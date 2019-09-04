Laquon Traedwell (Photo: Paul Sancya, Associated Press)

Allen Park — There were four receivers selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Three years later, three have been released by the franchise that chose them.

The Detroit Lions took a closer look at one of the wideouts who flamed out in his first stop, working out Laquon Treadwell, according to ESPN.

Selected No. 23 overall out of Ole Miss by the Minnesota Vikings, Treadwell never found his footing with the franchise, recording just 40 receptions in 31 games. Additionally, he played fewer than 50 special teams snaps each of his three seasons with the club.

After working out for the Bills earlier in the week, former Vikings WR Laquon Treadwell worked out for the Lions, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 4, 2019

Prior to declaring early for the draft, the 6-foot-2, 218-pounder produced an 82-catch campaign as a junior, racking up 1,153 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Lions are currently carrying five receivers on the roster, with Chris Lacy and rookie Travis Fulgham serving as the backups. Lacy carries added value because of his projected special teams contributions.

In addition to those five, the Lions also signed Marvin Hall to the practice squad on Wednesday.

He joins undrafted rookie Tom Kennedy as the receiving options on that 10-man unit.

