during drills.
Miles Killebrew works through the obstacles during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Allen Park — For the past two seasons, no one on the Detroit Lions roster has played more snaps than offensive lineman Graham Glasgow. And if you made a list of players believed to be locked into starting jobs entering training camp, he would among the first names mentioned. But the team is treating him differently than many of their other projected starters, often rotating him between the first and second units.

    "That's just the way it is," Glasgow said. "That's what the coaches feel like is going to help the team. I'll do whatever they ask me to do and I'm trying to build as much chemistry with whoever I'm next to. I think it's good to get reps with guys you're not normally around. In that regard, I think it's good."

    Glasgow hints at the logical explanation. The team has dealt with a number of injuries up front the past couple seasons, so there's value in building chemistry between starters and eventual backups, in case those combinations need to play together during the regular season. 

    Another factor: The Lions have a clear opening along their offensive line, the other guard spot, and they want to get an extended look at the other candidates against the first-team defense.

    "We're all in a competition right now," Lions coach Matt Patricia said. "Everybody is out there competing hard. I think that group inside, there's a lot of rotation that's going on inside. That's good. That's what you want. It's training camp. That's what everybody expects."

    Whether Glasgow is running with the first-team offense or the second during practice, he isn't approaching things any differently. While, from the outside looking in, his starter status seems all but assured, he's continuing to treat it like its something to be earned on a daily basis. 

    "It's a competition and I approach it as such," Glasgow said. "Whether it is or it isn't, that's not for me to decide. I go out there and just try to make it apparent that I'm the starter and I'm going to play."

    One of the contenders for the vacant guard job, Joe Dahl, received a two-year contract extension this week. Glasgow was thrilled for his teammate and former roommate, praising Dahl's versatility and work ethic. 

    Like Dahl, Glasgow is in line for a new contract, heading into the final season of his rookie deal. But he didn't offer any hints about whether there was any progress on that front. 

    "That's something you're going to have to ask (general manger) Bob (Quinn)," Glasgow said. "I'm going to defer the question."

