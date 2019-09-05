Detroit Lions game-by-game predictions for 2019
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery as Justin Rogers of The Detroit News offers his game-by-game predictions for the 2019 Detroit Lions.
Go through the gallery as Justin Rogers of The Detroit News offers his game-by-game predictions for the 2019 Detroit Lions. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sept. 8 at Arizona (4:25 p.m.): In a repeat from a year ago, the Lions are granted the good fortune of matching up against a rookie quarterback to open the season. The downside is that didn't go so well in 2018, when Sam Darnold and the Jets came into Ford Field and smashed the home team. Still, this year's defense appears better equipped to ruin a rookie's debut. Kyler Murray (1) is a special player, with elite mobility and a strong arm. Plus, he's been surrounded with a nice set of weapons. But if the Lions keep their edges set, they should be able to come out of this one with a hard-fought W. Pick: Lions 23, Cardinals 20
Sept. 8 at Arizona (4:25 p.m.): In a repeat from a year ago, the Lions are granted the good fortune of matching up against a rookie quarterback to open the season. The downside is that didn't go so well in 2018, when Sam Darnold and the Jets came into Ford Field and smashed the home team. Still, this year's defense appears better equipped to ruin a rookie's debut. Kyler Murray (1) is a special player, with elite mobility and a strong arm. Plus, he's been surrounded with a nice set of weapons. But if the Lions keep their edges set, they should be able to come out of this one with a hard-fought W. Pick: Lions 23, Cardinals 20 Jim Mone, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Sept. 15 vs. Los Angeles Chargers (1 p.m.): We don't know if Melvin Gordon will end his holdout before this game, but we do know stud safety Derwin James is out after suffering a foot injury this offseason. Even without Gordon and James, this is a fringe Super Bowl contender with an aging quarterback (Philip Rivers, pictured) still at the top of his game and one of the league's best pass-rushing tandems. This could, somewhat surprisingly, turn into a defensive struggle. Pick: Chargers 20, Lions 16
Sept. 15 vs. Los Angeles Chargers (1 p.m.): We don't know if Melvin Gordon will end his holdout before this game, but we do know stud safety Derwin James is out after suffering a foot injury this offseason. Even without Gordon and James, this is a fringe Super Bowl contender with an aging quarterback (Philip Rivers, pictured) still at the top of his game and one of the league's best pass-rushing tandems. This could, somewhat surprisingly, turn into a defensive struggle. Pick: Chargers 20, Lions 16 Carolyn Kaster, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Sept. 22 at Philadelphia (1 p.m.): The Eagles are a well-coached team with a deep roster, eyeing a return to Super Bowl contention after their first championship two years ago. The Lions are still trying to get to that level. Pick: Eagles 24, Lions 13
Sept. 22 at Philadelphia (1 p.m.): The Eagles are a well-coached team with a deep roster, eyeing a return to Super Bowl contention after their first championship two years ago. The Lions are still trying to get to that level. Pick: Eagles 24, Lions 13 Butch Dill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Sept. 29 vs. Kansas City (1 p.m.): The Lions are advertising their offense as a versatile scheme that wants to control the game on the ground, but is equally capable of relying on the pass if the matchup dictates it. But does anyone see this unit having the pieces to keep up in a track meet? The defense shouldn't have too much trouble making Kansas City one-dimensional, but that one dimension is an electric pass game that can put up points in bunches. Pick: Chiefs 30, Lions 20
Sept. 29 vs. Kansas City (1 p.m.): The Lions are advertising their offense as a versatile scheme that wants to control the game on the ground, but is equally capable of relying on the pass if the matchup dictates it. But does anyone see this unit having the pieces to keep up in a track meet? The defense shouldn't have too much trouble making Kansas City one-dimensional, but that one dimension is an electric pass game that can put up points in bunches. Pick: Chiefs 30, Lions 20 Ed Zurga, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Oct. 14 at Green Bay (8:15 p.m.): The Lions aren't the only NFC North team with a new offensive scheme. Mike McCarthy is out and Sean McVay disciple Matt LaFleur (pictured) is in for the Packers. Will the first-year coach be able to better work with and maximize the talents of Aaron Rodgers? Probably. The bigger question might be whether the reloaded defense will come together and carry its weight. Regardless, a primetime game at Lambeau is not an ideal spot to come out of the bye. Pick: Packers 24, Lions 20
Oct. 14 at Green Bay (8:15 p.m.): The Lions aren't the only NFC North team with a new offensive scheme. Mike McCarthy is out and Sean McVay disciple Matt LaFleur (pictured) is in for the Packers. Will the first-year coach be able to better work with and maximize the talents of Aaron Rodgers? Probably. The bigger question might be whether the reloaded defense will come together and carry its weight. Regardless, a primetime game at Lambeau is not an ideal spot to come out of the bye. Pick: Packers 24, Lions 20 Gail Burton, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Oct. 20 vs. Minnesota (1 p.m.): Kirk Cousins (pictured) was supposed to be the piece that put the Vikings over the top, but the organization took a step back in 2018 (although they handled the Lions with ease in both matchups). If Detroit can keep the Minnesota ground game at bay, forcing Cousins to carry the offense, this will be a good opportunity to get back on the winning track. Pick: Lions 17, Vikings 16
Oct. 20 vs. Minnesota (1 p.m.): Kirk Cousins (pictured) was supposed to be the piece that put the Vikings over the top, but the organization took a step back in 2018 (although they handled the Lions with ease in both matchups). If Detroit can keep the Minnesota ground game at bay, forcing Cousins to carry the offense, this will be a good opportunity to get back on the winning track. Pick: Lions 17, Vikings 16 Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Oct. 27 vs. New York Giants (1 p.m.): The Giants are going to struggle to compete in games where they can't run the ball. As electric as Saquon Barkley (26) has been, he'll struggle to find consistent room against Detroit's defensive line, led by Damon Harrison in the middle. Pick: Lions 26, Giants 16
Oct. 27 vs. New York Giants (1 p.m.): The Giants are going to struggle to compete in games where they can't run the ball. As electric as Saquon Barkley (26) has been, he'll struggle to find consistent room against Detroit's defensive line, led by Damon Harrison in the middle. Pick: Lions 26, Giants 16 Bill Kostroun, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 3 at Oakland (4:05 p.m.): The Raiders weren't good at much of anything last year, putting a damper on Jon Gruden's long-awaited return to the NFL. This offseason, the team looked for quick fixes, trading for Antonio Brown (84) and inking some top free agents, but that might just be putting lipstick on a pig. Look for the Lions to keep rolling. Pick: Lions 23, Raiders 20
Nov. 3 at Oakland (4:05 p.m.): The Raiders weren't good at much of anything last year, putting a damper on Jon Gruden's long-awaited return to the NFL. This offseason, the team looked for quick fixes, trading for Antonio Brown (84) and inking some top free agents, but that might just be putting lipstick on a pig. Look for the Lions to keep rolling. Pick: Lions 23, Raiders 20 Rick Scuteri, Asspcoated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 10 at Chicago (1 p.m.): After last season, the Bears are being overrated by most. That said, where the team is unquestionably strong is up front. There might not be a better defensive line in football. It's going to be tough sledding for the Lions offense and they'll need some big plays on defense if they want to pull out a road win. Pick: Bears 17, Lions 13
Nov. 10 at Chicago (1 p.m.): After last season, the Bears are being overrated by most. That said, where the team is unquestionably strong is up front. There might not be a better defensive line in football. It's going to be tough sledding for the Lions offense and they'll need some big plays on defense if they want to pull out a road win. Pick: Bears 17, Lions 13 Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nov. 17 vs. Dallas (1 p.m.): These two teams went toe-to-toe in Texas last year, with the Cowboys snagging a late win thanks to a deep reception by Ezekiel Elliott (21). Prior to that catch, he was a nightmare on the ground, racking up 152 rushing yards. But that was before the Lions acquired Damon Harrison, which should make a huge difference. Pick: Lions 19, Cowboys 17
Nov. 17 vs. Dallas (1 p.m.): These two teams went toe-to-toe in Texas last year, with the Cowboys snagging a late win thanks to a deep reception by Ezekiel Elliott (21). Prior to that catch, he was a nightmare on the ground, racking up 152 rushing yards. But that was before the Lions acquired Damon Harrison, which should make a huge difference. Pick: Lions 19, Cowboys 17 Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nov. 24 at Washington (1 p.m.): Detroit might catch another rookie quarterback in Dwayne Haskins, depending how Washington's season is going to his point. Regardless, there's quite a few holes on that offense, and as long as the Lions avoid any big mistakes they should be able to squeeze out a road win. Pick: Lions 23, Washington 16
Nov. 24 at Washington (1 p.m.): Detroit might catch another rookie quarterback in Dwayne Haskins, depending how Washington's season is going to his point. Regardless, there's quite a few holes on that offense, and as long as the Lions avoid any big mistakes they should be able to squeeze out a road win. Pick: Lions 23, Washington 16 Alex Brandon, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 28 vs. Chicago (12:30 p.m.): The Bears emerged victorious in the front end of the home-and-home in these projections, but the Lions get some sweet revenge on Thanksgiving, harassing Mitch Trubisky into a pair of mistakes in front of an electric home crowd. Pick: Lions 30, Bears 20
Nov. 28 vs. Chicago (12:30 p.m.): The Bears emerged victorious in the front end of the home-and-home in these projections, but the Lions get some sweet revenge on Thanksgiving, harassing Mitch Trubisky into a pair of mistakes in front of an electric home crowd. Pick: Lions 30, Bears 20 Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dec. 8 at Minnesota (1 p.m.): Another Black and Blue Division split, as the Vikings avenge their loss to the Lions, thanks in large part to an old-fashioned pummeling of quarterback Matthew Stafford (9). Pick: Vikings 23, Lions 13
Dec. 8 at Minnesota (1 p.m.): Another Black and Blue Division split, as the Vikings avenge their loss to the Lions, thanks in large part to an old-fashioned pummeling of quarterback Matthew Stafford (9). Pick: Vikings 23, Lions 13 Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dec. 15 vs. Tampa Bay (1 p.m.): Bruce Arians' vertical passing attack is one of the most exciting in football, but it would be a minor miracle if the Bucs' offensive line is able to play its part, giving Jameis Winston enough time in the pocket to be effective. Pick: Lions 27, Bucs 16
Dec. 15 vs. Tampa Bay (1 p.m.): Bruce Arians' vertical passing attack is one of the most exciting in football, but it would be a minor miracle if the Bucs' offensive line is able to play its part, giving Jameis Winston enough time in the pocket to be effective. Pick: Lions 27, Bucs 16 Mark LoMoglio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Dec. 22 at Denver (TBD): A cold-weather road trip is never easy, but coach Matt Patricia will have been preparing his team for this for two years with intense offseason conditioning and late-season outdoor practices. It wouldn't be surprising to see big plays from both rookie tight ends out of Iowa (including the Broncos' Noah Fant, pictured), but this is a game the Lions should come out on top. Pick: Lions 20, Broncos 17
Dec. 22 at Denver (TBD): A cold-weather road trip is never easy, but coach Matt Patricia will have been preparing his team for this for two years with intense offseason conditioning and late-season outdoor practices. It wouldn't be surprising to see big plays from both rookie tight ends out of Iowa (including the Broncos' Noah Fant, pictured), but this is a game the Lions should come out on top. Pick: Lions 20, Broncos 17 David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Dec. 29 vs. Green Bay (1 p.m.): We have the Lions crawling out of a 1-4 hole to start the season to having a shot to sneak into the playoffs in the season finale. Meaningful finishes haven't been a strength for this franchise, but head coach Matt Patricia's entire program is designed on getting better throughout the season. It will be put to the test here and offers a chance to validate his approach. Pick: Lions 26, Packers 24
Dec. 29 vs. Green Bay (1 p.m.): We have the Lions crawling out of a 1-4 hole to start the season to having a shot to sneak into the playoffs in the season finale. Meaningful finishes haven't been a strength for this franchise, but head coach Matt Patricia's entire program is designed on getting better throughout the season. It will be put to the test here and offers a chance to validate his approach. Pick: Lions 26, Packers 24 Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Conclusion: Last year, we had the Lions going 7-9 and they finished 6-10. There were signs throughout the offseason that pointed to struggles during Patricia's first season at the helm and that proved accurate. This year, there's a greater sense of calm throughout the organization, and although we're leaning on some significant projections given we haven't seen much of the team's new offensive scheme or upgraded defensive line, on paper, this is the most talent and depth the team has boasted since the 2014 season. Final record: 10-6
Conclusion: Last year, we had the Lions going 7-9 and they finished 6-10. There were signs throughout the offseason that pointed to struggles during Patricia's first season at the helm and that proved accurate. This year, there's a greater sense of calm throughout the organization, and although we're leaning on some significant projections given we haven't seen much of the team's new offensive scheme or upgraded defensive line, on paper, this is the most talent and depth the team has boasted since the 2014 season. Final record: 10-6 Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Justin Rogers, James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict how the Lions will finish in 2019.

    ►Justin Rogers: Season predictions are difficult, because the variables change so much. But you can get a sense for the direction a team is moving and how that might play out. There's something about the quiet confidence and calm over this offseason that wasn't here a year ago, and the personnel is certainly better, especially on defense. It's always bold to predict a big swing in a team's record, but I have the rare feeling this Lions team might be sneaky good, especially if it can survive the brutal start to the schedule. Record: 10-6

    ►James Hawkins: Detroit will take a step forward on both sides of the ball thanks to several additions. Rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will boost the Lions’ ground game, led by second-year back Kerryon Johnson. Defensive linemen Mike Daniels and Trey Flowers will help put more stress on opposing quarterbacks and less on Detroit’s secondary. And with more quality depth than a year ago, the Lions will be able to pull out a couple more of their close contests. Record: 8-8

    ►John Niyo: We'll find out pretty quickly if the Lions' offensive line is up to the challenge. If it's not, all bets are off. But if it is -- and the front-office investment there all but demands it – then this team should be ready to contend for a playoff berth again. Because that defensive front has the talent – and depth – to control the line of scrimmage, force more turnovers and ultimately allow Darrell Bevell a chance to call the kind of game he wants on offense. A .500 start before the bye is imperative, though, and it'll take a winning record in the division to have a shot at the postseason. I'm not sure they can pull off the latter given the strength of the NFC North. Record: 9-7

    ►Bob Wojnowski: The Lions are better than last year’s 6-10, I’m fairly certain of that. They have Snacks Harrison for a full season on a punishing defensive line, and added Trey Flowers and Mike Daniels. You figured Matt Patricia would build a solid defense, and now must show he can fill out a roster and a coaching staff. This is the Latest Best Shot for Matthew Stafford under new coordinator Darrell Bevell, who will turn a chunk of the offense over to Kerryon Johnson. The offensive line is the key. If Frank Ragnow keeps developing and everyone stays healthy, a winning record is possible. The margin for error, though, is low. Record: 8-8