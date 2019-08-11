Cowboys running back Darius Jackson runs between 49ers Damontre Moore, left, and LaRoy Reynolds. (Photo: John Hefti, Associated Press)

Santa Clara, Calif. — Dak Prescott got the Dallas Cowboys off to a good start in a brief cameo in the exhibition opener. San Francisco’s rookie receivers took over after that to lead the 49ers to the victory.

Prescott completed all four of his pass attempts, caught one and led Dallas to a field goal on his only drive before the 49ers rallied behind two touchdown catches from Jalen Hurd to beat the Cowboys, 17-9, on Saturday night.

“It was a good first drive,” Prescott sa,id. “We came out pretty clean, in and out of the huddle. We set the tempo we wanted to. Obviously, we wanted to get in the end zone.”

The drive stalled when his third-down pass in the red zone was batted at the line by Sheldon Day right back to Prescott, who lost a yard on the play, setting up Brett Maher’s first of three field goals.

“I just wanted to show I could catch too,” Prescott said. “At that point, I figured it was time to get down.”

Dallas didn’t have its entire first-team offense on the field as star running back Ezekiel Elliott remains a holdout in search of a new contract. Rookie Tony Pollard got the nod and ran four times for 16 yards on his only drive.

“He looks confident out there,” owner Jerry Jones said. “We’ve seen him do it. We know he’s capable if he really needs to, to carry the whole load.”

The Cowboys also played most of their starters on defense for the first two drives, while the Niners kept about 30 players out either with injuries or out of caution. Only a handful of projected starters played for San Francisco, with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo waiting until next week to make his return from knee surgery.

Despite that approach, San Francisco had three players go down with injuries in the first quarter with swing tackle Shon Coleman (right ankle), running back Raheem Mostert (concussion) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) all getting hurt.

Nick Mullens got the starting nod at quarterback and threw for 105 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the first half in his attempt to win the backup job. C.J. Beathard threw for 141 yards, one TD and one interception in the second half before leaving with what appeared to be an injured hand.

Hurd, a third-round pick, caught the two TD passes, bowling over a defender on the first and leaping over one on the second. He finished with three catches for 31 yards.

“I can do different things,” Hurd said. “We’ll just see what they do with me. I’m just trying to seize the opportunity to make a play.”

Second-round receiver Deebo Samuel had two catches for 61 yards, one run for 14 yards and also drew a 25-yard pass interference call.

More Saturday games

(At) Kansas City 38, Cincinnati 17: Patrick Mahomes picked up where he left off from his record-breaking debut as a starter, marching the Kansas City Chiefs downfield for a first-quarter touchdown in what became a victory over Cincinnati.

Mahomes did a bit of everything on the only series by the Chiefs’ first-team offense, going 4 for 4 for 66 yards while adding a 10-yard scramble and inducing an an offside penalty.

Andy Dalton was nearly as sharp for Cincinnati, going 7 of 9 for 80 yards while leading his team on a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown march to open the game. Dalton did it without the services of injured wide receiver A.J. Green or his top two running backs, Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard.

The most interesting thing to happen in the game came late in the first half, when Kyle Shurmur was marching the Chiefs downfield. His throw to Byron Pringle down the sideline was picked by safety Brandon Wilson, scuttling the drive and giving Cincinnati a chance with the ball.

But under a rule change approved by NFL owners in March, pass interference calls can be reviewed – a response to the controversial non-call in the NFC title game last season. And when officials reviewed the play Saturday night, they decided that cornerback Tony Lippett had caused interference.

The penalty gave the Chiefs the ball back and they wound up kicking a field goal.

In a delicious coincidence, the provision passed by a 31-1 vote of owners at the league’s annual meeting in Phoenix. The only team that voted against the rule was Cincinnati.

(At) Oakland 14, Los Angeles Rams 3: Nathan Peterman scrambled 50 yards to set up his only touchdown throw and the Oakland Raiders beat the Los Angeles Rams in the preseason opener for both teams.

Peterman entered in the third quarter and completed 9 of 12 passes for 66 yards. He also led both teams with 56 yards rushing.

A starter for Buffalo in Week 1 a year ago, Peterman is competing with Mike Glennon for the backup job to Derek Carr. Glennon, attempting to latch on with his fourth team in four years, started and went 17-of-25 for 200 yards, but threw two interceptions.

Peterman’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Keelan Doss on an inside slant came two plays after Peterman was forced out of the pocket on a third-and-4 play from the Oakland 42 and weaved his way through the defense to the 8. The throw to Doss was confirmed after a review.

Both teams held out of a majority of their starters after holding two joint practices at the Raiders’ training camp facilities in Napa.

Extra points

The Arizona Cardinals released defensive end Darius Philon, a day after Maricopa County jail records indicate he was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly instrument.

... The Tennessee Titans eagerly welcomed four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jurrell Casey to training camp, even though he didn’t stick around too long past individual drills. A Pro Bowl lineman each of the past four seasons, Casey was placed on injured reserve after hurting a knee Dec. 22.

... Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld was back at practice Saturday wearing an arm sling, one day after surgery to repair a broken left wrist. Two other players joined him on the Philadelphia sideline. Two-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson (knee) and second-year tight end Dallas Goedert (calf) are week to week.

... The Jacksonville Jaguars don’t expect left tackle Cam Robinson (left knee) and receiver Marqise Lee (left knee) to be ready for the season opener.