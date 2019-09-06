Justin Rogers, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions on the outcome of Sunday’s Lions vs. Cardinals game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (4:25 p.m., Fox/760).

David Johnson (Photo: Bruce Kluckhohn, AP)

►Justin Rogers: With a year under coach Matt Patricia's belt and a year for the players to adjust to his schemes and demands, this roster is better suited to handle a rookie quarterback in the opener, even one as talented as Kyler Murray. Lions 20, Cardinals 16

►John Niyo: Both offenses have been kept under wraps, but there’s not much mystery about what each wants to do. Arizona’s issues in the secondary have me thinking Matthew Stafford can find Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones downfield with the play-action game, however. Lions 28, Cardinals 24

►Bob Wojnowski: This is a huge, huge game for the Lions and Matt Patricia to establish early credibility, unlike last year’s opener. The Cardinals’ offense won’t be the NFL’s worst again, and rookie QB Kyler Murray will make a few plays in Kliff Kingsbury’s Air Raid attack. But the Lions’ defensive line should be among the best in football, should be able to stuff running back David Johnson and should be able to force Murray into mistakes. Matthew Stafford will be efficient and Kerryon Johnson will be the difference, topping 100 yards rushing. Lions 23, Cardinals 13