Allen Park — Each week during the college football season, we'll be highlighting five prospects with locally-televised matchups who could be a fit for the Detroit Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft, based on the team's projected needs.

Every week, the list will aim to highlight a variety of early-, mid- and late-round prospects. This will give you a chance to watch the players performing live, instead of playing catch-up the weeks before the draft.

Yetur Gross-Matos (Photo: Barry Reeger, AP)

Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State (No. 99)

Pitt at No. 13 Penn State | Noon | ABC

Following an offseason suspension for violating team rules, Gross-Matos is back to doing what he does best, making plays in the backfield. One year after racking up 20 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, he's already netted 3.0 sacks on this young season.

A high-motor defender, Gross-Matos has long limbs and uses them to his advantage in his pass rush. Listed at 242 pounds, he'll need to add some weight and strength to effectively handle edge responsibilities at the next level.

Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford (No. 11)

Stanford at No. 17 UCF | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Rashaan Melvin was outstanding in Detroit's season-opener, but there's no guarantee he's here for the long-term given he's operating on a one-year deal. Regardless, it's not like the Lions couldn't afford to upgrade their depth at cornerback.

The 6-foot-1, 184-pound Adebo is in the mix as the best corner in this draft class. A converted wide receiver, he carries over that knowledge in his footwork and route recognition to make plays on the ball. He had four interceptions a year ago and is off to a fast start this season with a pick and four breakups.

Tristan Wirfs OT, Iowa (No. 74)

No. 19 Iowa at Iowa State | 4 p.m. | FS1

It wasn't a banner week for Detroit's offensive tackles. Both Taylor Decker and Rick Wagner allowing seven pass-rush pressures against the Arizona Cardinals. The Lions have each under contract for 2020, and could certainly continue with the status quo, but it's tough to argue against looking for an upgrade with at least one of the bookends this upcoming offseason.

Wirfs would be coming out from an Iowa program that is a personal favorite of Lions coach Matt Patricia. Wirfs started at right tackle last season and has been getting some snaps on the blind side this year. Solidly built at 6-foot-5, 322 pounds, he has the strength to move people in the ground game and the necessary footwork to be an effective pass protector.

He's in the mix to be a top-10 selection.

Jalen Reagor (Photo: David Kent, AP)

Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU (No. 1)

TCU at Purdue | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

There will never be a time where speed isn't a valued commodity in football and Reagor has it in spades. Expected to run in the low 4.3s when he's measured at the combine, he utilizes that skill to regularly leave opposing cornerbacks in the dust on deep routes.

But the 5-foot-11, 195-pounder is more than just a vertical threat. A solid route runner, he can do damage a variety of ways, including out of the slot. He had five catches in TCU's opener and is coming off a season where he registered 1,061 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

He also has kick and punt return on the resume, showing big-play potential in both roles.

Jalen Hurts (Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP)

Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma (No. 1)

No. 5 Oklahoma at UCLA | 8 p.m. | FOX

The Sooners, under the guidance of coach Lincoln Riley, have been putting up video game numbers on offense the past couple seasons. The team's past two starting quarterbacks went No. 1 overall in back-to-back drafts. Now Hurts, a reclamation project transferring in from Alabama, is the next man up.

Hurts was pretty good during his time at Alabama, but pretty good isn't good enough to run the show for Nick Saban. In three seasons with the Tide, Hurts completed 62.9 percent of his throws with 48 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.

In Riley's system, the production has been taken to the next level. Through two games, the quarterback prospect is completing nearly 83 percent (!) of this passes with six scores and no turnovers. He's also being unleashed on the ground, rushing for 223 yards in those two victories.

If the Lions are interested in a dual-threat passer to groom behind starter Matthew Stafford, who offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell could utilize like Russell Wilson in the Lions' offensive scheme, look no further.