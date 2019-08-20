A hand injury will keep Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Hakeem Butler (17) out of the rest of the preseason, and could send him to injured reserve to start the season. (Photo: Matt York, Associated Press)

Allen Park — The Arizona Cardinals, the Detroit Lions' Week 1 opponent, have suffered another injury as they work toward the Sept. 8 season-opening matchup.

This time, it's rookie receiver Hakeem Butler. According to the team, a hand injury will keep him out for the remainder of the preseason and there's a possibility he starts the year on injured reserve.

Kingsbury said Hakeem Butler is out for preseason with the hand injury. Too early to tell if he will go on IR. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) August 20, 2019

A fourth-round selection out of Iowa State, the physically imposing Butler measures in at 6-foot-6, 225 pounds. He figures to have a role in Arizona's revamped and deep receiving corps, led by Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk.

In addition to Butler, the Cardinals also will be without two of their top cornerbacks for the matchup. Patrick Peterson, a four-time first-team All-Pro, is out the first six games after he was suspended for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

And Peterson's replacement, veteran Robert Alford, is out approximately two months after suffering a broken leg last week.

The two teams met late last season, with the Lions emerging with a 17-3 victory. But these two rosters, and the schemes they'll be running, won't look familiar.

The Lions and Cardinals both will be debuting new-look offenses in Week 1. The Lions' scheme is orchestrated by offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, who had previous success in both Seattle and Minnesota with a balanced, West Coast attack. Arizona's unit is being put together by first-year head coach Kliff Kingbury, who had success running an "air raid" offense at Texas Tech.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers