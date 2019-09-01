Steve Longa (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Allen Park — A day after trimming the roster to 53 players, the Lions established its initial practice squad, re-signing 10 players the team cut over the weekend.

Making up the practice squad are defensive tackle John Atkins, wide receivers Jonathan Duhard and Tom Kennedy, linebacker Steve Longa, tight end Isaac Nauta, offensive tackle Matt Nelson, linebacker Anthony Pittman, running back Mark Thompson, tight end Austin Traylor and defensive end Jonathan Wynn.

Notable absence from the group include former second-round cornerback Teez Tabor, defensive end Eric Lee and defensive tackle P.J. Johnson, one of the team's seventh-round draft picks in 2019.

Nauta, the other 2019 draft pick who didn't make the main roster, returns. He's one of two tight ends, along with Traylor, to supplement the main roster. That group currently consists of just two players at the position after Logan Thomas was released Sunday afternoon.

Returning to the practice squad is Longa, who was one of the NFL's top special teams performers two years ago. He missed last season after suffering a torn ACL in the preseason and was only activated off the physically unable to perform list last week.

Among former Lions to land on other teams' practice squads, wide receiver Brandon Powell signed with Atlanta, while defensive end Mitchell Loewen returned to New Orleans, where he spent his first two seasons.

