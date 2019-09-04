Trey Flowers (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Allen Park -- After missing the entire preseason, defensive end Trey Flowers showed up on the first injury report of the season on Wednesday.

Flowers, who had offseason shoulder surgery, was listed along with linebacker Jarrad Davis (ankle), defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand (elbow), cornerback Rashaan Melvin (knee) and center Frank Ragnow (ankle) as limited practice participants leading up to Sunday’s opener at Arizona.

Flowers missed the entire preseason last season for New England, then collected 1.5 sacks in the opener against Houston.

After totaling 7.5 sacks for the Super Bowl champs, Flowers signed a five-year, $90-million contract with the Lions this offseason as a free agent.

Davis and Ragnow were both injured in the third preseason game against Buffalo.