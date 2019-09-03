Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) returned to practice on Tuesday after suffering a leg injury in the third preseason game. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Lions won't officially release a practice report until Wednesday afternoon, but there was some easy positive takeaways from the portion of Tuesday's practice open to the media.

First and foremost, everyone was participating. Yes, everyone, at least to some degree.

That includes Jarrad Davis, Frank Ragnow and Da'Shawn Hand, each of who are dealing with injuries. But there was a limit to what some guys were doing.

Ragnow, the starting center, appears on track to play in this week's season-opener against Arizona after exiting the team's third preseason game a little more than a week ago with a lower leg injury. He was actively participating in individual drills after the team stretched.

Meanwhile, Davis, Hand and cornerback Rashaan Melvin weren't active during the individual drills, putting their status for Sunday in doubt.

If Davis is unable to go, it should lead to an expanded role for Jalen Reeves-Maybin, the third-year linebacker who is coming off a stellar preseason. It could also mean a bigger than expected workload for rookie Jahlani Tavai.

