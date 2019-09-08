Lions at Cardinals
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai warms up for the Lions season opener against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai warms up for the Lions season opener against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Singer Brett Michaels with the group Poison visits the sidelines in Phoenix, signing autographs and visiting with Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia before the game.
Singer Brett Michaels with the group Poison visits the sidelines in Phoenix, signing autographs and visiting with Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford makes his way onto the field for the game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford makes his way onto the field for the game against the Arizona Cardinals. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Graham Glasgow slaps hands as he and the secondary make their way onto the field for the game against the Cardinals.
Lions' Graham Glasgow slaps hands as he and the secondary make their way onto the field for the game against the Cardinals. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Singer Brett Michaels with the group Poison visits the sidelines in Phoenix, signing autographs and visiting with Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia before the game.
Singer Brett Michaels with the group Poison visits the sidelines in Phoenix, signing autographs and visiting with Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cornerback Rahsaan Melvin slaps hands as he and the secondary make their way onto the field for the game against the Cardinals.
Cornerback Rahsaan Melvin slaps hands as he and the secondary make their way onto the field for the game against the Cardinals. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie high end T.J. Hockenson makes his way onto the field for his first pro game.
Lions rookie high end T.J. Hockenson makes his way onto the field for his first pro game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Corner back Darius Slay gathers with the secondary before going onto the field for the game against the Cardinals.
Corner back Darius Slay gathers with the secondary before going onto the field for the game against the Cardinals. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Singer Brett Michaels with the group Poison visits the sidelines in Phoenix, signing autographs and visiting with Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia before the game.
Singer Brett Michaels with the group Poison visits the sidelines in Phoenix, signing autographs and visiting with Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before the game.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Lion Charles Washington, now a safety with the Cardinals, chats with the Lions' A'Shawn Robinson before the game.
Former Lion Charles Washington, now a safety with the Cardinals, chats with the Lions' A'Shawn Robinson before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bob Quinn, the Lions executive vice president & general manager, on the field before the season opener.
Bob Quinn, the Lions executive vice president & general manager, on the field before the season opener. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions president Rod Wood on the field before the season opener.
Lions president Rod Wood on the field before the season opener. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before the game.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. warms up before the game.
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. warms up before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
"It starts now" says a sign by a hopeful Lions fan on the 2019 season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.
"It starts now" says a sign by a hopeful Lions fan on the 2019 season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions and Cardinals fans arrive at State Farm Stadium for the Lions' season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.
Lions and Cardinals fans arrive at State Farm Stadium for the Lions' season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Glendale, Ariz — The Detroit Lions will have their entire starting offensive line and secondary intact for Sunday's season opener against the Arizona Cardinals, but will be without starting middle linebacker Jarrad Davis. 

    Center Frank Ragnow (ankle) and cornerback Rashaan Melvin were not among the team's inactive list, announced 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Both players had been limited participants through the practice week and had been listed as questionable coming into the day. 

    Davis had the same practice routine and designation this week, but wasn't cleared to return from the ankle injury he suffered in the Lions' third preseason game last last month. In his stead, Jalen Reeves-Maybin and rookie Jahlani Tavai are expected to help fill the void. 

    Among the team's other inactives are four rookies, including a pair of late-round draft picks. Fifth-round cornerback Amani Oruwariye and sixth-round receiver Travis Fulgham are both healthy scratches, along with undrafted rookies Ben Benzschawel and David Blough and veteran offensive lineman Oday Aboushi. 

    Detroit's final inactive, defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand, was scratched late Friday night as he continues to work his way back from an offseason elbow injury. 

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

    CLOSE

    It's the season opener and there's plenty of mystery. Detroit News reporters John Niyo and Justin Rogers break down what we know and what we don't. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE