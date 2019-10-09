Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) missed the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions got a little healthier during the bye week, but were still missing two key contributors along the defensive line during Wednesday's practice.

Mike Daniels and Damon Harrison were absent during the portion of practice open to the media.

Daniels continues to recover from a foot injury, and coach Matt Patricia acknowledged the veteran defensive tackle wouldn't be participating prior to practice. Harrison's absence was unexpected. He's appeared in 102 consecutive games, the longest active streak at his position.

On the positive side, the Lions got several injured players back on the practice field, including cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring), tight end T.J. Hockenson (concussion) and safety Quandre Diggs (hamstring).

Patricia noted Hockenson is still working his way through the league's return-to-play protocol. The rookie landed hard on his shoulder and head after attempting to hurdle a defender in the team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs before the bye week.

