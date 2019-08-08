Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse is taken off the field after suffering a leg injury in the first quarter on Thursday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit — The Lions suffered a significant injury in the opening minutes of the team's preseason opener at Ford Field, when wide receiver Jermaine Kearse suffered a leg injury while blocking during the game's opening possession.

Patriots defensive back Terrence Brooks missed a tackle on Lions running back Ty Johnson and crashed hard into the back of Kearse's left leg. Trainers raced onto the field after the whistle and placed Kearse's leg in an air cast before loading him onto a cart.

A late addition this offseason, the Lions signed Kearse to a one-year deal in June. The 6-foot-1, 209-pounder spent the past two seasons with the New York Jets, recording 37 catches for 371 yards and a touchdown in 14 games last season.

More: Lions players to watch in preseason opener against Patriots

Because of his ability to play outside and in the slot, Kearse was expected to be Detroit's top backup receiver behind the starting trio of Marvin Jones, Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola.

If the injury proves to be serious, it creates an opportunity for the team's other receivers who are battling for roles, including rookie Travis Fulgham, Chris Lacy, Andy Jones and Brandon Powell.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers