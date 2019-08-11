Deontez Alexander (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions added some depth to their wide receiver corps Sunday, re-signing Deontez Alexander. To clear room on the roster, the team also announced they're waiving injured linebacker Tre Lamar.

Originally signed by the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Franklin College (Ind.), this marks Alexander's fourth stint with the team. The 6-foot-1, 196-pounder spent a good portion of the 2018 campaign on the Lions' practice squad.

Alexander had been waived a week ago to make room for a cornerback addition, following an injury to Teez Tabor.

Lamar exits Detroit having recorded five tackles while playing just 14 snaps in the exhibition opener.