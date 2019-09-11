Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry suffered a tibia plateau fracture to his left knee (Photo: Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press)

Allen Park — The Los Angeles Chargers have had awful luck with injuries.

The team lost Pro Bowl safety Derwin James before the start of the season, were down cornerback Trevor Williams and kicker Mike Badgley for last week's season opener and saw cornerbacks Michael Davis and Desmond King (Detroit East English Village), as well as wide receiver Mike Williams exit during the game, a 30-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

On Wednesday, the team suffered another major blow when it announced tight end Hunter Henry suffered a tibia plateau fracture to his left knee, an injury that will likely put him on the shelf for weeks and maybe the season.

A second-round pick in 2016, Henry was productive his first two seasons, averaging 41 catches and six touchdowns during that stretch.

He missed last season after suffering a torn ACL during the offseason program. In his return to the lineup last weekend against the Colts, he caught four passes for 60 yards.

When Hunter went down last year, the Chargers brought back Antonio Gates for a 16th season. The Detroit native doesn't appear to be in the team's immediate plans this time.

"You know, I have not been in touch with Antonio," Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said during a Wednesday conference call. "I have no idea what he’s up to, so I can’t answer that question."

Gates caught 28 passes for 333 yards in 2018,

Virgil Green is currently listed as the No. 2 tight end on the Chargers depth chart. He's appeared in 117 games over nine seasons, catching 91 passes for 1,021 and five touchdowns during his career.

The Chargers (1-0) play the Detroit Lions (0-0-1) this Sunday at Ford Field.

