Teez Tabor said he has no sense for how long he'll be out. He's doing his best not to let it affect him mentally because getting injured is something he knows was out of his control. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — After two years of struggles, Teez Tabor appeared poised to finally turn a corner in 2019. Throughout the early portions of the offseason program, into the first week of training camp, the Detroit Lions cornerback was making plays on the practice field at a far higher rate than he had earlier in his career.

Tabor's off-field approach and on-field improvement were drawing praise from his coaches and teammates, and he was firmly in the mix for the starting job opposite Darius Slay, competing with the current front-runner, Rashaan Melvin.

But this month Tabor's momentum was stalled by an undisclosed injury that has kept him sidelined more than two weeks. And with the upper portion of his left leg taped up, he's done minimal work with trainers on the side during practices to suggest a return is imminent.

So while he bides his time, Tabor is committed to improving the only way he can right now, in the classroom.

"Oh yeah, definitely, you can always gain an edge in the classroom," he said. "I believe this game is 90 percent mental and 10 percent physical. If you're gaining the edge in a classroom, you're doing pretty good."

Tabor said he has no sense for how long he'll be out. He's doing his best not to let it affect him mentally because getting injured is something he knows was out of his control.

For now, he's approaching his recovery similarly to the way he would go about improving his technique on the field, absorbing the advice on the training and medical staffs in an effort to make incremental daily improvements.

"That's all I can do," he said.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter.com: @justin_rogers