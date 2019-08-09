LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Only a handful of starters played in the Lions' preseason-opening loss to the New England Patriots. Among them, the most curious was cornerback Darius Slay. 

Slay was activated off the team's non-football injury list less than a week ago after skipping the entirety of the early portion of the offseason program, including mandatory minicamp. 

Coming off his second consecutive Pro Bowl season, it's difficult to understand why Slay may need the preseason reps, given so few of the team's other veteran starters got work in the game.

One thing Lions coach Matt Patricia made clear: The decision wasn't made to send a message to Slay. 

"There was no message, none of that," Patricia said. "The entire offensive line was out there to start the game. Tracy Walker was out there. Romeo Okwara was out there. Justin Coleman was out there. Anybody we felt could play and it would be beneficial for them to get some snaps in the game, we tried to play."

The starting offensive line almost always plays in the first three preseason games, using the time to build all-important chemistry among the group. Okwara and Walker are young players who could arguably benefit from the experience, while Coleman is new to Detroit and readjusting to a scheme he hasn't played in for a few years. 

But Slay, a seven-year veteran in his prime, playing in the game made less sense on the surface. Patricia did highlight the importance of building up toward the regular season, and in that sense, the star corner could be considered behind. 

"You try to build up as you go through, try to get the guys opportunities to go out there and play," Patricia said. "Some other guys you feel have been through a lot or have been practicing a lot, wherever their bodies may be, if it was best for us not to play them, that's the decisions we made in those individual specific situations. Nothing other than that."

Slay was on the field a total of six plays during Detroit's first defensive series, including one wiped off the stat sheet because of a penalty. He recorded one tackle and wasn't targeted in coverage.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

Preseason: Patriots 31, Lions 3
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lions quarterback David Fales is chased out of the pocket and eventually sacked by Patriots' Chase Winovich and Terez Hall in the fourth quarter of the 31-3 Detroit Loss at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales is chased out of the pocket and eventually sacked by the New England Patriots' Chase Winovich and Terez Hall in the fourth quarter of a preseason game, August 8, 2019, at Ford Field in Detroit. The Patriots won the game, 31-3.
Fullscreen
Lions' Jamal Agnew gets some air on the kickoff return before being brought down by Patriots' Calvin Munson in the first quarter.
Lions' Jamal Agnew gets some air on the kickoff return before being brought down by Patriots' Calvin Munson in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Tom Savage throws in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback Tom Savage throws in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Brandon Powell stiff arms Patriots' Terrence Brooks for yardage up the sidelines in the first quarter.
Lions wide receiver Brandon Powell stiff-arms Patriots' Terrence Brooks for yardage up the sidelines in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Tom Savage is sacked by Patriots' Danny Shelton in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback Tom Savage is sacked by Patriots' Danny Shelton in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ty Johnson gains yardage heading up field as wide receiver Jermaine Kearse, in background, goes down awkwardly on his ankle in the first quarter.
Lions running back Ty Johnson gains yardage as wide receiver Jermaine Kearse, in background, goes down awkwardly on his leg in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse is taken off the field after injury in the first quarter.
Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse is taken off the field after suffering a leg injury in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions corner back Darius Slay brings down Patriots' Brandon Bolden in the first quarter.
Lions cornerback Darius Slay brings down Patriots' Brandon Bolden in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Tom Savage is brought down by Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback Tom Savage is brought down by Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Patriots wide receiver Maurice Harris catches a touchdown pass in front of Lions' Nick Balden in the first quarter.
Patriots wide receiver Maurice Harris catches a touchdown pass in front of Lions' Amani Oruwariye in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Patriots' J.C. Jackson bats away a reception in front of Lions' Andy Jones in the first quarter.
Patriots' J.C. Jackson bats away a reception in front of Lions wide receiver Andy Jones in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Patriots' Ben Watson and Maurice Harris celebrates Harris's touchdown in the first quarter.
Patriots' Ben Watson and Maurice Harris celebrates Harris's touchdown in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers makes a touchdown reception in front of Lions cornerback Mike Ford in the second quarter.
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers makes a touchdown reception in front of Lions cornerback Mike Ford in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers makes a long reception in front of Lions' Will Harris and Amani Oruwariye in the second quarter.
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers makes a long reception in front of Lions' Will Harris and Amani Oruwariye in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback David Fales is sacked by Patriots' Derek Rivers in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback David Fales is sacked by Patriots' Derek Rivers in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watched from the sidelines behind a wall of Gator Aid for safety due to his leg injury which limits his mobility.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watched from the sidelines behind a wall of Gatorade for safety due to his leg injury which limits his mobility.   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions offensive linemen Tyrell Crosby and Graham Glasgow battle on the line with Patriots' Chase Winovich and Deatrich Wise Jr. in the third quarter.
Lions offensive linemen Tyrell Crosby and Graham Glasgow battle on the line with Patriots' Chase Winovich and Deatrich Wise Jr. in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Patriots starting quarterback Tom Brady didn't see the field tonight but seemed to be enjoying himself on the bench just fine.
Patriots starting quarterback Tom Brady didn't see the field tonight but seemed to be enjoying himself on the bench just fine. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Travis Fulgham just misses pulling in a reception, and after a review, it is confirmed an incomplete pass in the third quarter.
Lions' Travis Fulgham just misses pulling in a reception, and after a review, it is confirmed an incomplete pass in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Patriots' Chase Winovich sacks Lions quarterback David Faces in the third quarter.
Patriots' Chase Winovich sacks Lions quarterback David Fales in the third quarter.   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watched from the sidelines behind a wall of Gator Aid for safety due to his leg injury which limits his mobility.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watched from the sidelines behind a wall of Gatorade for safety due to his leg injury which limits his mobility. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Jonathan Duhart reaches back but just misses completing a reception with Patriots' Keion Crossen defending in the third quarter.
Lions' Jonathan Duhart reaches back but just misses completing a reception with Patriots' Keion Crossen defending in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions offensive linemen Frank Ragnow, Rick Wagner, Luke Bowanko and Day Aboushi on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
Lions offensive linemen Frank Ragnow, Rick Wagner, Luke Bowanko and Oday Aboushi on the sidelines in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback David Faces is chased out of the pocket and eventually sacked by Chase Winovich and Terez Hall in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback David Fales is chased out of the pocket and eventually sacked by Chase Winovich and Terez Hall in the fourth quarter.   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Patriots Chase Winovich celebrates a sack in the fourth quarter.
Patriots Chase Winovich celebrates a sack in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia with quarterback Matthew Stafford and Quandre Diggs watch a tough loss to the Patriots during the third quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia with quarterback Matthew Stafford and Quandre Diggs watch a tough loss to the Patriots during the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions punter Ryan Santoso puts 3 points through the uprights late in the fourth quarter to finish at 3-33 in the Patriots victory.
Lions punter Ryan Santoso puts three points through the uprights late in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring in the 31-3 Patriots victory. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, neither of which played in the first preseason game, greet each other after the 33-3 New England victory.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, neither of which played in the first preseason game, greet each other after the 31-3 New England victory. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia greets one of his former players, when he was a coach with New England, Duron Harmon after the Detroit loss.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia greets one of his former players from when he was a coach with New England, Duron Harmon after the Lions loss.   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Lions head coach Matt Patricia meet on the field after the 3-33 Detroit loss.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Lions head coach Matt Patricia meet on the field after the 31-3 Detroit loss.   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end Logan Thomas and quarterback Matthew Stafford head down the tunnel and out to the field for the first preseason game.
Lions tight end Logan Thomas, left, and quarterback Matthew Stafford head down the tunnel and out to the field for the first preseason game as Detroit hosts the New England Patriots at Ford Field on Thursday, August 8, 2019. The Lions lost, 31-3. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Jahlani Tavai makes his way onto the field for preseason game #1.
Lions rookie linebacker Jahlani Tavai makes his way onto the field for the first preseason game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. slaps hands as he makes his way onto the field.
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. slaps hands as he makes his way onto the field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich, a former University of Michigan player, makes his way onto the field as the Detroit Lions host the New England Patriots at Ford Field during preseason action, Thursday night, August 8, 2019.
Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich, a former Michigan standout, makes his way onto the field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson stretches out on the field before the game.
Lions rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson stretches out on the field before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks the sidelines before the first preseason game.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks the sidelines before the first preseason game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions general manager Bob Quinn talks with quarterback Matthew Stafford before the game.
Lions general manager Bob Quinn talks with quarterback Matthew Stafford before Thursday's preseason game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions heads catch Matt Patricia talks with the officiating team before the game.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with the officiating team before the preseason opener. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

