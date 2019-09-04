Damon "Snacks" Harrison (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — Now that he feels comfortable in Detroit, Damon Harrison is ready to get acclimated to his new linemates.

With more guaranteed money coming his way, the Lions defensive tackle spoke to the media for the first time Wednesday since signing a one-year contract extension last month through the 2021 season.

“It was just something that both sides felt like needed to get done,” Harrison said. “The guys in the locker room and the coaches we have on the staff are some really great guys, some really good coaches. It’s a situation where I felt comfortable and I wanted to be here for the foreseeable future.”

Acquired from the New York Giants last season for a fifth-round pick, Harrison held out of organized team activities and offseason mini-camp with hopes for a new deal. “Snacks” Harrison, 30, now essentially has a three-year deal worth $27.5 million with $12 million in total guarantees.

“I’m an older guy,” Harrison said. “So financial security is everything in this league and we were able to work something out.”

Harrison will partner with new teammates Trey Flowers and Mike Daniels on the defensive line, though all have missed time this preseason with injuries.

Flowers, signed as a free agent from New England, did not play because of offseason shoulder surgery, and Daniels was rehabbing an injured foot.

Daniels and Harrison have been friends for a long time since both starred collegiately in The Hawkeye State, Daniels at Iowa and Harrison at William Penn of the NAIA. Harrison said it remains to be seen how the tackle duo - Daniels a former Pro Bowler for Green Bay and Harrison a former All-Pro for the Giants - will complement each other.

“I’m still trying to figure that out now,” Harrison said. “I’ve been watching him for years. I’ve admired his game, we’ve been friends for a while. But how we complement each other, that’s yet to be seen until we get on the field together.”

