Allen Park — A day after waiving Zach Zenner, the Detroit Lions have signed another running back to fill the roster spot.
On Wednesday, the team announced the addition of James Williams.
Undrafted out of Washington State, Williams has spent time on the rosters of Kansas City and Indianapolis, but has yet to appear in a preseason game.
The 5-foot-9, 197-pounder appeared in 39 games over three seasons (2016-18) for the Cougars, rushing for 1,539 and 19 touchdowns, while averaging 4.9 yards per carry.
The versatile back also had a big impact in the passing game, hauling in 202 receptions for another 1,437 yards and eight scores during that stretch.
jdrogers@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @Justin_Rogers
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.