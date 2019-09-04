Chad Kanoff (Photo: Rick Scuteri, AP)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions made two practice squad additions Wednesday, including a quarterback who spent the offseason with the team's Week 1 opponent, the Arizona Cardinals.

The Lions signed quarterback Chad Kanoff and wide receiver Marvin Hall to the practice squad, waiving running back Mark Thompson and wide receiver Jonathan Duhart.

Kanoff, undrafted out of Princeton a year ago, signed with the Cardinals and spent most of last season on the team's practice squad. In three preseason games this year, he completed 10 of his 19 passes for 128 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Hall comes to the Lions after spending the offseason with the Chicago Bears. He's also spent time in Oakland, Arizona and Atlanta after going undrafted out of Washington in 2016.

Appearing in 24 games over two seasons with the Falcons, Hall caught 28 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. He also handled kickoff returns for the team last season, averaging 23.7 yards on 26 attempts.

