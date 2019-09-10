Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell says his offense must to better in "got-to-have-it" situations. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

One game into his tenure with the Lions, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell is already facing tough questions.

Head coach Matt Patricia and Bevell have talked about a late third-and-five against Arizona being a “got-to-have-it” situation.

But the ill-fated timeout notwithstanding, the resulting play attempted by the Lions in the 27-27 season-opening tie begs more questions about Detroit not getting it — and ultimately not getting what once appeared to be an easy Week 1 win in the desert.

On the play, the Lions sent four wide receivers deep and quarterback Matthew Stafford threw the ball away under pressure with no receivers near the first-down marker, stalling the drive near midfield with 2 minutes, 47 seconds left and the Lions leading 24-16.

“Obviously we can put ourselves in better situations throughout the game and even in that moment,” said Bevell, in his first game as Lions offensive coordinator. “It comes down to getting in the right situation and being able to execute in that situation.

“Basically, what they were doing, it was a got-to-have-it situation, they were bringing pressure and playing man-to-man coverage.”

Bevell said it was what he anticipated from the Arizona defense after the Detroit sideline called a timeout with the play clock winding down.

The mishap looks worse when compared to an alternate universe, as Stafford found running back J.D. McKissic for a first down and more as the play was blown dead because of the timeout.

After the drive, Stafford was seen mouthing what appeared to be “trust me” on the sideline.

On a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, Bevell reiterated Patricia’s comments from Sunday and Monday that Patricia called the timeout after television cameras spotted Bevell making the signal.

“We’re in constant communication during the game, but Coach calls all the timeouts,” Bevell said. “Obviously we communicate and we talk about the situation as we’re going along. We wanted to make sure we stayed in a third-and-5 rather than a third-and-10 situation there.”

The Lions would then go to a fourth-and-five, with a partially blocked Sam Martin punt giving Kyler Murray and the Cardinals good field position for the game-tying drive.

Detroit surrendered an 18-point fourth-quarter lead to Arizona, which was starting a rookie quarterback and head coach in their NFL debuts.

Matt Schoch is a freelance writer.