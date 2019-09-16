CLOSE

Rogers, Niyo and Wojo discuss the Lions' ugly 13-10 win over the Chargers, where the home team came through with big plays in the clutch. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Allen Park — Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 13-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

First down

If you watched Sunday's game, you might be surprised to learn that the Lions actually got a decent amount of pressure on Philip Rivers. According to Pro Football Focus, Detroit defenders combined for 17 pressures, making the Chargers quarterback uncomfortable on 12 of his 38 drop-backs. That's not an elite pressure rate, by any means, but acceptable.

The biggest problem is the Lions rarely got home with that pressure, recording a single sack and one additional hit on the pocket passer. This might be the area where the Lions miss linebacker Jarrad Davis the most.

Davis blossomed as a blitzer in 2018, generating pressure on nearly a quarter of his 116 pass-rush snaps, resulting in 6.0 sacks. The offseason addition of Jahlani Tavai, and the confidence he’s inspired with his early performance, figures to give the Lions even more leeway with how aggressively they can deploy Davis as rusher once he returns from the ankle injury he suffered in the preseason. 

Second down

Given the end result, and big plays made at the end of the game to achieve it, it’s easy to forget a second-quarter drive that ended in zero points for the Lions. Still, the play of rookie running back Ty Johnson on the series was eye-opening.

Starting at their own 14, Johnson opened the series with a weaving handoff heading left. Showing excellent vision, he followed his blocks through the hole into the second level and finished with an impressive stiff arm at the end of the run, gaining 17 on the carry.

Johnson carried it four more times on the series, gaining 8 yards on one, powering forward for 3 and a first down on another and avoiding backfield penetration and bouncing outside, drawing a facemask penalty on a third.

Obviously, you never want to overvalue such a small sample size, but we can safety acknowledge that Johnson is carrying over the skill set he displayed during training camp into the regular season.

With speed, burst and vision, plus rapidly developing pass-catching skills, he has an opening to become the preferred complement to starter Kerryon Johnson. In his second game, Ty Johnson actually out-snapped veteran C.J. Anderson, 13-12.

Third down

In the third quarter, Lions cornerback Darius Slay was flagged for pass interference in the end zone, setting the Chargers up with first-and-goal from the 1-yard line. At best, the call was borderline, and given the new rules that allows for coaches to challenge pass interference, Lions coach Matt Patricia strongly weighed throwing the red flag, holding it in his hand prior to the Chargers' next snap. 

Replays displayed on the big screen at the stadium showed minimal downfield contact and Slay getting his head around to locate the ball before turning back around while attempting to make a play. There was certainly a case to be made that his technique and positioning fell within the rules.

Ultimately, it was the reluctance of officials to overturn calls made on the field during the preseason that led to Patricia opting to skip the challenge.

Lions 13, Chargers 10
Lions teammates celebrate with Kenny Golladay after his go ahead touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of the 13-10 victory over the Chargers at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions teammates celebrate with Kenny Golladay (19) after his go-ahead touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 13-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks for an open receiver up field in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks for an open receiver in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Christian Jones breaks up a pass intended for Chargers' Teenan Allen in the first quarter.
Lions' Christian Jones breaks up a pass intended for Chargers' Keenan Allen in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay breaks up a pass for Chargers' Keenan Allen in the first quarter.
Lions' Darius Slay breaks up a pass for Chargers' Keenan Allen in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kerryon Johnson takes the handoff from quarterback Matthew Stafford in the first quarter.
Lions' Kerryon Johnson takes the handoff from quarterback Matthew Stafford in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kerryon Johnson runs a 36 yard reception into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Lions' Kerryon Johnson runs a 36-yard reception into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kerryon Johnson celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the first quarter.
Lions' Kerryon Johnson celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Matthew Stafford gets hit near the sideline by Chargers' Joey Bosa in the first quarter.
Lions' Matthew Stafford gets hit near the sideline by Chargers' Joey Bosa in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay can't stop a reception by Chargers' Keenan Allen in the second quarter.
Lions' Darius Slay can't stop a reception by Chargers' Keenan Allen in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Chargers' Austin Ekeler goes over the top for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Chargers' Austin Ekeler goes over the top for a touchdown in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Frank Ragnow clears a path to the endzone for running back Kerryon Johnson, moving Chargers' Rayshawn Jenkins out of the way in the first quarter.
Lions' Frank Ragnow clears a path to the end zone for running back Kerryon Johnson by moving Chargers' Rayshawn Jenkins out of the way in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson runs to the endzone for a first quarter touchdown.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson runs to the end zone for a first-quarter touchdown. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform in the second quarter to the delight of the fans at Ford Field.
The Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform in the second quarter to the delight of the fans at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Matthew Stafford walks off the field after a bad third down pass to intended receiver Danny Amendola in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford walks off the field after a bad third-down pass to intended receiver Danny Amendola in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions kicker Matt Prater is helped up after missing an extra point attempt in the second quarter.
Lions kicker Matt Prater is helped up after missing an extra-point attempt in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Matthew Stafford is brought down by Chargers' Casey Hayward Jr. and Joey Bosa on a run in the third quarter.
Lions' Matthew Stafford is brought down by Chargers' Casey Hayward Jr. and Joey Bosa on a run in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Chargers' Casey Hayward Jr. pulls in a bobbling interception intended for Lions' Kenny Golladay in the third quarter.
Chargers' Casey Hayward Jr. pulls in a bobbling interception intended for Lions' Kenny Golladay in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Chargers' Austin Ekeler's fumble bounces around in a mob of players at the goal line before Lions' Devon Kennard comes up with the turnover in the third quarter.
Chargers running back Austin Ekeler's fumble bounces around in a mob of players at the goal line before Lions' Devon Kennard comes up with the turnover in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Devon Kennard comes up with the Chargers' Austin Ekeler fumble near the goal line in the third quarter.
Lions' Devon Kennard comes up with the ball after Chargers' Austin Ekeler fumbles near the goal line in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Tracy Walker and Romeo Okwara bring down Cahrgers' Austin Ekeler in the third quarter.
Lions' Tracy Walker and Romeo Okwara bring down Chargers' Austin Ekeler in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Chargers quarterback Philip rivers reacts after a missed play in the third quarter.
Chargers quarterback Philip rivers reacts after a missed play in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Will Harris celebrates as Chargers kicker Ty Long watches his field goal attempt go wide in the third quarter.
Lions' Will Harris celebrates as Chargers kicker Ty Long watches his field-goal attempt go wide in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception and looks down field for his next move in the third quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception and looks down field for his next move in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Matthew Stafford pulls back for a long pass in the third quarter.
Lions' Matthew Stafford pulls back for a long pass in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson leaves Chargers' Thomas Davis Sr. on the turf, cutting up field for a gain in the fourth quarter.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson leaves Chargers' Thomas Davis Sr. on the turf, cutting upfield for a gain in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in the go-ahead touchdown over Chargers' Casey Hayward Jr. in the fourth quarter.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in the go-ahead touchdown over Chargers' Casey Hayward Jr. in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions teammates, including Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola, celebrate with Kenny Golladay, after his go ahead touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.
Lions teammates, including Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola, celebrate with Kenny Golladay, after his go-ahead touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions kicker Matt Prater, with Sam Martin holding, kicks the extra point to put Detroit up by 3 late in the fourth quarter.
Lions kicker Matt Prater, with Sam Martin holding, kicks the extra point to put Detroit up 13-10 late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
After a missed field goal and extra point, Lions kicker Matt Prater puts away a crucial extra point late in the fourth quarter.
After a missed field goal and extra point, Lions kicker Matt Prater puts away a crucial extra point late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Logan Thomas cheers on his teammates from the sideline including Darius Slay late in the fourth quarter.
Lions tight end Logan Thomas, back, cheers on his teammates from the sideline, including Darius Slay (23) late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Chargers' Keenan Allen stretches out but can't pull in an overthrown pass by quarterback Philip Rivers in the fourth quarter.
Chargers' Keenan Allen stretches out but can't pull in an overthrown pass by quarterback Philip Rivers in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Quandre Diggs, right, goes onto the field to check on Chargers' Adrian Phillips, who left the game during the fourth quarter.
Lions' Quandre Diggs, right, goes onto the field to check on Chargers' Adrian Phillips, who left the game during the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Chargers' Justin Jackson is brought down by Lions' Devon Kennard in the fourth quarter.
Chargers' Justin Jackson is brought down by Lions' Devon Kennard in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay hangs onto an interception intended for Chargers' Keenan Allen in the end zone late in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Darius Slay hangs onto an interception intended for Chargers' Keenan Allen in the end zone late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jesse James drags Chargers' Thomas Davis Sr. over the first down line on third down, giving Detroit the ability to run out the clock late in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Jesse James drags Chargers' Thomas Davis Sr. over the first-down line on third down, giving Detroit the ability to run out the clock late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in an over-the shoulder, falling reception in front of Chargers' Casey Hayward Jr. in the third quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in an over-the-shoulder reception in front of Chargers' Casey Hayward Jr. in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay and cornerback Darius Slay congratulate each other on the field after Golladay scored the winning touchdown and Slay intercepted a Chargers pass preserving the lead in the 13-10 victory.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay, left, and cornerback Darius Slay congratulate each other on the field after Golladay scored the winning touchdown and Slay intercepted a Chargers pass, preserving the lead in the 13-10 victory. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay and Kenny Golladay leave the field after Detroit''s 13-10 victory over the Chargers.
Lions' Darius Slay and Kenny Golladay leave the field after Detroit's 13-10 victory over the Chargers. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay is all smiles after the game, stopping the Chargers with a game saving interception late in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Darius Slay is all smiles after the game, stopping the Chargers with a game-saving interception late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia leaves the field smiling with his Lion topped cane, still recovering from off-season surgery, after the 13-10 victory over the Chargers.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia, who is still recovering from offseason surgery, leaves the field smiling with his lion topped cane after the 13-10 victory over the Chargers. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, with Don Muhlbach, sits on the bench early Sunday morning before Detroit takes on the Los Angeles Chargers at Ford field in Detroit, Michigan on September 15, 2019.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, with Don Muhlbach, sits on the bench before Sunday's game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Former Lions kicker Jason Hanson and fullback Cory Schlesinger chat on the field before the 2019 home opener at Ford Field.
Former Lions kicker Jason Hanson and fullback Cory Schlesinger chat on the field before the 2019 home opener at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Former Lions linebacker Stephen Tulloch on the field before the home opener at Ford Field.
Former Lions linebacker Stephen Tulloch on the field before the home opener at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running backs Kerryon Johnson and C.J. Anderson make their way onto the field for warmups.
Lions running backs Kerryon Johnson and C.J. Anderson make their way onto the field for warmups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Chargers assistant head coach George Stewart and Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. chat on the field during warmups.
Chargers assistant head coach George Stewart and Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. chat on the field during warmups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions owner Martha Ford talks with president Rod Wood on the sidelines during warmups at the 2019 home opener at Ford Field.
Lions owner Martha Ford talks with president Rod Wood on the sidelines during warmups at the 2019 home opener at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford heads out of the tunnel for warmups at the 2019 home opener at Ford Field.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford heads out of the tunnel for warmups at the 2019 home opener at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson and wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. head out onto the field for warmups.
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson and wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. head out onto the field for warmups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions coach Matt Patricia, owner Martha Ford and vice chair Bill Ford Jr. talk on the sidelines before the 2019 home opener at Ford Field.
Lions coach Matt Patricia, owner Martha Ford and vice chair Bill Ford Jr. talk on the sidelines before the 2019 home opener at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    “Again, we go off the tendencies of what we saw from preseason with those, and I would say not a lot of those got overturned,” Patricia explained after the game. “Probably just in that situation just best to let it go and not waste that situation. Whether it was or wasn’t, they called it on the field. That’s pretty much, I think, what they we’re going to go with regardless if they reviewed it.”

    Fortunately for Slay, he was bailed out on the ensuing play, when Tavai jarred the ball free from Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, who was attempting to leap over the line of scrimmage for a touchdown for the second time in the game. Devon Kennard recovered the loose ball, ending the scoring threat. 

    Fourth down

    You didn’t think it would be that easy, did you?

    Rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson was sensational in the season opener, leading to tweets and emails coming in that night attempting to label him the NFL’s next great tight end.

    But what we know about football is it’s about consistency, stacking good performances on top of each other. That’s tough to do at any position, but tight end is a particularly difficult spot to get consistency from a rookie. Hockenson proved this against the Chargers.

    It wasn’t just the receiving – three targets, one reception, seven yards. The blocking was also subpar, both in the ground game and in pass protection. That includes a holding call on a zone-read run.

    Against Arizona, Hockenson showed he’s already capable of contributing in a big way at this level. This week, vs. Los Angeles, we see he still has a long way to go before he will be a guy that can be relied upon every week.

