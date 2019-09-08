Glendale, Ariz — The Detroit Lions will have their entire starting offensive line and secondary intact for Sunday's season opener against the Arizona Cardinals, but will be without starting middle linebacker Jarrad Davis.

Center Frank Ragnow (ankle) and cornerback Rashaan Melvin were not among the team's inactive list, announced 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Both players had been limited participants through the practice week and had been listed as questionable coming into the day.

Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis will not play in the season opener Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Davis had the same practice routine and designation this week, but wasn't cleared to return from the ankle injury he suffered in the Lions' third preseason game last last month. In his stead, Jalen Reeves-Maybin and rookie Jahlani Tavai are expected to help fill the void.

Among the team's other inactives are four rookies, including a pair of late-round draft picks. Fifth-round cornerback Amani Oruwariye and sixth-round receiver Travis Fulgham are both healthy scratches, along with undrafted rookies Ben Benzschawel and David Blough and veteran offensive lineman Oday Aboushi.

Detroit's final inactive, defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand, was scratched late Friday night as he continues to work his way back from an offseason elbow injury.

