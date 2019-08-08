Patriots wide receiver Maurice Harris catches a touchdown pass in front of Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye in the first quarter of Thursday's preseason opener. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit — Here are some observations from the first half of the Lions' preseason opener on Thursday, where the New England Patriots opened up a 20-0 lead at Ford Field.

► There were no in-game injury reports provided by the Lions, but the team suffered some rough hits to start the preseason slate. Wide receiver Jermaine Kearse appeared to suffer a broken leg, based on visual evidence, after a Patriots defender fell into him while missing a tackle.

Backup quarterback Tom Savage also went out early when the side of his head smacked hard against the turf while being sacked by Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley. Savage struggled to get to his feet afterward and was immediately evaluated for a concussion.

Finally, defensive tackle Darius Kilgo, who batted down a pass in the first quarter, was removed with a leg injury.

► Savage was injured on his third sack. Yes, it can be argued he wasn't getting rid of the ball quickly enough, but the blocking was also subpar. Kenny Wiggins gave up the first, getting overpowered by hulking defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Tyrell Crosby was beat around the left edge by linebacker Jamie Collins for the second sack and right tackle Andrew Donnal gave up the third to Bentley.

Crosby and Donnal were both beat on a fourth sack later in the half.

► The Lions played just a handful of starters, but that group included the team's entire offensive line. On defense, cornerback Darius Slay surprisingly took a few reps.

► Offensively, the Lions managed to accomplish very little in the opening half. Brandon Powell had a 24-yard catch and run during the opening possession, but the team collectively managed only four more yards through two quarters.

To make matters worse, third-string quarterback David Fales threw an interception directly into the chest of defensive end John Simon, setting the Patriots up for their third score.

► Defensively, the team wasn't much better. Detroit's back seven struggled to stick with New England's young receiving options. First-round pick N'Keal Harry had two catches for 36 yards, while undrafted rookie Jakobi Meyers caught a pair of touchdown passes, beating linebacker Miles Killebrew for one and cornerback Mike Ford for the other.

► Rookie cornerback Amani Oruwariye surrendered the third touchdown, failing to get his head around on a 14-yard pass from Brian Hoyer to Maurice Harris. Oruwariye also got beat by Meyers for a 26-yard gain inside the final two minutes of the half.

