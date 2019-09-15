Lions 13, Chargers 10
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lions teammates celebrate with Kenny Golladay after his go ahead touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of the 13-10 victory over the Chargers at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions teammates celebrate with Kenny Golladay (19) after his go-ahead touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 13-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks for an open receiver up field in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks for an open receiver in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Christian Jones breaks up a pass intended for Chargers' Teenan Allen in the first quarter.
Lions' Christian Jones breaks up a pass intended for Chargers' Keenan Allen in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Darius Slay breaks up a pass for Chargers' Keenan Allen in the first quarter.
Lions' Darius Slay breaks up a pass for Chargers' Keenan Allen in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kerryon Johnson takes the handoff from quarterback Matthew Stafford in the first quarter.
Lions' Kerryon Johnson takes the handoff from quarterback Matthew Stafford in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kerryon Johnson runs a 36 yard reception into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Lions' Kerryon Johnson runs a 36-yard reception into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kerryon Johnson runs a 36 yard reception into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Lions' Kerryon Johnson runs a 36-yard reception into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kerryon Johnson celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the first quarter.
Lions' Kerryon Johnson celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Matthew Stafford gets hit near the sideline by Chargers' Joey Bosa in the first quarter.
Lions' Matthew Stafford gets hit near the sideline by Chargers' Joey Bosa in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Darius Slay can't stop a reception by Chargers' Keenan Allen in the second quarter.
Lions' Darius Slay can't stop a reception by Chargers' Keenan Allen in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Darius Slay can't stop a reception by Chargers' Keenan Allen in the second quarter.
Lions' Darius Slay can't stop a reception by Chargers' Keenan Allen in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Chargers' Austin Ekeler goes over the top for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Chargers' Austin Ekeler goes over the top for a touchdown in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Frank Ragnow clears a path to the endzone for running back Kerryon Johnson, moving Chargers' Rayshawn Jenkins out of the way in the first quarter.
Lions' Frank Ragnow clears a path to the end zone for running back Kerryon Johnson by moving Chargers' Rayshawn Jenkins out of the way in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson runs to the endzone for a first quarter touchdown.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson runs to the end zone for a first-quarter touchdown. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform in the second quarter to the delight of the fans at Ford Field.
The Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform in the second quarter to the delight of the fans at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Matthew Stafford walks off the field after a bad third down pass to intended receiver Danny Amendola in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford walks off the field after a bad third-down pass to intended receiver Danny Amendola in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions kicker Matt Prater is helped up after missing an extra point attempt in the second quarter.
Lions kicker Matt Prater is helped up after missing an extra-point attempt in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Matthew Stafford is sacked by Chargers' Casey Hayward Jr. and Joey Bosa in the third quarter.
Lions' Matthew Stafford is sacked by Chargers' Casey Hayward Jr. and Joey Bosa in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Chargers' Casey Hayward Jr. pulls in a bobbling interception intended for Lions' Kenny Golladay in the third quarter.
Chargers' Casey Hayward Jr. pulls in a bobbling interception intended for Lions' Kenny Golladay in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Chargers' Casey Hayward Jr. pulls in a bobbling interception intended for Lions' Kenny Golladay in the third quarter.
Chargers' Casey Hayward Jr. pulls in a bobbling interception intended for Lions' Kenny Golladay in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Chargers' Casey Hayward Jr. pulls in a bobbling interception intended for Lions' Kenny Golladay in the third quarter.
Chargers' Casey Hayward Jr. pulls in a bobbling interception intended for Lions' Kenny Golladay in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Chargers' Austin Ekeler's fumble bounces around in a mob of players at the goal line before Lions' Devon Kennard comes up with the turnover in the third quarter.
Chargers running back Austin Ekeler's fumble bounces around in a mob of players at the goal line before Lions' Devon Kennard comes up with the turnover in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Devon Kennard comes up with the Chargers' Austin Ekeler fumble near the goal line in the third quarter.
Lions' Devon Kennard comes up with the ball after Chargers' Austin Ekeler fumbles near the goal line in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Tracy Walker and Romeo Okwara bring down Cahrgers' Austin Ekeler in the third quarter.
Lions' Tracy Walker and Romeo Okwara bring down Chargers' Austin Ekeler in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Chargers quarterback Philip rivers reacts after a missed play in the third quarter.
Chargers quarterback Philip rivers reacts after a missed play in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Will Harris celebrates as Chargers kicker Ty Long watches his field goal attempt go wide in the third quarter.
Lions' Will Harris celebrates as Chargers kicker Ty Long watches his field-goal attempt go wide in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception and looks down field for his next move in the third quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception and looks down field for his next move in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Matthew Stafford pulls back for a long pass in the third quarter.
Lions' Matthew Stafford pulls back for a long pass in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson leaves Chargers' Thomas Davis Sr. on the turf, cutting up field for a gain in the fourth quarter.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson leaves Chargers' Thomas Davis Sr. on the turf, cutting upfield for a gain in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in the go-ahead touchdown over Chargers' Casey Hayward Jr. in the fourth quarter.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in the go-ahead touchdown over Chargers' Casey Hayward Jr. in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in the go-ahead touchdown over Chargers' Casey Hayward Jr. in the fourth quarter.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in the go-ahead touchdown over Chargers' Casey Hayward Jr. in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in the go-ahead touchdown over Chargers' Casey Hayward Jr. in the fourth quarter.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in the go-ahead touchdown over Chargers' Casey Hayward Jr. in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in the go-ahead touchdown over Chargers' Casey Hayward Jr. in the fourth quarter.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in the go-ahead touchdown over Chargers' Casey Hayward Jr. in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in the go-ahead touchdown over Chargers' Casey Hayward Jr. in the fourth quarter.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in the go-ahead touchdown over Chargers' Casey Hayward Jr. in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in the go-ahead touchdown over Chargers' Casey Hayward Jr. in the fourth quarter. NFL Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers at Ford field in Detroit, Michigan on September 15, 2019. (Image by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in the go-ahead touchdown over Chargers' Casey Hayward Jr. in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions teammates, including Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola, celebrate with Kenny Golladay, after his go ahead touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.
Lions teammates, including Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola, celebrate with Kenny Golladay, after his go-ahead touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions kicker Matt Prater, with Sam Martin holding, kicks the extra point to put Detroit up by 3 late in the fourth quarter.
Lions kicker Matt Prater, with Sam Martin holding, kicks the extra point to put Detroit up 13-10 late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
After a missed field goal and extra point, Lions kicker Matt Prater puts away a crucial extra point late in the fourth quarter.
After a missed field goal and extra point, Lions kicker Matt Prater puts away a crucial extra point late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end Logan Thomas cheers on his teammates from the sideline including Darius Slay late in the fourth quarter.
Lions tight end Logan Thomas, back, cheers on his teammates from the sideline, including Darius Slay (23) late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Chargers' Keenan Allen stretches out but can't pull in an overthrown pass by quarterback Philip Rivers in the fourth quarter.
Chargers' Keenan Allen stretches out but can't pull in an overthrown pass by quarterback Philip Rivers in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Quandre Diggs, right, goes onto the field to check on Chargers' Adrian Phillips, who left the game during the fourth quarter.
Lions' Quandre Diggs, right, goes onto the field to check on Chargers' Adrian Phillips, who left the game during the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Chargers' Justin Jackson is brought down by Lions' Devon Kennard in the fourth quarter.
Chargers' Justin Jackson is brought down by Lions' Devon Kennard in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Darius Slay hangs onto an interception intended for Chargers' Keenan Allen in the end zone late in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Darius Slay hangs onto an interception intended for Chargers' Keenan Allen in the end zone late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Jesse James drags Chargers' Thomas Davis Sr. over the first down line on third down, giving Detroit the ability to run out the clock late in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Jesse James drags Chargers' Thomas Davis Sr. over the first-down line on third down, giving Detroit the ability to run out the clock late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in an over-the shoulder, falling reception in front of Chargers' Casey Hayward Jr. in the third quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in an over-the-shoulder reception in front of Chargers' Casey Hayward Jr. in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay and cornerback Darius Slay congratulate each other on the field after Golladay scored the winning touchdown and Slay intercepted a Chargers pass preserving the lead in the 13-10 victory.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay, left, and cornerback Darius Slay congratulate each other on the field after Golladay scored the winning touchdown and Slay intercepted a Chargers pass, preserving the lead in the 13-10 victory. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Darius Slay and Kenny Golladay leave the field after Detroit''s 13-10 victory over the Chargers.
Lions' Darius Slay and Kenny Golladay leave the field after Detroit's 13-10 victory over the Chargers. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Darius Slay is all smiles after the game, stopping the Chargers with a game saving interception late in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Darius Slay is all smiles after the game, stopping the Chargers with a game-saving interception late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia leaves the field smiling with his Lion topped cane, still recovering from off-season surgery, after the 13-10 victory over the Chargers.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia, who is still recovering from offseason surgery, leaves the field smiling with his lion topped cane after the 13-10 victory over the Chargers. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, with Don Muhlbach, sits on the bench early Sunday morning before Detroit takes on the Los Angeles Chargers at Ford field in Detroit, Michigan on September 15, 2019.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, with Don Muhlbach, sits on the bench before Sunday's game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Lions kicker Jason Hanson and fullback Cory Schlesinger chat on the field before the 2019 home opener at Ford Field.
Former Lions kicker Jason Hanson and fullback Cory Schlesinger chat on the field before the 2019 home opener at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Lions linebacker Stephen Tulloch on the field before the home opener at Ford Field.
Former Lions linebacker Stephen Tulloch on the field before the home opener at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running backs Kerryon Johnson and C.J. Anderson make their way onto the field for warmups.
Lions running backs Kerryon Johnson and C.J. Anderson make their way onto the field for warmups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Chargers assistant head coach George Stewart and Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. chat on the field during warmups.
Chargers assistant head coach George Stewart and Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. chat on the field during warmups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions owner Martha Ford talks with president Rod Wood on the sidelines during warmups at the 2019 home opener at Ford Field.
Lions owner Martha Ford talks with president Rod Wood on the sidelines during warmups at the 2019 home opener at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford heads out of the tunnel for warmups at the 2019 home opener at Ford Field.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford heads out of the tunnel for warmups at the 2019 home opener at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson and wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. head out onto the field for warmups.
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson and wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. head out onto the field for warmups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions coach Matt Patricia, owner Martha Ford and vice chair Bill Ford Jr. talk on the sidelines before the 2019 home opener at Ford Field.
Lions coach Matt Patricia, owner Martha Ford and vice chair Bill Ford Jr. talk on the sidelines before the 2019 home opener at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance following the team's 13-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. 

    Quarterback

    This might seem like a favorable review of Matthew Stafford's outing, given the two interceptions, but only one was egregious and there were only a handful of mistakes beyond the turnovers. Plus, the giveaways didn't put the defense in a bind because of poor field position. 

    On the day, Stafford completed 22 of his 30 throws, despite missing his starting left tackle. He made quick and efficient decisions, as well as several tight-window throws.

    And with the game on the line, Stafford was at his best, connecting in a tight window to convert a fourth down, putting a good ball on Kenny Golladay for the winning score and commanding a quick snap and third-down conversion in the closing seconds to seal the game. Grade: B-

    Running backs

    The production on the ground was modest, but there weren't many lanes for the backs to utilize. The best run came from rookie Ty Johnson, who kept low pad level on a weaving outside carry that gained 17 yards early in the second half. 

    Kerryon Johnson delivered his biggest plays as a pass-catcher, scoring on a long screen pass after initially bobbling the ball and making three tacklers miss to pick up a first down on the game-winning drive. Grade: B

    Wide receivers/tight ends

    It was an efficient day for Stafford's top targets. Golladay hauled in eight of the 10 throws his direction for 117 yards and a score. The two incompletions were a throwaway and an interception. The receiver made an effort to bat the errant pass to the ground, but knocked it into the cornerback's chest instead. 

    Marvin Jones similarly made the most of the throws, catching five of the six Stafford sent his way.

    It was a quiet day for the inside options, including the three tight ends, who combined for 32 yards. Jesse James and T.J. Hockenson also committed a penalty each. But James executed perfectly on the game-sealing catch that allowed Stafford to take a knee and run off the remaining clock. Grade: B+

    Offensive line

    Stafford's pocket wasn't consistently clean, but given Taylor Decker was out of the lineup with a sore back, the unit impressively held the Chargers without a sack and limited them to a single hit on the quarterback. Tyrell Crosby, Decker's replacement, did draw a holding call. 

    The run blocking was less impressive as the backs averaged 3.4 yards per carry. The team also came up empty on both third-and-short plays. Grade: C+

    Defensive line

    The defensive line had a couple big moments, including a sack and a hit on third downs leading to punts, but there wasn't enough consistent pressure on Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, who often worked from a clean pocket.

    On the ground, the Chargers averaged 5.5 yards per carry. Even Rivers got into the fun there, weaving through the pass rush for a 12-yard gain up the gut to convert a third-and-7. Grade: D+

    Linebackers

    Rookie Jahlani Tavai built on his strong debut with an even better game two performance. He delivered one of the game's biggest defensive plays, knocking the ball free from Chargers running back Austin Ekeler as he attempted to leap into the end zone. 

    Tavai was also solid in coverage, dropping into Rivers' passing lane on the aforementioned third-down plays where the defensive line got to the quarterback. Grade: B+

    Secondary

    The defensive backfield bent often, but never really broke against the Chargers. Keenan Allen had plenty of success moving the chains, but when the game was on the line, cornerback Darius Slay came up with the victory-sealing interception in the end zone. 

    Rashaan Melvin added a pair of pass breakups to offset the long gain he gave up at the end of the first half, setting up a Chargers field goal, while nickel Justin Coleman played tight coverage on a pair of third down incompletions.

    Finally, Tavai's fumble doesn't happened if safety Tavon Austin doesn't get a body on Ekeler at the goal line, initially stuffing the touchdown run. Grade: B

    Special teams

    Fail. Unequivocal fail. Sure, punter Sam Martin was solid, but kicker Matt Prater cost the Lions four points with a missed extra point and field goal. And return man Jamal Agnew's continued struggles led to his benching. 

    The biggest problem might be the penalties. A week after struggling with yellow laundry in Arizona, the Lions special teams committed five infractions. Things have to improve in a hurry. Grade: F

    Coaches

    Flawless game plan? Nope. Far from it. But the Lions' coaching staff did a lot of good things to help secure this victory. The most pleasant surprise was the calculated aggression of the offense, both with downfield shots throughout the contest, but especially with the decision to go for it on fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter, setting up the game-winning score, and throwing on third-and-6 with a hurry-up look to keep the ball away from the Chargers at the end. 

    Defensively, the Lions probably could have used a few more blitz looks to generate pressure, but the way they utilized Tavai in coverage on third downs was clearly a game plan design that effectively flustered Rivers on a handful of third downs.

    There will be some criticism of Patricia's use of timeouts at the end of the first half. It didn't end up mattering, but if you try to see it from the coach's standpoint, he was trying to preserve at least one timeout for his offense, to avoid a rushed field goal. Given Prater's struggles to that point, it makes even more sense.

    Additionally, the decision to pull Agnew was the right one. Even if it's a one-game thing, he's a young player struggled with mental and physical errors. Pulling the plug early in the game prevented something worse from happening. Grade: B+

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE