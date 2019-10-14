Packers 23, Lions 22
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson and Detroit lose a 23-22 heartbreaker to the division-leading Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football, Oct. 14, 2019.
In the first Lions offensive drive, quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a flea-flicker complete to Kenny Golladay in front of the Packers' Kevin King in the first quarter.
Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr. makes a difficult catch and is put to the ground by Kevin King in the first quarter.
Lions' Matthew Stafford and Taylor Decker signal touchdown and the referees agree for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, a Mount Pleasant native, does not agree with the Lions touchdown in the first quarter.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson is upended by the Packers' Jaire Alexander in the first quarter.
Lions receiver Marvin Hall puts in a long completion over the Packers' Kevin King in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford yells out for the touchdown, with which the referees agreed in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the first quarter.
A Detroit Lions and Matthew Stafford fan yells out during Monday Night Football at Lambeau Field.
Lions defenisve tackle A'Shawn Robinson forces the fumble by Packers running back Aaron Jones with Detroit recovering in the first quarter.
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson goes up for a catch, but loses it on the way down as the Packers' Adrian Amos seems to be grabbing Hockenson's facemark in the first quarter.
Lions receiver Marvin Hall puts in a long completion over the Packers' Kevin King in the first quarter.
Lions cornerback Justin Coleman breaks up an attempted completion to Packers receiver Geronimo Allison in the first quarter.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson jumps over the top, but is short in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford signals for the touchdown in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford takes off and runs for a first down in the first quarter.
Packers receiver Geronimo Allison can't pull in a pass in the end zone with Lions' cornerback Darius Slay defending in the second quarter.
Lions receiver Kenny Golladay catches a ball in stride and runs out a first down in the second quarter.
Packers receiver Geronimo Allison pulls in a reception in stride in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gets sacked by the Packers' Za'Darius Smith in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by the Packers' Preston Smith in the third quarter.
The Packers' Darrius Shepherd loses the ball and Detroit's Tavon Wilson digs it out of the pile for the turnover in the third quarter.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gets sacked by the Lions' Damon Harrison Sr. in the third quarter.
The Lions' Damon Harrison Sr. celebrates with teammate Jahlani Tavai, after sacking Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the third quarter.
The Packers' Darrius Shepherd is brought down by the Lions defense in the third quarter.
Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin breaks up a reception intended for the Packers' Jake Kumerow in the third quarter.
Lions receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception horizontally in front of the Packers' Kevin King, but loses it when he hits the ground in the third quarter.
The Packers' Darrius Shepherd loses the ball after the catch and it lands right into the waiting hands of Lions cornerback Justin Coleman, who returns it for a long gain in the fourth quarter.
The Packers' Darrius Shepherd loses the ball after the catch and it lands right into the waiting hands of Lions cornerback Justin Coleman, who returns it for a long gain in the fourth quarter.
Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling makes an over-the-shoulder reception in front of Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin in the fourth quarter.
Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates with teammates after his 54-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
Lions safety Tracy Walker breaks up a pass intended for Packers tight end Jimmy Graham down the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr. can't bring in a reception with the Packers' Will Redmond swatting the ball away in the fourth quarter.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers slowly gets up, looking toward the Lions' bench, after Detroit was called for a facemask penalty late in the fourth quarter.
The Packers' Allen Lazard hangs onto the reception with Lions cornerback Darius Slay all over him on Green Bay's final offensive drive in the fourth quarter.
The Lions' Tavon Wilson and Jarrad Davis meet Packers running back Aaron Jones after the handoff in the fourth quarter.
Packers kicker Mason Crosby puts through a 23-yard field goal to win the game, 23-22, at the end of the fourth quarter.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers leaves the field after a 23-22 last-second victory over Detroit.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers leaves the field after a 23-22 last-second victory over Detroit.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford makes his way form the tunnel to the field at Lambeau.
Randy Moss breaks into laughter in between takes on the field for Monday Night Football.
Professional gamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins with his wife Jessica Blevins don't seem to agree on who is going to win the game Monday night.
The Lions' Frank Ragnow makes his way from the tunnel to the field at Lambeau Field.
Lions offensive lineman Joe Dahl makes his way from the tunnel to the field at Lambeau.
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford is on the field before the Lions, Packers game.
Suzy Kolber in between takes on the field for Monday Night Football.
Professional gamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins with his wife Jessica Blevins don't seem to agree on who is going to win the game Monday night.
The Detroit Lions take on the Green Packers at Lambeau Field on NFL Monday Night Football.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay jogs around the field during warmups.
Not wanting to take sides, Brian McAdam, went half Lions fan, half Packers fan as he and his buddies Jon Phillips and John Emslie get ready for Monday Night Football.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia walks the field early in the evening at Lambeau Field.
Lions corner back Darius Slay stretches out during warmups.
Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell is on the field at Lambeau before taking on the Packers.
Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and quarterback Matthew Stafford are on the field at Lambeau before taking on the Packers.
Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and quarterback Matthew Stafford are on the field at Lambeau before taking on the Packers.
Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell points out something to quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field at Lambeau before taking on the Packers.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is on the field during warmups.
Lions wide receivers Marvin Jones Jr. and Kenny Golladay walk the field during warm-ups.
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. talks with Kenny Golladay and Matthew Stafford on the field during warm-ups.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford talks with wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. on the field during warm-ups.
Lions fan Sebastian Gonzalez, 9 is ready for the big game: Monday Night Football between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions.
    Green Bay — For as much as this Detroit Lions team has looked and played differently this season, the team's 23-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Monday night was a classic cocktail of false hope, execution errors and debatable officiating, resulting in an all-too-familiar heartache for Lions fans. 

    The Lions raced out to a 13-0 lead, but the team's inability to get out of its own way or finish scoring opportunities whittled down its margin of error and allowed officiating to impact the final result. 

    "That was the story of the game, in my opinion," Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said. "I thought our defense played well enough for us to win the game. We made some big plays on offense that we shouldn't have blown in the red zone. We can't do that on the road against a good team." 

    Mason Crosby put the finishing touches on the Packers' comeback, knocking down a 23-yard chip shot field goal as time expired to send the Lambeau Field crowd into a frenzy. 

    The 14-play drive ate the final 6:46 off the clock. The Lions almost had a chance to respond, after forcing an incompletion on third down in the red zone with 1:36 remaining, but defensive end Trey Flowers was whistled for hands to the face.

    It was the second consecutive drive Flowers was flagged for the infraction, after never drawing a penalty for the act the first 50 games of his career. Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari likely helped draw the calls, selling Flowers' blocks by violently whipping his head back.

    "It was hands to the chest, initially," Flowers said. "I was doing it all game. I didn't know that was a flag to the chest. I didn't think hands to the chest was a penalty."

    Official Clete Blackman was asked to explain what his crew saw on the two plays. 

    "Our umpire threw both of them and the last one is really only the one I discussed with him," Blakeman said. "Basically, for illegal use of hands, hands to the face foul to be created we need some forceful contact that’s prolonged to the head and neck area (by) the defender. In his mind, he had pinned him back, so it was prolonged. That’s what created the foul."

    The night had started out so promising for Detroit. The team wasted little time opening up its playbook, running a flea flicker on the game's opening snap.The Packers safeties bit hard on the play fake, leaving wide receiver Kenny Golladay wide open for a 66-yard gain to the 11-yard line.

    "We practiced that all week and felt good about it," Golladay said. "Let's start the game off with a bang. It was just another situation where we wish we had come out with seven instead of three."

    The Lions settled for a short Matt Prater field goal after quarterback Matthew Stafford fumbled after colliding with fullback Nick Bellore on first down. Two plays later, Stafford stumbled in the pocket and his intended target, tight end Jesse James, also lost his footing, leaving the Lions short of the end zone. 

    BOX SCORE: Packers 23, Lions 22

    The defense quickly got the ball back for Stafford and company, forcing a three-and-out when nickel cornerback Justin Coleman jarred a third-down pass free from the grasp of wide receiver Geronimo Allison, forcing the punt. 

    Much like the Lions' first drive, the first play was a deep shot. This time, Stafford found Marvin Hall for a 58-yard gain into the red zone. A third-down conversion on a short throw to Golladay set up Kerryon Johnson for a 1-yard scoring plunge on fourth-and-goal, extending the lead to 10. 

    Stafford finished the first quarter with 168 yards passing, a team record. 

    The Packers offense found a groove on the ensuing possession leaning heavily on their backs. Three straight completions out of the backfield moved the ball across midfield, before defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson forced Aaron Jones to fumble a carry in Lions territory that was recovered by linebacker Christian Jones. 

    The Lions quickly moved back into Packers territory with a 20-yard screen pass to Johnson giving Detroit first-and-goal from the 8. On second down, T.J. Hockenson dropped a pass in the end zone, and that was followed by a delay-of-game penalty, leading to another missed opportunity and a short Prater field goal. 

    "We have to get touchdowns," Lions coach Matt Patricia said. "Obviously, we've got to get those points and we've got to keep them out of the end zone on defense."

    The Packers finally got on the scoreboard midway through the second quarter following a 14-play, 70-yard touchdown drive.

    The Lions defense had multiple opportunities to get off the field, but committed a pair of penalties on third down, including having too many men on the field during a field-goal attempt. Running back Jamaal Williams capped the action with a 7-yard touchdown on a tap pass while motioning across the formation.

    "We have a couple different calls there in that situation, and one of the guys just didn't get the communication," Patricia said. "We have to get that fixed and make sure that doesn't happen." 

    After the Lions stalled near midfield, the Packers took over at their own 6 and added three points before the half. Williams burst through the center of the defense for a 45-yard gain into the red zone, but the defense managed to limit the damage, leaving it 13-10 at the half. 

    The Packers quickly tied the score to start the third quarter, aided by a controversial 15-yard penalty against Lions safety Tracy Walker, who was flagged for helmet-to-helmet contact with Allison while going for an interception.

    "There were some awful, awful calls, but we need to play through them," Walker said.

    Blakeman said even though Walker was going for the ball, the onus is on the defender to avoid contact with the receiver's helmet. 

    "He may be going for the ball, may not intend to hit the helmet, but when there’s helmet contact, it basically is a foul," the official said. 

    A 25-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers to tight end Mercedes Lewis pushed the possession into Detroit territory, but linebacker Jarrad Davis' third-down blitz ended the threat. Crosby knocked home a field goal from 48 yards to knot it up. 

    The Lions regained the lead, 16-13, after Packers return man Darrius Shepherd fumbled a punt on a big hit by cornerback Dee Virgin, leading to Prater's third field goal of the night, this one from 41 yards out. 

    The fumble recovery was Detroit's league-leading eighth of the season. 

    After a Packers three-and-out, the Lions again worked into Packers territory before stalling and calling on Prater to secure points. The kicker delivered from 50 yards out, making it 19-13. 

    The teams traded punts before the Packers drove into the red zone. Facing third-and-7 from the Lions 12, Rodgers targeted Shepard at the goal line, but the receiver lost his footing. The pass bounced off his face mask and was plucked out of the air by Coleman, who returned it 55 yards across midfield. 

    The Lions quickly stalled out after a coach's challenge reversed a first-down reception by Johnson, resulting in another long field goal attempt for Prater, who buried it from 54 yards to extend the advantage to two scores, 22-13. 

    Johnson said he thought he had secured the reception before he knocked the ball free with his own knee. 

    The Packers quickly countered with a seven-play, 74-yard touchdown drive that took just 3:14. The Lions once again came up with a defensive stop that was derailed by a penalty, when Flowers was called for his first illegal hands to the face, negating a sack. 

    Three plays later, Rodgers hooked up with Allen Lazard for a 35-yard touchdown. 

    A quick defensive stop set up the Packers' winning drive. 

    The loss drops the Lions to 2-2-1 on the season. The Packers move to 5-1 with the win and 3-0 in the NFC North. 

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @justin_rogers

