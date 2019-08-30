Preseason: Browns 20, Lions 16
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ishmael Hyman can't catch the pass during the first half of a preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won, 20-16. Ron Schwane, AP
Cleveland Browns linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong (52) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Tom Savage (3) during the first half.
Cleveland Browns running back Dontrell Hilliard (25) runs for a 7-yard touchdown during the first half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy returns a punt during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back Mark Thompson (49) avoids a tackle by Cleveland Browns cornerback Donnie Lewis (37) during the second half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson scores a 1-yard touchdown during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back Mark Thompson (49) rushes against Cleveland Browns cornerback Phillip Gaines (28) during the second half.
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) helps tackle Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during the second half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson (4) rushes against Cleveland Browns defensive back Tigie Sankoh (40) during the second half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Tom Savage, left, is sacked during the first half.
Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia watches during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Tom Savage (3) throws during the first half.
Detroit Lions' Brandon Powell (10) returns a kickoff during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Tom Savage (3) looks to throw during the first half.
Cleveland Browns running back Dontrell Hilliard (25) runs for a first down during the first half.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Garrett Gilbert (3) throws during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Tom Savage throws a pass during the first half.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Garrett Gilbert throws during the first half.
Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens watches during the first half.
Cleveland Browns quarterback David Blough, right, hands off to A.J Ouellette during the second half
    Allen Park — When Sam Martin signed a lucrative extension with the Detroit Lions in 2016, he was one of the best punters in the NFL. And he responded to the new deal by turning in the best season in franchise history. 

    Nearly three years removed from the peak of his career, Martin and the Lions agreed to a restructured deal entering the 2019 season, one that will pay him $700,000 less this year, to $1.7 million, while granting him the opportunity to hit free agency a year earlier. That sets up the potential for better long-term earnings if he can return to his previous form. 

    Martin's decline began with an unfortunate offseason accident in 2017, a foot injury caused by a conch shell, which landed him on the non-football injury list to start the season. He bounced back slightly last year, but still finished with a net average 5.0 yards worse than his career-best in 2016. 

    During this offseason, Martin's leg strength has looked better on the practice field, but the preseason numbers haven't reflected it. His net average was 38.5 yards per boot on 11 attempts, more than half the punts were inside the 20, suggesting he was consistently limited on how far he could kick it. 

    In addition to punts, Martin has continued to handle kickoffs for the Lions, as well as serve as Matt Prater's holder on field goals and extra points. 

    Martin's deal technically still runs through the 2020 season, but is now voidable at the end of this season, making him a free agent. 