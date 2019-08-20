The Lions signed wide receiver Jordan Lasley (17) on Tuesday. (Photo: Lynne Sladky, Associated Press)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions added a wide receiver to the roster on Tuesday, just not the one many might have expected.

Instead of former Patriot Dontrelle Inman, the team announced it was signing Jordan Lasley. To clear room on the roster, running back Justin Stockton was waived.

The 6-foot-1, 213-pound Lasley was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 draft out of UCLA by the Baltimore Ravens. He was inactive for every game of his rookie year, but had drawn praise from coach John Harbaugh for making progress in his second offseason.

At the start of training camp this July, Lasley was involved in a practice-field fight with a pair of Ravens defensive backs. He was released shortly after, although Harbaugh said scheme fit, not the altercation, was the reason for the release.

Lasley also had a number of off-field issues in college, including a three-game suspension for an unspecified violation of team rules in 2018.

After getting bounced by Baltimore, he was claimed off waivers by the Oakland Raiders. He caught one pass for 11 yards in two preseason games before he was waived by the team on Saturday.

At UCLA, Lasley caught 69 passes for 1,264 and nine touchdowns in just nine games as a junior. He was known for his big-play ability, but he also had significant struggles with drops.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers