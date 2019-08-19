The hallway leading to the Lions locker room is shown. (Photo: Justin Rogers, Detroit News)

Allen Park — Dating to the hiring of general manager Bob Quinn in 2016, and accelerated since Matt Patricia was brought in to coach the team last year, the interior of the Detroit Lions' training facility has received a slow and steady face-lift.

From frosted glass windows and doors adorned with the team's logo, to a pair of giant murals in the entry way, to the completely revamped locker room, the themes are clear — the Lions want to honor the team's history and the city it calls home.

Heck, even the media room, which was modernized three years ago, got a fresh coat of paint this week.

Some of the latest aesthetic alterations are in the hallway leading into the locker room. On the right wall is a three-dimensional timeline acknowledging the 18 players that make up the team's "Pride of the Lions."

On the opposite wall, a slick blue and white neon light display, spelling out Detroit, overlaying art consisting of old game programs.

And just around the corner, at the mouth of the locker room, is the proverb of the lion and the gazelle, commonly attributed to author Thomas Friedman.

"Every morning in Africa, a gazelle wakes up," the proverb says. "It knows it must run faster than the fastest lion, or it will be killed. Every morning a lion wakes up. It knows it must outrun the slowest gazelle, or it will starve to death. It doesn't matter whether you are a lion or a gazelle. When the sun comes up, you better start running."

