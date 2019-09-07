The Detroit Lions christen the 2019 season on Sunday with a game in Arizona against the Cardinals. follow the action here throughout the game with live updates by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.
LIONS VS. CARDINALS
Kickoff: Sunday, 4:25 p.m., State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.
TV/radio: Fox/760 AM
Records: Season opener for both teams
Line: Lions by 2.5
MORE COVERAGE
Can Lions run down 'dynamic, explosive' Cardinals rookie Kyler Murray?
View from the other side: Lions vs. Cardinals
Lions fans who travel to Phoenix will not be lost for places to eat, things to do
Rogers: 2019 should be make-or-break year for Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford
Detroit News predictions: Lions vs. Cardinals
