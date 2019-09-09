CLOSE No one likes a tie, but it's an insufferable fate after blowing an 18-point fourth-quarter lead. We talk about the ups and downs from the 27-27 finish Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Allen Park — Offensive lineman Graham Glasgow missed exactly one snap the past two seasons with the Detroit Lions, but he curiously found himself on the bench in the third quarter of the team's 27-27 tie against the Arizona Cardinals.

There was no apparent injury, as Glasgow stood near the sideline with helmet in hand while veteran Kenny Wiggins took his place in the lineup.

A couple series later, Glasgow was back in, but Wiggins stayed, filling in for starting left guard Joe Dahl. In total, Wiggins played 24 snaps against the Cardinals, 12 at each guard spot.

Lions guard Graham Glasgow sat for a spell in the third quarter as part of pre-planned rotation. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

The rotation was pre-planned, according to Matt Patricia.

"We feel we have some depth there and we could use that to try to keep us fresh through the game, especially on the interior part of the offensive line there and be able to use those guys in different ways," Patricia said. "That was part of the plan.”

In addition to keeping the linemen fresh — in a game where the Lions had 88 offensive snaps — it helped Wiggins' build chemistry with the starting group, in case he needs to be thrust into a bigger role later in the year, if the injury bug strikes the unit the way it did a year ago.

"I always prepare like I'm going to start every time I practice," Wiggins said. "Even if I'm going to get a few reps here and there, that's how I've always gone about my business. If I get more reps or less reps, I'm here to help however they need me."

As for the unique challenge of playing both right and left guard a couple series apart, it's an old hat for the ultra-versatile Wiggins.

"There was one preseason game I started at right tackle and went all the way down the line, every series, just rotated to the next spot. I've played all five spots in one game, so it's normal to me now."

