Allen Park — A day after getting a first-hand look at David Blough, the Detroit Lions traded for the Cleveland Browns quarterback in exchange for a conditional swap of a seventh-round draft picks in 2022.

Undrafted out of Purdue this year, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Blough quickly caught on with the Browns. In four preseason games he completed 25 of his 43 passes for 271 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Both those picks came against the Lions, including one where his arm was hit while coming forward.

As a senior for the Boilermakers, Blough completed 66.0 percent of his throws for 3,705 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, earning third-team All-Big Ten honors.

The new addition temporarily gives Detroit five quarterbacks heading into Saturday's roster cuts. Tom Savage and Josh Johnson had been competing to backup starter Matthew Stafford, while former AAF quarterback Luis Perez was signed earlier this week and expected to get practice squad consideration.

