Preseason: Texans 30, Lions 23
Detroit Lions wide receiver Travis Fulgham (84) catches a pass as Houston Texans defensive back Derrick Baity (30) defends during the second half.
Houston Texans running back Buddy Howell (38) is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive back Mike Ford during the second half.
Houston Texans running back Buddy Howell, right, is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive back Mike Ford during the second half.
Detroit Lions tight end Isaac Nauta (89) runs a route against the Houston Texans during the second half.
Houston Texans tight end Jordan Thomas (83) breaks away from Detroit Lions defensive back Will Harris (43) during the second half.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia looks up at the scoreboard during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) scores a touchdown after catching a pass against the Houston Texans during the second half.
Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the second half.
Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) is tripped up by Houston Texans cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun (29) during the second half.
Houston Texans quarterback Joe Webb III (5) is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Moore (49) during the second half.
Houston Texans wide receiver Tyron Johnson (13) reaches for an incomplete pass as Detroit Lions cornerback Jamar Summers (21) defends during the second half.
Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (7) kicks a field goal against the Detroit Lions during the second half.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches from the sidelines during the second half.
Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the second half.
Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the second half.
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) reacts after a play against the Houston Texans during the first half.
Houston Texans wide receiver Jester Weah (86) goes up with Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Moore (49) and cornerback Amani Oruwariye during the first half.
Detroit Lions linebacker Malik Carney (53) grabs the facemask of Houston Texans running back Damarea Crockett (36) during the second half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Travis Fulgham (84) catches a pass as Houston Texans defensive back Derrick Baity (30) defends during the second half.
Detroit Lions' Will Harris (43) celebrates with Anthony Pittman (57) and Romeo Okwara after returning a fumble for a touchdown against Houston Texans during the first half.
Detroit Lions defensive back Andrew Adams (24) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass against the Houston Texans during the first half.
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) lines up against the Houston Texans during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson (4) avoids Houston Texans linebacker Davin Bellamy during the first half.
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) celebrates with Charles Washington during the first half.
Detroit Lions defensive back Will Harris (43) dives to score a touchdown after recovering a fumble as Houston Texans quarterback Joe Webb III (5) tackles him during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson (4) throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back C.J. Anderson (26) breaks away from Houston Texans linebacker Peter Kalambayi, left, during the first half.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) breaks away from Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during the first half.
A Houston Texans fan arrives in costume for the game.
A Houston Texans fan arrives in face paint and horns for the game.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) stretches before the game.
Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) as outside linebacker Christian Jones (52) covers during the first half.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) breaks away from Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) carries the ball against the Houston Texans during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson (4) throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson (4) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (59) during the first half.
Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien watches his team warm up.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half.
Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) catches a pass for a touchdown in the first half.
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin punts during the first half.
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Devon Kennard (42) lines up against the Houston Texans during the first half.
Houston Texans quarterback Joe Webb III (5) throws a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson (4) avoids Houston Texans linebacker Davin Bellamy during the first half.
    Houston – Don’t tell Jahlani Tavai you can see improvement in his game. He doesn’t want to hear it. And don’t ask the Detroit Lions rookie linebacker whether he’s getting more comfortable as his first training camp progresses. The answer is no.

    It’s not that Tavai isn’t getting better, making the appropriate strides in his development. It’s his internalized mantra of never being satisfied. Even after a brief, one-on-one chat, you quickly understand he’s a perfectionist. Incremental gains in his performance or production are quickly placed in the rear-view mirror. His focus is on where he’s falling short of his own lofty expectations, where he made correctable mistakes on the practice field – or worse, games – as he strives for the unattainable goal of perfection in his craft.

    “You’re never going to be in a good comfort zone and you really don’t want to ever feel comfortable,” Tavai said after the Lions' 30-23 loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday night. “You always know there’s areas where you can improve, and tonight, there were quite a few things where I needed to be better. I need to improve in those areas to improve the trust of the defense.

    “You’ve never arrived,” he said. “I approach it with a mentality that there’s always room for improvement.”

    Looking beyond Tavai’s intrinsic motivation, we on the outside looking in are free to evaluate his performance and acknowledge the sharpening of his skills on the field. In his second preseason game, he played with notably better leverage and consistently found himself around the ball, resulting in four tackles on his 21 defensive snaps.

    But Tavai knows marks on the stat sheet only tell a snapshot of the story. Where were the tackles made on the field? How many yards did the opponent gain? For Tavai, if the answer is greater than zero, he didn’t do his job well enough.

    “I get irritated when they rush for three yards,” Tavai said. “That irritates me. I want them to be held to zero yards, or negative yards, every play. Whatever we can do to reach that point, that’s where I need to improve.”

    This is the ultra-competitive, yet relatively unknown prospect the Lions drafted in the second round this year, stunning fans and pundits alike. He is not just a player who fits the team’s physical prototype for a linebacker in this defensive scheme; he’s one who loathes making mistakes and hates losing, even if it’s a meaningless preseason game.

    “Yeah, it sticks with you,” he said after Saturday's game. “Any loss, any situation. I hate losing anything, whether it’s a football game or who is first to the car when I’m with my brothers."

    Tavai understands he’s not unique in this regard and it’s apparent the Lions are trying to stuff their locker room with players who are equally passionate about succeeding as the rookie from Hawaii. It’s building that culture that is how the organization hopes to reverse course on its decades upon decades of ineptitude.

    “You want to be the best at everything,” Tavia said. “And you get tired of losing, you know. I hate losing and I’m sure a lot of the guys standing around me (in this locker room) hate that feeling, too.”

    Lions vs. Bills

    What: Third preseason game

    When: Friday, 8 p.m.

    Where: Ford Field, Detroit

    Records: Lions 0-2, Bills 2-0

    TV/radio: CBS/760 AM

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE