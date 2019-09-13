Taylor Decker (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — With the fearsome pass-rushing tandem of Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram on deck, the Detroit Lions might be without their starting left tackle.

Taylor Decker is one of three Lions players listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, along with linebacker Jarrad Davis and defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand.

Cornerback Rashaan Melvin, who has been battling a knee injury, was not listed on Friday's report after fully participating in practice earlier in the day.

Decker is currently dealing with a back injury, which cropped up after the team's Week 1 tie with Arizona. Despite struggling in the season-opener, the depth behind him is even more concerning.

The Lions would likely look to second-year man Tyrell Crosby if Decker isn't cleared. Crosby missed a significant chunk of training camp with an undisclosed injury and struggled mightily in the two preseason games in which he played.

A fifth-round pick out of Oregon last year, he appeared in 10 games as a rookie, making two starts.

Kenny Wiggins would be the alternative, but despite taking reps at left tackle in the preseason during his career, the versatile veteran has never played the position in a regular-season game.

Davis, meanwhile is still working his back from an ankle injury he suffered in the team's third preseason game last month. He was more active during this week of practice, but wasn't participating in the window open to the media on Friday.