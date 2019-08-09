Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich celebrates a sack in the fourth quarter. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit — The Lions didn't give the home crowd much to cheer for Thursday night, in the process of getting drubbed by the Patriots, 31-3, in preseason action. But the Ford Field faithful found some solace in the success of former Michigan standout Chase Winovich.

A third-round draft pick for the Patriots this year, Winovich saw extended playing time throughout the second half of the contest, recording 1.5 sacks during the final two quarters while working against Lions right tackle Tyrell Crosby.

Each time Winovich's name was announced after making a play, it drew a large roar from that fans that stuck around deep into the game.

"It was cool," Winovich said. "But it’s like anything — I’ve talked about this before. I’ve always felt this way, but it’s definitely emphasized here."

Like any good first-year player, and especially one playing for a quintessential team-first organization like the Patriots, Winovich downplayed his individual success and praised several teammates and coaches for their contributions to his development.

"I could name everybody by name," Winovich said after rattling off a list. "Just everything that goes in there and then it goes back to all the work that we put in, staying extra at times going over stuff and working with (former Patriots star) Willie McGinest on our technique. It felt good to have it all come together."

Throughout this week's joint practices with the Lions, Winovich took detailed notes on the opposing offensive linemen. He talked about how that extra effort helped him make plays in the victory.

"I just felt that I knew (Crosby) had been spending a lot of time at left tackle during the week," Winovich said. "I figured he’d be a little bit more uncomfortable trying to make that transition in the game. But, I felt like I had a good get-off, had the edge, so I slipped it."

Winovich finished the game with three total tackles and another tackle for loss.

