Detroit News reporter Justin Rogers shares his thoughts on the Lions' preseason loss to the Houston Texans. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Houston — Following the Detroit Lions' second preseason game, a 30-23 loss to the Houston Texans, and a second viewing of that contest, here’s who is trending up and who is trending down coming out of the contest.

►STOCK UP: Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Playing most of the first half, Reeves-Maybin maximized his opportunity, pushing for a bigger role in the defense once the regular season rolls around. Known primarily for his instincts and range, the third-year linebacker was flying around the field Saturday night, recording five tackles on 25 reps. He showed an impressive knack for shooting gaps and disrupting plays in the backfield, recording one tackle for loss and creating a second by slowing up the back behind the line. He also broke up a pass.

The top of Detroit’s depth chart at linebacker is suddenly looking pretty solid.

►STOCK DOWN: Wide receiver Chris Lacy

With the Lions looking for a receiver to step up following the season-ending injury to Jermaine Kearse, Lacy didn’t do enough to signify he’s the guy for the job. He was targeted three times, catching just one ball for eight yards. To be fair, he was open on the second, finding second life on a scramble drill, but the QB missed him while on the move.

Additionally, Lacy was hit or miss with his blocking and in special teams. He whiffed on a Kerryon Johnson run in the second level, freeing up a defender to make the stop, and despite a nice recovery and tackle as a gunner, often didn’t maximize his frame whole blocking or in coverage on kickoffs and punts.

►TREADING WATER: Linebacker Jahlani Tavai

Throughout this game you saw Tavai doing a better job with his leverage, sinking his hips and getting low contact on Houston’s blockers. That advantage helped the rookie push back and disengage with more consistency. He finished with four stops in 21 snaps, but unlike Reeves-Maybin, Tavai’s tackles were more of the clean-up variety in the second level.

►STOCK UP: Quarterback David Fales

What a performance for Fales, who has clearly been the worst quarterback in camp this offseason. He put previously unseen deep ball accuracy on display and was even better than his stat line — 12-19 for 226 yards and a touchdown — would indicate because of a pair of drops late in the contest.

If we were resetting the race for the backup job, we’d probably still slot Fales behind Tom Savage, but the performance is enough to put Fales back on even footing with veteran Josh Johnson.

►STOCK DOWN: Cornerback Rashaan Melvin

At this point, it’s difficult to imagine Melvin not starting opposite Darius Slay, but he hasn’t quelled any concerns about a spot that has long been an issue on this roster. Melvin got easily beat for a touchdown by Deandre Hopkins, which isn’t all that surprising since the All-Pro receiver can work over most corners, but the veteran defensive back also let a couple other receivers get behind him deep, even though the damage was limited by subpar throws.

►TREADING WATER: Joe Dahl

From a blocking perspective, Dahl was solid as he continues his pursuit of the vacant starting guard job. He largely kept the pressure off the quarterback and even got some movement in the ground game. But penalties are a quick way to kill drives, and kill your individual momentum when fighting for a job. The fourth-year guard drew flags for holding and a false start in 25 snaps.

►STOCK UP: Defensive end Romeo Okwara

Okwara was a force throughout the evening, generating a steady amount of pass-rush pressure in 31 snaps, while recording a sack and two quarterback hits. He also forced a turnover, punching the ball free from a receiver tied up near the sideline, leading to a scoop and score by rookie Will Harris.

►STOCK DOWN: Quarterback Josh Johnson

Given he’s only been with the Lions a week, this might seem a bit harsh, but Johnson's unfamiliarity with his receivers and the scheme showed up a number of times on Saturday. There were multiple times he didn’t appear on the same page with his targets, he held on to the ball too long in the pocket on one snap and fumbled when the pass rush got home, and when leading a 2-minute drive at the end of the first half, Johnson made an ill-advised throw directly to a defender resulting in an interception.

Preseason: Texans 30, Lions 23
Detroit Lions wide receiver Travis Fulgham (84) catches a pass as Houston Texans defensive back Derrick Baity (30) defends during the second half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Travis Fulgham (84) catches a pass as Houston Texans defensive back Derrick Baity (30) defends during the second half. Michael Wyke, AP
Houston Texans running back Buddy Howell (38) is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive back Mike Ford during the second half.
Houston Texans running back Buddy Howell (38) is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive back Mike Ford during the second half. Michael Wyke, AP
Houston Texans running back Buddy Howell, right, is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive back Mike Ford during the second half.
Houston Texans running back Buddy Howell, right, is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive back Mike Ford during the second half. Michael Wyke, AP
Detroit Lions tight end Isaac Nauta (89) runs a route against the Houston Texans during the second half.
Detroit Lions tight end Isaac Nauta (89) runs a route against the Houston Texans during the second half. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Houston Texans tight end Jordan Thomas (83) breaks away from Detroit Lions defensive back Will Harris (43) during the second half.
Houston Texans tight end Jordan Thomas (83) breaks away from Detroit Lions defensive back Will Harris (43) during the second half. Michael Wyke, AP
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia looks up at the scoreboard during the second half.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia looks up at the scoreboard during the second half. Mike Marshall, AP
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) scores a touchdown after catching a pass against the Houston Texans during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) scores a touchdown after catching a pass against the Houston Texans during the second half. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the second half.
Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the second half. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) is tripped up by Houston Texans cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun (29) during the second half.
Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) is tripped up by Houston Texans cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun (29) during the second half. Michael Wyke, AP
Houston Texans quarterback Joe Webb III (5) is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Moore (49) during the second half.
Houston Texans quarterback Joe Webb III (5) is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Moore (49) during the second half. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Houston Texans wide receiver Tyron Johnson (13) reaches for an incomplete pass as Detroit Lions cornerback Jamar Summers (21) defends during the second half.
Houston Texans wide receiver Tyron Johnson (13) reaches for an incomplete pass as Detroit Lions cornerback Jamar Summers (21) defends during the second half. Michael Wyke, AP
Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (7) kicks a field goal against the Detroit Lions during the second half.
Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (7) kicks a field goal against the Detroit Lions during the second half. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches from the sidelines during the second half.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches from the sidelines during the second half. Michael Wyke, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the second half.
Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the second half. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the second half.
Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the second half. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) reacts after a play against the Houston Texans during the first half.
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) reacts after a play against the Houston Texans during the first half. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Houston Texans wide receiver Jester Weah (86) goes up with Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Moore (49) and cornerback Amani Oruwariye during the first half.
Houston Texans wide receiver Jester Weah (86) goes up with Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Moore (49) and cornerback Amani Oruwariye during the first half. David J. Phillip, AP
Detroit Lions linebacker Malik Carney (53) grabs the facemask of Houston Texans running back Damarea Crockett (36) during the second half.
Detroit Lions linebacker Malik Carney (53) grabs the facemask of Houston Texans running back Damarea Crockett (36) during the second half. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Travis Fulgham (84) catches a pass as Houston Texans defensive back Derrick Baity (30) defends during the second half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Travis Fulgham (84) catches a pass as Houston Texans defensive back Derrick Baity (30) defends during the second half. Michael Wyke, AP
Detroit Lions' Will Harris (43) celebrates with Anthony Pittman (57) and Romeo Okwara after returning a fumble for a touchdown against Houston Texans during the first half.
Detroit Lions' Will Harris (43) celebrates with Anthony Pittman (57) and Romeo Okwara after returning a fumble for a touchdown against Houston Texans during the first half. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Detroit Lions defensive back Andrew Adams (24) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass against the Houston Texans during the first half.
Detroit Lions defensive back Andrew Adams (24) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass against the Houston Texans during the first half. Mike Marshall, AP
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) lines up against the Houston Texans during the first half.
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) lines up against the Houston Texans during the first half. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson (4) avoids Houston Texans linebacker Davin Bellamy during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson (4) avoids Houston Texans linebacker Davin Bellamy during the first half. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) celebrates with Charles Washington during the first half.
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) celebrates with Charles Washington during the first half. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Detroit Lions defensive back Will Harris (43) dives to score a touchdown after recovering a fumble as Houston Texans quarterback Joe Webb III (5) tackles him during the first half.
Detroit Lions defensive back Will Harris (43) dives to score a touchdown after recovering a fumble as Houston Texans quarterback Joe Webb III (5) tackles him during the first half. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson (4) throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson (4) throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the first half. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Detroit Lions running back C.J. Anderson (26) breaks away from Houston Texans linebacker Peter Kalambayi, left, during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back C.J. Anderson (26) breaks away from Houston Texans linebacker Peter Kalambayi, left, during the first half. Michael Wyke, AP
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) breaks away from Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during the first half.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) breaks away from Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during the first half. Michael Wyke, AP
A Houston Texans fan arrives in costume for the game.
A Houston Texans fan arrives in costume for the game. Michael Wyke, AP
A Houston Texans fan arrives in face paint and horns for the game.
A Houston Texans fan arrives in face paint and horns for the game. Michael Wyke, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) stretches before the game.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) stretches before the game. Michael Wyke, AP
Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) as outside linebacker Christian Jones (52) covers during the first half.
Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) as outside linebacker Christian Jones (52) covers during the first half. Michael Wyke, AP
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) breaks away from Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during the first half.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) breaks away from Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during the first half. Michael Wyke, AP
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) carries the ball against the Houston Texans during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) carries the ball against the Houston Texans during the first half. Michael Wyke, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson (4) throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson (4) throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the first half. Michael Wyke, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson (4) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (59) during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson (4) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (59) during the first half. Michael Wyke, AP
Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien watches his team warm up.
Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien watches his team warm up. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) catches a pass for a touchdown in the first half.
Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) catches a pass for a touchdown in the first half. Michael Wyke, AP
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin punts during the first half.
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin punts during the first half. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Devon Kennard (42) lines up against the Houston Texans during the first half.
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Devon Kennard (42) lines up against the Houston Texans during the first half. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Houston Texans quarterback Joe Webb III (5) throws a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half.
Houston Texans quarterback Joe Webb III (5) throws a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson (4) avoids Houston Texans linebacker Davin Bellamy during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson (4) avoids Houston Texans linebacker Davin Bellamy during the first half. Eric Christian Smith, AP
    ►TREADING WATER: Safety Will Harris

    This was a much better showing than Harris’ practice performance would have suggested, and you can see things starting to come easier for the young safety. His strength against the Texans was coming forward and making clean tackles. He led the team with six stops. He also came up with a pass breakup on a route coming back to the quarterback.

    Harris counted his successes with lingering struggles in coverage, whether it was late help from his zones or sticking with his assignment in man coverage. He got beat for a touchdown in the second quarter by tight end Jordan Thomas, but was bailed out by a holding call in the trenches.

    ►STOCK UP: T.J. Hockenson

    Hockenson had his first catch of the preseason, a 22-yard gain on a backside throw, but where he stood out was with his blocking. He showed the ability to get in space and mark a target on the move just as well as he did at keeping edge rushers away from his quarterback.

    Hockenson was assessed with an illegal crack-back block, which was more about his positioning than the force with which he delivered the offending blow. If anything, it will serve as a teaching moment about the techniques required to meet the NFL rule.

    ►STOCK DOWN: P.J. Johnson

    Johnson is a big man who needs to be reliable with his gap assignments while defending the run, but he was too easily pushed around on what ended up being the game-winning drive for the Texans. On the final five plays of the series, the offense ran the ball up the gut, bullying the young, raw rookie.

