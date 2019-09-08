CLOSE

No one likes a tie, but it's an insufferable fate after blowing an 18-point fourth-quarter lead. We talk about the ups and downs from the 27-27 finish Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Glendale, Ariz. — So whom do you trust now if you’re a Lions fan? The offense? The defense? The coaching staff? The front office?

No, the only thing you can trust is what you see and what you know. You trust history, as well as a franchise’s uncanny ability to repeat it.

And after a season opener that saw the Lions lose everything they thought they’d gained in a 27-27 tie in the desert, that parched feeling in your mouth has to be a terribly familiar one.

So is the knot in your stomach after you watched the Lions blow an 18-point fourth-quarter lead with remarkable ease, playing not to lose and then doing exactly that, only to discover again what everyone who roots for this team understands so well.

“Anytime you don’t win,” quarterback Matthew Stafford said, in a media session that was as brief as this game was long, “it doesn’t feel very good.”

It could feel worse, I suppose. A year ago, the Lions exited Week 1 looking like a complete mess, embarrassed on national television by the New York Jets in Matt Patricia’s head coaching debut at Ford Field.

But it’d be hard to rationalize this stalemate in Arizona — against an opponent that's practically starting over from scratch this season — as anything resembling progress, given the circumstances.

Calamity of missteps

Detroit turned what looked to be a stellar defensive effort into a coming-out party for Kyler Murray and the rookie-riddled Cardinals roster, wasted a record-setting debut from their own first-round pick, T.J. Hockenson, and then seemed to find every imaginable way down the stretch to ruin their Sunday night flight home from Phoenix.

A game-clinching third-down conversion? Nope. How about a timeout instead?

A critical red-zone stop on the Cardinals’ desperate 2-minute drive in the fourth quarter? Ha! Good one. Try a facemask penalty.

Again and again, opportunity knocked. And almost every time, the Lions opened the wrong door.

And when it was time to assess what had happened, long after Stafford had flung one final pass out of bounds to run off the final seconds of overtime, the door to the visitors’ locker room opened and Patricia came hobbling in on crutches.

“Obviously not the way we wanted the game to end,” he said. “Overall, we’ve got to finish the game better. We’ve got to coach it better at the end, we’ve got to play it better at the end, and we’ve got to go out and try to find a way to win.”

That they couldn’t might say a lot about where this season is headed. How they respond a week from now in the home opener against San Diego certainly will.

Lions 27, Cardinals 27, OT
Lions T.J. Hockenson catches his first NFL touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Lions T.J. Hockenson catches his first NFL touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions fans sit in the stands, perplexed, after Detroit and Phoenix tied 27-27 in the season opener.
Lions fans sit in the stands, perplexed, after Detroit and Phoenix tied 27-27 in the season opener. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Devon Kennard sacks Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, with teammates J.R. Sweezy flying overhead in the first quarter.
Lions' Devon Kennard sacks Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, with teammates J.R. Sweezy flying overhead in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson rumbles through the defense in the first quarter.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson rumbles through the defense in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Damon Harrison Sr. points out a Cardinal offensive lineman after a holding call in made on Phoenix in the first quarter.
Lions' Damon Harrison Sr. points out a Cardinals offensive lineman after a holding call is made on Arizona in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back C.J. Anderson takes the handoff from quarterback Matthew Stafford and head up field in the first quarter.
Lions running back C.J. Anderson takes the handoff from quarterback Matthew Stafford and head up field in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson head up field after the handoff from quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second quarter.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson head up field after the handoff from quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay and Quandre Diggs bring down Cardinals' Damiere Byrd in the second quarter.
Lions' Darius Slay and Quandre Diggs bring down Cardinals' Damiere Byrd in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Arizona Cardinals Cheerleaders entertain the crowd during a break in the first half action.
Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders entertain the crowd during a break in the first-half action. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Frank Ragnow plows the way against Cardinals' Jordan Hicks in the first quarter.
Lions' Frank Ragnow plows the way against Cardinals' Jordan Hicks in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kerryon Johnson cuts out of trouble on a run in the first quarter.
Lions' Kerryon Johnson cuts out of trouble on a run in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson runs up field after his first NFL reception in the first quarter.
Lions rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson runs up field after his first NFL reception in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back C.J. Anderson cuts through the line in the first quarter.
Lions running back C.J. Anderson cuts through the line in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Marvin Jones Jr. is slammed by the Cardinals defense after a reception from quarterback Matthew Stafford, in background, in the first quarter.
Lions Marvin Jones Jr. is slammed by the Cardinals defense after a reception from quarterback Matthew Stafford, in background, in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia, defensive coordinator Pasqualoni and defensive line Bo Davis on the sidelines in the first quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia, defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and defensive line Bo Davis on the sideline in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Devon Kennard sacks Cardinal's quarterback Kyler Murray in the second quarter.
Lions' Devon Kennard sacks Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Marvin Jones Jr. makes a reception against Cardinals' Tramaine Brock Sr. in the second quarter.
Lions Marvin Jones Jr. makes a reception against Cardinals' Tramaine Brock Sr. in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown with Cardinals' Byron Murphy looking on in the second quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown with Cardinals' Byron Murphy looking on in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay tosses away the ball after running it into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay tosses away the ball after running it into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Danny Amendola and Kenny Golladay celebrate Golladay's touchdown in the second quarter.
Lions Danny Amendola and Kenny Golladay celebrate Golladay's touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions fans shout out after a touchdown in the second quarter.
Lions fans shout out after a touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Matthew Stafford avoids the sack by Cardinals' Terrell Suggs and throws a touchdown pass to Danny Amendola in the second quarter.
Lions' Matthew Stafford avoids the sack by Cardinals' Terrell Suggs and throws a touchdown pass to Danny Amendola in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Danny Amendola makes a reception and runs it into the end zone in the second quarter.
Lions' Danny Amendola makes a reception and runs it into the end zone in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Danny Amendola is all smiles after scoring in the second quarter.
Lions' Danny Amendola is all smiles after scoring in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Devon Kennard yells out after sacking Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in the second quarter.
Lions' Devon Kennard yells out after sacking Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Devon Kennard yells out after sacking Cardnals quarterback Kyler Murray in the second quarter.
Lions' Devon Kennard yells out after sacking Cardnals quarterback Kyler Murray in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' T.J. Hockenson makes a reception and goes for a long run in the second quarter.
Lions' T.J. Hockenson makes a reception and goes for a long run in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Jahlani Tavai is all smiles after the defense forced a punt by Arizona in the third quarter.
Lions' Jahlani Tavai is all smiles after the defense forced a punt by Arizona in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford keeps the ball and runs it for a first down in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford keeps the ball and runs it for a first down in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A pass to Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson is broken up by Lions' Will Harris in the second quarter.
A pass to Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson is broken up by Lions' Will Harris in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Matthew Stafford throws the ball away to avoid the sack by Cardinals' Rodney Gunter in the second quarter.
Lions' Matthew Stafford throws the ball away to avoid the sack by Cardinals' Rodney Gunter in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' T.J. Hockenson is upended by Cardinals' D.J. Swearinger Sr. after a long run in the second quarter.
Lions' T.J. Hockenson is upended by Cardinals' D.J. Swearinger Sr. after a long run in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. can't pull in a reception with Cardinals' Byron Murphy defending late in the second quarter.
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. can't pull in a reception with Cardinals' Byron Murphy defending late in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' quarterback Matthew Stafford fumbles the ball but lineman Frank Ragnow is able to recover in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford fumbles the ball, but lineman Frank Ragnow is able to recover in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Rashaan Melvin brings down KeeSean Johnson after a reception in the third quarter.
Lions' Rashaan Melvin brings down KeeSean Johnson after a reception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cardinals' David Johnson pulls down a touchdown reception over Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin in the fourth quarter.
Cardinals' David Johnson pulls down a touchdown reception over Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions players mob T.J. Hockenson after his first NFL touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter.
Lions players mob T.J. Hockenson after his first NFL touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson works to get additional yardage, and style points, during a run in the fourth quarter.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson works to get additional yardage, and style points, during a run in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford sidearms a completion in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford sidearms a completion in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a completion to running back J.D. McKissic who gets a first down, but the play did not count because a time out was called late in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a completion to running back J.D. McKissic who gets a first down, but the play did not count because a timeout was called late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay can't pull in a pass with Cardinals' Chris Jones defending in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay can't pull in a pass with Cardinals' Chris Jones defending in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Matt Stafford throws in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Matthew Stafford throws in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cardinals' Christian Kirk runs in the two point conversion in front of Lions Tracy Walker to tie the game at the end of the fourth quarter.
Cardinals' Christian Kirk runs in the 2-point conversion in front of Lions' Tracy Walker to tie the game 24-24 at the end of the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cardinals' Chris Jones prevents Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay from getting the first down at the end of the fourth quarter.
Cardinals' Chris Jones prevents Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay from getting the first down at the end of the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarter Matthew Stafford yells out to teammates in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford yells out to teammates in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Sam Martin's punt is blocked by Cardinals' D.J. Foster which gave Arizona good field position on Cardinals' offensive drive which ended up tying the game and sending it into overtime late in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Sam Martin's punt is blocked by Cardinals' D.J. Foster, which gave Arizona good field position on Cardinals' offensive drive which ended up tying the game and sending it into overtime late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Cardinals' Chandler Jones late in the overtime period.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Cardinals' Chandler Jones late in the overtime period. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jamal Agnew, Tracy Walker and Mike Ford leave the field after the game.
Lions Jamal Agnew, Tracy Walker and Mike Ford leave the field after the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia leaves the game after the 27-27 tie.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia leaves the game after the 27-27 tie. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai warms up for the Lions season opener against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai warms up for the Lions season opener against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford makes his way onto the field for the game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford makes his way onto the field for the game against the Arizona Cardinals. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Graham Glasgow slaps hands as he and the secondary make their way onto the field for the game against the Cardinals.
Lions' Graham Glasgow slaps hands as he and the secondary make their way onto the field for the game against the Cardinals. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cornerback Rahsaan Melvin slaps hands as he and the secondary make their way onto the field for the game against the Cardinals.
Cornerback Rahsaan Melvin slaps hands as he and the secondary make their way onto the field for the game against the Cardinals. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions rookie high end T.J. Hockenson makes his way onto the field for his first pro game.
Lions rookie high end T.J. Hockenson makes his way onto the field for his first pro game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Corner back Darius Slay gathers with the secondary before going onto the field for the game against the Cardinals.
Corner back Darius Slay gathers with the secondary before going onto the field for the game against the Cardinals. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before the game.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Former Lion Charles Washington, now a safety with the Cardinals, chats with the Lions' A'Shawn Robinson before the game.
Former Lion Charles Washington, now a safety with the Cardinals, chats with the Lions' A'Shawn Robinson before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bob Quinn, the Lions executive vice president and general manager, on the field before the season opener.
Bob Quinn, the Lions executive vice president and general manager, on the field before the season opener. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions president Rod Wood on the field before the season opener.
Lions president Rod Wood on the field before the season opener. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before the game.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. warms up before the game.
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. warms up before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
"It starts now" says a sign by a hopeful Lions fan on the 2019 season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.
"It starts now" says a sign by a hopeful Lions fan on the 2019 season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions and Cardinals fans arrive at State Farm Stadium for the Lions' season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.
Lions and Cardinals fans arrive at State Farm Stadium for the Lions' season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    But again, it’s impossible to trust this year will be different than last — or just about any other, frankly — if you’re a beleaguered Lions fan who sat through Sunday’s game, from the promising start to the ugly collapse and the wholly unsatisfying end.

    “Too many mistakes to overcome there, especially at the end,” Patricia said. “We can’t have the turnovers, can’t have penalties. And for us, we’ve just got to close out better, and it’s gotta start with me: We’ve got to coach better in order to finish.”

    Or maybe coach less? That was the nagging feeling as the game frittered away late. As a defense that gave up 100 total yards through three quarters suddenly came unglued, allowing Murray & Co. to rack up 287 yards in the fourth quarter and overtime. And as an offense that seemed to seize control — flexing its versatility with varied formations and better play-calling — inexplicably gave it up, committing a handful of holding penalties and converting just three of 10 third downs after halftime.

    Try as they might, the Lions simply couldn’t get out of their own way Sunday. And the mistakes weren’t limited to the play on the field.

    Time ouch

    Take that would-be third-down conversion by the Lions with 2:47 to play in the fourth quarter, for instance. Stafford found running back J.D. McKissic with a wide-open pass out of the backfield — the perfect call against a Cardinals blind-side blitz — only to find the play was blown dead because the Lions’ coaching staff frantically called a timeout from the sideline just as the ball was snapped.

    Patricia said he was the one who called it afterward, though it was offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell who gave the signal on the sideline. Whatever the case, the head coach wasn’t exactly apologizing for it later.

    “That’s a gotta-have-it situation,” Patricia explained. “The play clock was running down. Call it zero (seconds), call it one. Whatever it was in that situation, we’d rather be in third-and-5 than third-and-10.”

    Call it another coaching blunder in the end, though. Instead of first-and-10, the Lions faced third-and-5 again, and after the timeout, Stafford’s pass intended for Kenny Golladay fell incomplete. The Lions’ quarterback was livid by the time he got to the sideline himself, and as he pulled on his ball cap, the Fox TV cameras captured his frustration boiling over as he walked away from Patricia yelling, “Trust me! Trust me!”

    A moment later — and I trust everyone saw this coming, right? — poor protection on Sam Martin’s punt led to a partial block for the Cardinals, who took over at their own 40-yard line. Several plays later, Murray found veteran Larry Fitzgerald — the ageless future Hall of Famer came up huge Sunday — in the end zone for a touchdown. And then after a successful 2-point attempt, the Lions’ fate felt like it was all but sealed.

    Overtime began with a coin flip. The Cardinals won it. And though no one had actually won the game when it mercifully ended 10 minutes and two field goals later, the Lions couldn’t help but feel like they’d lost.

    “It feels awful to feel like you played well enough to win, and have it end in a tie,” said Devon Kennard, who finished with three sacks — all in the first half.

    About all he could say beyond that was that it was time to “get back to work.”

    “And remember this feeling,” Kennard added. “We don’t want this feeling again.”

    But that’s easier said than done, obviously.

    john.niyo@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @JohnNiyo

