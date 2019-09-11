Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis missed the season opener against the Cardinals with an ankle injury. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions might have blown an 18-point lead in the season opener, but at least they came out of the game healthy. That's something that can't be said by many NFL teams heading into the second week of the regular season.

Just like last week, every Lions player was out on the practice field for the portion of practice open to the media Wednesday. Still, just like a week ago, a couple of players weren't doing much activity during that window.

Of note, cornerback Rashaan Melvin and defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand continue to be highly restricted in their participation, even during individual drills. Melvin is battling a nagging knee injury that he suffered during the preseason. But it didn't keep him out of the game against the Cardinals, where he managed an impressive 87 of 89 snaps, despite coming up limping on at least two plays.

Hand is still working his way back from an elbow injury he suffered at the end of July. He was ruled out and didn't make the trip to Arizona.

The only other player to sit out the game against the Cardinals due to injury was linebacker Jarrad Davis. At this early stage in the week, he appears to be trending in the right direction, running through a number of individual drills while practice was open, suggesting he has a decent chance of returning to action Sunday against the Chargers.

Davis is dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in the opening minutes of Detroit's third preseason game on Aug. 23.

