Detroit — Here are some observations from the first half of the Lions' preseason opener on Thursday, where the New England Patriots opened up a 20-0 lead at Ford Field.

► There were no in-game injury reports provided by the Lions, but the team suffered some rough hits to start the preseason slate. Wide receiver Jermaine Kearse appeared to suffer a broken leg, based on visual evidence, after a Patriots defender fell into him while missing a tackle.

Backup quarterback Tom Savage also went out early when the side of his head smacked hard against the turf while being sacked by Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley. Savage struggled to get to his feet afterward and was immediately evaluated for a concussion. 

Finally, defensive tackle Darius Kilgo, who batted down a pass in the first quarter, was removed with a leg injury. 

► Savage was injured on his third sack. Yes, it can be argued he wasn't getting rid of the ball quickly enough, but the blocking was also subpar. Kenny Wiggins gave up the first, getting overpowered by hulking defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Tyrell Crosby was beat around the left edge by linebacker Jamie Collins for the second sack and right tackle Andrew Donnal gave up the third to Bentley. 

Crosby and Donnal were both beat on a fourth sack later in the half. 

► The Lions played just a handful of starters, but that group included the team's entire offensive line. On defense, cornerback Darius Slay surprisingly took a few reps. 

► Offensively, the Lions managed to accomplish very little in the opening half. Brandon Powell had a 24-yard catch and run during the opening possession, but the team collectively managed only four more yards through two quarters. 

To make matters worse, third-string quarterback David Fales threw an interception directly into the chest of defensive end John Simon, setting the Patriots up for their third score. 

► Defensively, the team wasn't much better. Detroit's back seven struggled to stick with New England's young receiving options. First-round pick N'Keal Harry had two catches for 36 yards, while undrafted rookie Jakobi Meyers caught a pair of touchdown passes, beating linebacker Miles Killebrew for one and cornerback Mike Ford for the other. 

► Rookie cornerback Amani Oruwariye surrendered the third touchdown, failing to get his head around on a 14-yard pass from Brian Hoyer to Maurice Harris. Oruwariye also got beat by Meyers for a 26-yard gain inside the final two minutes of the half. 

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

Preseason: Patriots at Lions
 Fullscreen

Lions tight end Logan Thomas and quarterback Matthew Stafford head down the tunnel and out to the field for the first preseason game.
Lions tight end Logan Thomas, left, and quarterback Matthew Stafford head down the tunnel and out to the field for the first preseason game as Detroit hosts the New England Patriots at Ford Field on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Jahlani Tavai makes his way onto the field for preseason game #1.
Lions rookie linebacker Jahlani Tavai makes his way onto the field for the first preseason game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. slaps hands as he makes his way onto the field.
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. slaps hands as he makes his way onto the field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich, a former University of Michigan player, makes his way onto the field as the Detroit Lions host the New England Patriots at Ford Field during preseason action, Thursday night, August 8, 2019.
Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich, a former Michigan standout, makes his way onto the field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson stretches out on the field before the game.
Lions rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson stretches out on the field before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks the sidelines before the first preseason game.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks the sidelines before the first preseason game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions general manager Bob Quinn talks with quarterback Matthew Stafford before the game.
Lions general manager Bob Quinn talks with quarterback Matthew Stafford before Thursday's preseason game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions heads catch Matt Patricia talks with the officiating team before the game.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with the officiating team before the preseason opener. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Jamal Agnew gets some air on the kickoff return before being brought down by Patriots' Calvin Munson in the first quarter.
Lions' Jamal Agnew gets some air on the kickoff return before being brought down by Patriots' Calvin Munson in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Tom Savage throws in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback Tom Savage throws in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Brandon Powell stiff arms Patriots' Terrence Brooks for yardage up the sidelines in the first quarter.
Lions wide receiver Brandon Powell stiff-arms Patriots' Terrence Brooks for yardage up the sidelines in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Tom Savage is sacked by Patriots' Danny Shelton in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback Tom Savage is sacked by Patriots' Danny Shelton in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ty Johnson gains yardage heading up field as wide receiver Jermaine Kearse, in background, goes down awkwardly on his ankle in the first quarter.
Lions running back Ty Johnson gains yardage as wide receiver Jermaine Kearse, in background, goes down awkwardly on his leg in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
LIons wide receiver Jermaine Kearse is taken off the field after injury in the first quarter.
Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse is taken off the field after suffering a leg injury in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions corner back Darius Slay brings down Patriots' Brandon Bolden in the first quarter.
Lions cornerback Darius Slay brings down Patriots' Brandon Bolden in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Tom Savage is brought down by Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback Tom Savage is brought down by Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Patriots wide receiver Maurice Harris catches a touchdown pass in front of Lions' Nick Balden in the first quarter.
Patriots wide receiver Maurice Harris catches a touchdown pass in front of Lions' Amani Oruwariye in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Patriots' J.C. Jackson bats away a reception in front of Lions' Andy Jones in the first quarter.
Patriots' J.C. Jackson bats away a reception in front of Lions wide receiver Andy Jones in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

