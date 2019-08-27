Luis Perez (Photo: AP)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have a new developmental quarterback on the roster, announcing the signing of Luis Perez on Tuesday.

Undrafted out of Texas A&M-Commerce a year ago, Perez served as the starting quarterback for the Birmingham Iron of the defunct AAF. The 6-foot-3, 223-pounder completed 52.3 percent of his passes for 1,460 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions for the Iron.

In college, Perez led his team to the Division II national championship in 2017, earning the Harlon Hill trophy as the most valuable player in the division in the process. In 15 games, he threw for 4,999 yards, 46 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.

To clear room for Perez on the roster, the Lions released quarterback David Fales.

Signed in June, Fales served as Detroit's third-string quarterback for much of training camp and the preseason. He delivered a standout performance in the team's second preseason game in Houston, completing 12 of his 19 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown. But when given a crack with the second-team offense last week, he sputtered, throwing a pick and completing fewer than 40 percent of his 14 passes.

Following Fales' release, Detroit's backup quarterback job will be decided between veterans Tom Savage and Josh Johnson.

Savage suffered a concussion in the preseason opener and just returned to practice on Monday. While he was out, Johnson was signed as an injury replacement.

Almost instantly leapfrogging Fales on the depth chart, Johnson has competed 14 of his 28 pass attempts in two preseason games. He also nearly led a fourth-quarter comeback last Friday against the Bills, prior to rookie receiver Travis Fulgham losing a fumble inside the red zone in the closing minutes of the game.

