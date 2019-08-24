Preseason: Bills 24, Lions 20
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Lions react after they recover a fumble in the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions players react after they recover a fumble in the first half against the Buffalo Bills in the teams' third preseason game on Aug. 23, 2019 at Ford Field. The Lions lost, 24-20. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to pass in the first half.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) tackles Lions running back C.J. Anderson (26) in the first half.
Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) tackles Lions running back C.J. Anderson (26) in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) heads for the end zone with Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) trailing him in the second quarte at Ford Field in Detroit on Aug. 23, 2019
Lions running back Ty Johnson, right, heads for the end zone with Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) trailing him in the second quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) heads for the end zone with Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) trailing him in the second quarter.
Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) heads for the end zone with Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) trailing him in the second quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) comes over to celebrate with Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) after Johnson's touchdown in the second half.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) comes over to celebrate with running back Ty Johnson (38) after Johnson's touchdown in the second quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions offensive guard Frank Ragnow (77) celebrates with Lions running back Ty Johnson (38), right, after Johnson's touchdown in the second quarte at Ford Field.
Lions offensive guard Frank Ragnow (77) celebrates with running back Ty Johnson, right, after Johnson's touchdown in the second quarter at Ford Field. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis is helped off the field in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills in preseason week three at Ford Field.
Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis is helped off the field in the first quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes under pressure by Bills' Shaq Lawson, right, in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes under pressure by Bills' Shaq Lawson, right, in the first quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) tackles Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) in the first half.
Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds tackles Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes in the first half against the Buffalo Bills in preseason.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford passes in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) runs the ball in the first quarter with Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) defending.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) runs the ball in the first quarter with Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) defending. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to pass in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to pass in the first quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) brings down Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the first quarter.
Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) brings down Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the first quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks a field goal in the first quarter.
Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks a field goal in the first quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) tackles Bills running back Frank Gore (20) in the first half.
Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs tackles Bills running back Frank Gore (20) in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to pass in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to pass in the first quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bills outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (57) and cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) bring down Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) in the first quarter.
Bills outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (57) and cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) bring down Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) in the first quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Christian Jones (52) is called for roughing the passer on this play with Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the first quarter. The penalty cost the Lions possession after an interception on this play.
Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) is called for roughing the passer on this play with Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the first quarter. The penalty cost the Lions possession after an interception on this play. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) is saving something while Lions center Graham Glasgow (60) reacts after he is called for a penalty in the first quarter.
Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) is saving something while Lions center Graham Glasgow (60) reacts after he is called for a penalty in the first quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) tackles Lions running back C.J. Anderson (26) in the first half.
Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) tackles Lions running back C.J. Anderson (26) in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) tackles Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) in the first half.
Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) tackles Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) helps the official separate a couple players in the first half.
Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) helps the official separate a couple players in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) runs the ball in the first quarter.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) runs the ball in the first quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia coaches from behind the bench in the first half.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia coaches from behind the bench in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bills defensive back Levi Wallace (39) tries to tackle Lions running back C.J. Anderson (26) in the first half.
Bills defensive back Levi Wallace (39) tries to tackle Lions running back C.J. Anderson (26) in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions staff looks at Frank Ragnow in the second quarter.
Lions staff look at offensive lineman Frank Ragnow in the second quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions offensive guard Frank Ragnow (77) is helped off the field in the second quarter.
Lions offensive guard Frank Ragnow (77) is helped off the field in the second quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, center, talks with quarterbacks Matthew Stafford (9) and David Fales, right, in the second quarter.
Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, center, talks with quarterbacks Matthew Stafford (9) and David Fales, right, in the second quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive end Mitchell Loewen (70) reacts with Garret Dooley (58) after making a tackle in the third quarter.
Lions defensive end Mitchell Loewen (70) reacts with Garret Dooley (58) after making a tackle in the third quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bills wide receiver Duke Williams (82) manages to hold on to this catch over Lions Lions defensive back Andre Chachere (36) in the third quarter.
Bills wide receiver Duke Williams (82) manages to hold on to this catch over Lions defensive back Andre Chachere (36) in the third quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback David Fales (8) heads to the sidelines in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback David Fales heads to the sidelines in the third quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Josh Johnson makes a pass in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Josh Johnson makes a pass in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Mark Thompson (49) heads for the end zone in the fourth quarter.
Lions running back Mark Thompson (49) heads for the end zone in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end Jerome Cunningham (86) celebrates with Lions running back Mark Thompson (49) after Thompson's touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Lions tight end Jerome Cunningham (86) celebrates with running back Mark Thompson (49) after Thompson's touchdown in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Alfred Casab, Jr. , left, with Alfred Casab III, of Commerce Township before the Detroit Lions play the Buffalo Bills in preseason week three at Ford Field in Detroit on Aug. 23, 2019.
Alfred Casab Jr., left, and Alfred Casab III, of Commerce Township show their spirit before the Lions play the Bills. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia, left, talks with Lions president Rod Wood, before the game.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia, left, talks with Lions president Rod Wood before the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia before the game against the Buffalo Bills in preseason week three at Ford Field.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia signals to the stands before the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Lions general manager Bob Quinn with head coach Matt Patricia before the game.
Lions general manager Bob Quinn, left, and head coach Matt Patricia stand on the sidelines before the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — It’s a slow progression for Lions reserve quarterback Josh Johnson.

    After joining the team following Tom Savage’s concussion in the preseason opener, Johnson has tried to get acclimated quickly to the new system and show that he can make the team. The Lions, trying to fill the void behind starter Matthew Stafford, are gauging what Johnson can offer.

    In Friday’s 24-20 preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field, Johnson went 5-of-10 for 71 yards and orchestrated a 95-yard drive in the fourth quarter that brought the Lions within four points. Johnson was 2-of-4 for 35 yards, including a 23-yard pass play to rookie tight end Isaac Nauta, on the scoring drive.

    “I’m just working through a lot. I had two surgeries and just got cleared before I joined the team, so just getting everything back,” Johnson said. “I’m just trying to get as comfortable as possible as fast as possible.”

    Last week in his Lions preseason debut, Johnson was 9-of-18 for 85 yards. He was the backup option, as Stafford didn't play and David Fales got the start.

    On Friday night, Johnson was the third option, behind Stafford and Fales. He entered in the fourth quarter after Stafford played into the second quarter and Fales took over.  

    Johnson, 33, is playing with his 13th NFL team and over his career, he has slowed from the dual threat that he had been before. Now, he’s just trying to stick on a roster and he has one preseason game remaining to do it with the Lions.

    He’s getting some help from the Lions medical team to get oriented quickly in practice and trying to understand the playbook.

    “(Running was) part of my game. I’ve only had two surgeries in my career. Our strength coaches and training staff have been tremendous in helping me get back in playing shape,” he said. “I’m trying to focus on it and it’s been responding well.”

    Johnson had one run for 11 yards on Friday night and showed a flash of what he can do. He’s not completely where he wants to be, but continued work with the Lions staff is giving him the reps and boost he needs.

    He had another opportunity before he signed with the Lions but is looking to make the most of this opportunity.

    “Right before I got here, I had a workout with another team and that was my first test at a physical, high-intense moment and it responded well,” Johnson said. “I’m just excited to see how it responds every day. Our support here has been tremendous, and they’ve been doing a lot to help me get up to speed.”

    Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE