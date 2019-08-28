The Lions signed former Washington State running back James Williams (32) on Wednesday. (Photo: Young Kwak, Associated Press)

Allen Park — A day after waiving Zach Zenner, the Detroit Lions have signed another running back to fill the roster spot.

On Wednesday, the team announced the addition of James Williams.

Undrafted out of Washington State, Williams has spent time on the rosters of Kansas City and Indianapolis, but has yet to appear in a preseason game.

The 5-foot-9, 197-pounder appeared in 39 games over three seasons (2016-18) for the Cougars, rushing for 1,539 and 19 touchdowns, while averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

The versatile back also had a big impact in the passing game, hauling in 202 receptions for another 1,437 yards and eight scores during that stretch.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers