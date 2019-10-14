CLOSE Detroit News reporters John Niyo and Justin Rogers break down the Lions' upcoming primetime showdown with the NFC North-leading Packers. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Green Bay — Down two defensive tackles and with a third hurting, the Detroit Lions promoted John Atkins off the practice squad prior to Monday night's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Lions defensive lineman John Atkins appeared in two games last season. (Photo: Paul Sancya, Associated Press)

The Lions already had ruled out two interior linemen prior to Monday. Mike Daniels didn't practice last week due to a foot injury and was listed as out on Saturday's injury report, while the report was amended on Sunday after Da'Shawn Hand didn't travel with the team. he continues to recover from an elbow injury suffered the first week of training camp.

Additionally, starter A'Shawn Robinson is listed as questionable for the game after popping up on the practice report with a knee injury on Thursday, which limited him through the end of the week.

Atkins, undrafted out of Georgia in 2018, spent much of last season on the team's practice squad, prior to getting a late-season promotion after Hand landed on injured reserve.

Playing 40 snaps over two games, the 6-foot-3, 320-pounder recorded one tackle.

To clear room on the roster for Atkins, the Lions waived wide receiver Tom Kennedy.

