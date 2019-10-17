The Lions claimed running back Tra Carson off waivers on Thursday. (Photo: Matt Ludtke, Associated Press)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions swapped out running backs at the back end of the roster Thursday afternoon, claiming Tra Carson off waivers from the Green Bay Packers and parting ways with Paul Perkins to clear room.

Carson went undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2016 prior to latching on with the Cincinnati Bengals, splitting most of his time between the team's practice squad and injured reserve over the next two years. He spent the past year-plus in Green Bay, with two short stints on the active roster.

The 5-foot-11, 228-pounder has appeared in eight games during his career, earning his first carries in Week 5 of this season. Against Dallas, he ran the ball six times for 14 yards and added four catches for 18 yards.

Perkins, a former fifth-round pick, had been claimed off waivers by the Lions last month. He only appeared in one game with the team, logging a single special teams snap.

Injury report

The Lions got a bit of good news on Thursday, with defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (knee) and tight end Logan Thomas (shoulder) fully participating in practice after being listed as limited earlier in the week.

Four players, safety Quandre Diggs (hamstring), cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring), right tackle Rick Wagner (knee) and defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand (elbow) remained limited, while defensive tackle Mike Daniels (foot) and rookie cornerback Amani Oruwariye (knee) continued to be sidelined.

