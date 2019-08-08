LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — The Lions suffered a significant injury in the opening minutes of the team's preseason opener at Ford Field, when wide receiver Jermaine Kearse suffered a leg injury while blocking during the game's opening possession. 

Patriots defensive back Terrence Brooks missed a tackle on Lions running back Ty Johnson and crashed hard into the back of Kearse's left leg. Trainers raced onto the field after the whistle and placed Kearse's leg in an air cast before loading him onto a cart.

A late addition this offseason, the Lions signed Kearse to a one-year deal in June. The 6-foot-1, 209-pounder spent the past two seasons with the New York Jets, recording 37 catches for 371 yards and a touchdown in 14 games last season.

More: Lions players to watch in preseason opener against Patriots

Because of his ability to play outside and in the slot, Kearse was expected to be Detroit's top backup receiver behind the starting trio of Marvin Jones, Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola.

If the injury proves to be serious, it creates an opportunity for the team's other receivers who are battling for roles, including rookie Travis Fulgham, Chris Lacy, Andy Jones and Brandon Powell.

Preseason: Patriots at Lions
Lions tight end Logan Thomas and quarterback Matthew Stafford head down the tunnel and out to the field for the first preseason game.
Lions tight end Logan Thomas, left, and quarterback Matthew Stafford head down the tunnel and out to the field for the first preseason game as Detroit hosts the New England Patriots at Ford Field on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Jahlani Tavai makes his way onto the field for preseason game #1.
Lions rookie linebacker Jahlani Tavai makes his way onto the field for the first preseason game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. slaps hands as he makes his way onto the field.
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. slaps hands as he makes his way onto the field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich, a former University of Michigan player, makes his way onto the field as the Detroit Lions host the New England Patriots at Ford Field during preseason action, Thursday night, August 8, 2019.
Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich, a former Michigan standout, makes his way onto the field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson stretches out on the field before the game.
Lions rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson stretches out on the field before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks the sidelines before the first preseason game.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks the sidelines before the first preseason game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions general manager Bob Quinn talks with quarterback Matthew Stafford before the game.
Lions general manager Bob Quinn talks with quarterback Matthew Stafford before Thursday's preseason game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions heads catch Matt Patricia talks with the officiating team before the game.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with the officiating team before the preseason opener. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Jamal Agnew gets some air on the kickoff return before being brought down by Patriots' Calvin Munson in the first quarter.
Lions' Jamal Agnew gets some air on the kickoff return before being brought down by Patriots' Calvin Munson in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Tom Savage throws in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback Tom Savage throws in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Brandon Powell stiff arms Patriots' Terrence Brooks for yardage up the sidelines in the first quarter.
Lions wide receiver Brandon Powell stiff-arms Patriots' Terrence Brooks for yardage up the sidelines in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Tom Savage is sacked by Patriots' Danny Shelton in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback Tom Savage is sacked by Patriots' Danny Shelton in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ty Johnson gains yardage heading up field as wide receiver Jermaine Kearse, in background, goes down awkwardly on his ankle in the first quarter.
Lions running back Ty Johnson gains yardage as wide receiver Jermaine Kearse, in background, goes down awkwardly on his leg in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
LIons wide receiver Jermaine Kearse is taken off the field after injury in the first quarter.
Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse is taken off the field after suffering a leg injury in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions corner back Darius Slay brings down Patriots' Brandon Bolden in the first quarter.
Lions cornerback Darius Slay brings down Patriots' Brandon Bolden in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Tom Savage is brought down by Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback Tom Savage is brought down by Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Patriots wide receiver Maurice Harris catches a touchdown pass in front of Lions' Nick Balden in the first quarter.
Patriots wide receiver Maurice Harris catches a touchdown pass in front of Lions' Amani Oruwariye in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Patriots' J.C. Jackson bats away a reception in front of Lions' Andy Jones in the first quarter.
Patriots' J.C. Jackson bats away a reception in front of Lions wide receiver Andy Jones in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

