CLOSE

Detroit News reporters offer their thoughts on Detroit's 42-30 loss to Minnesota as the losing skid hits three. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — The anger was palpable well before kickoff.

From the moment Brad Rogers' crew walked out on the field about an hour before Sunday's game between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, the fans at Ford Field let the officials know they were not happy with their ilk around these parts. 

The issue wasn't specifically with Rogers, seeing as this was his first time he reffed a Lions game as a newly minted head official for the 2019 season. No, this was residual anger boiling over toward Rogers' entire profession after last Monday, when the Lions were on the wrong side of a number of questionable calls and non-calls in a loss to the Green Bay Packers

The boos of the hundreds of fans in their seats at the time the officials first stepped on the field turned into a deafening chorus during the coin toss, when the stadium was closer to capacity. And when Rogers' crew threw a flag on the game's second play, another hearty round of jeers rained down from the rafters from Lions fans expecting the worst. 

It turned out that call was against Minnesota. 

In the end, the Lions were flagged eight times for 67 yards, while the Vikings committed six infractions that cost them 61 yards. 

Still, the game wasn't without some controversy, although it paled in comparison to the events from last Monday night

In the second quarter, Lions cornerback Justin Coleman was flagged for pass interference, negating a Lions interception. The play had an additional layer because the intended receiver, Olabisi Johnson, had come from out of bounds while attempting to make the catch, potentially making him ineligible. 

Vikings 42, Lions 30
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

No humor in this crowd, as Lions fans dressed in referee clown outfits sit quietly during the 42-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
No humor in this crowd, as Lions fans dressed in referee clown outfits sit quietly during the 42-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions receiver Marvin Jones completes his third touchdown reception, this one in the second quarter, in front of Vikings&#39; Mike Hughes.
Lions receiver Marvin Jones completes his third touchdown reception, this one in the second quarter, in front of Vikings' Mike Hughes. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Vikings&#39; Anthony Harris pushes Lions running back J.D. McKissic out of bounds during a run in the second quarter.
Vikings' Anthony Harris pushes Lions running back J.D. McKissic out of bounds during a run in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Danny Amendola breaks away from Vikings&#39; Mackensie Alexander for a first-down reception in the second quarter.
Lions' Danny Amendola breaks away from Vikings' Mackensie Alexander for a first-down reception in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gestures to officials on the field after not agreeing with a call in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gestures to officials on the field after not agreeing with a call in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a pass in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a pass in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Marvin Jones celebrates with teammate T.J. Hockenson after his third touchdown reception in the second quarter.
Lions' Marvin Jones celebrates with teammate T.J. Hockenson after his third touchdown reception in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Marvin Jones celebrates with teammates Matthew Stafford and Frank Ragnow after his third touchdown reception in the second quarter.
Lions' Marvin Jones celebrates with teammates Matthew Stafford and Frank Ragnow after his third touchdown reception in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Marvin Jones celebrates with teammates Matthew Stafford and Frank Ragnow after his third touchdown reception in the second quarter.
Lions' Marvin Jones celebrates with teammates Matthew Stafford and Frank Ragnow after his third touchdown reception in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson heads upfield in the first quarter. Johnson would later get hurt with running back Ty Johnson picking up the slack.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson heads upfield in the first quarter. Johnson would later get hurt with running back Ty Johnson picking up the slack. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A fan in the stands dressed as a referee throws the yellow flag. But unlike real officials, he has a string attached so that he can pull it back off the field.
A fan in the stands dressed as a referee throws the yellow flag. But unlike real officials, he has a string attached so that he can pull it back off the field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with line judge Julian Mapp on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with line judge Julian Mapp on the sidelines in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A crossing play leaves Vikings' Olabisi Johnson all alone for a completion in the second quarter.
A crossing play leaves Vikings' Olabisi Johnson all alone for a completion in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Vikings&#39; Kyle Rudolph gets an easy catch with the Lions&#39; defense playing loose in the second quarter.
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph gets an easy catch with the Lions' defense playing loose in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford questions a call in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford questions a call in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Marvin Jones runs into the end zone after a reception for a touchdown past Vikings&#39; Anthony Barr in the first quarter.
Lions' Marvin Jones runs into the end zone after a reception for a touchdown past Vikings' Anthony Barr in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; T.J. Hockenson pulls in a pass in front of Vikings&#39; Trae Waynes, but it bounced off the turf first for an incompletion in the first quarter.
Lions' T.J. Hockenson pulls in a pass in front of Vikings' Trae Waynes, but it bounced off the turf first for an incompletion in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The ball that Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford threw to become the fastest player in NFL history to reach 40,000 passing yards from the game against the Vikings at Ford Field.
The ball that Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford threw to become the fastest player in NFL history to reach 40,000 passing yards from the game against the Vikings at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Vikings' Stefon Diggs gets ahead of Lions' Darius Slay for a completion in the second quarter.
Vikings' Stefon Diggs gets ahead of Lions' Darius Slay for a completion in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Marvin Jones can&#39;t hang onto this pass in the end zone in the second quarter.
Lions' Marvin Jones can't hang onto this pass in the end zone in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Vikings' Irv Smith Jr. pulls in a reception from quarterback Kirk Cousins in the third quarter.
Vikings' Irv Smith Jr. pulls in a reception from quarterback Kirk Cousins in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford sees the pocket collapsing around him and looks for an exit in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford sees the pocket collapsing around him and looks for an exit in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford sees the pocket collapsing around him and looks for an exit in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford sees the pocket collapsing around him and looks for an exit in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Marvin Hall is brought down by Vikings' Anthony Harris after a reception in the third quarter.
Lions' Marvin Hall is brought down by Vikings' Anthony Harris after a reception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; T.J. Hockenson tries to keep quarterback Matthew Stafford on his feet as he is sacked by Vikings&#39; John Atkins in the third quarter.
Lions' T.J. Hockenson tries to keep quarterback Matthew Stafford on his feet as he is sacked by Vikings' John Atkins in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Vikings' Olabisi Johnson pulls in a reception in front of Lions' Rashaan Melvin in the third quarter.
Vikings' Olabisi Johnson pulls in a reception in front of Lions' Rashaan Melvin in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A fourth-quarter field goal attempt by Vikings&#39; Dan Bailey is no good, keeping Detroit in the game.
A fourth-quarter field goal attempt by Vikings' Dan Bailey is no good, keeping Detroit in the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back J.D. McKissic looks for an opening in the line but finds nothing in the fourth quarter.
Lions running back J.D. McKissic looks for an opening in the line but finds nothing in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Fans dressed in referee clown outfits sit quietly as the Vikings slowly take down the Lions in a 42-30 loss at Ford Field.
Fans dressed in referee clown outfits sit quietly as the Vikings slowly take down the Lions in a 42-30 loss at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins pitches the ball to running back Dalvin Cook in the fourth quarter.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins pitches the ball to running back Dalvin Cook in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Damon Harrison and the defense on the bench late in the fourth quarter of the 42-30 loss the Vikings.
Lions' Damon Harrison and the defense on the bench late in the fourth quarter of the 42-30 loss the Vikings. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Danny Amendola can't get to a pass defended by Vikings' Anthony Harris in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Danny Amendola can't get to a pass defended by Vikings' Anthony Harris in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Vikings&#39; Dalvin Cook leaves Lions&#39; Will Harris reaching for air as Cook seals the deal with a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Vikings' Dalvin Cook leaves Lions' Will Harris reaching for air as Cook seals the deal with a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions and Vikings players get pushy as Minnesota runs out the clock late in the fourth quarter.
Lions and Vikings players get pushy as Minnesota runs out the clock late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Kenny Golladay can&#39;t get over the line with Vikings&#39; Mike Hughes defending on a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay can't get over the line with Vikings' Mike Hughes defending on a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Kenny Golladay can&#39;t get over the line with Vikings&#39; Mike Hughes defending on a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay can't get over the line with Vikings' Mike Hughes defending on a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Vikings&#39; Trae Waynes intercepts a pass intended for Lions&#39; Marvin Jones late in the fourth quarter.
Vikings' Trae Waynes intercepts a pass intended for Lions' Marvin Jones late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Taylor Decker and Graham Glasgow walk with former Lion and Vikings special teams player Ameer Abdullah after the game.
Lions' Taylor Decker and Graham Glasgow walk with former Lion and Vikings special teams player Ameer Abdullah after the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
NFL officials break into smiles as the crowd at Ford Field boos the refs, after a controversial call last week that went against Detroit.
NFL officials break into smiles as the crowd at Ford Field boos the refs, after a controversial call last week that went against Detroit. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford visits with his twin daughters Sawyer and Chandler on the sidelines before Sunday&#39;s game.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford visits with his twin daughters Sawyer and Chandler on the sidelines before Sunday's game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
NFL Hall of Fame defensive back Lem Barney takes a knee to NFL Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders as the two goof around on the sidelines before the Lions take on the Vikings at Ford Field.
NFL Hall of Fame defensive back Lem Barney takes a knee to NFL Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders as the two goof around on the sidelines before the Lions take on the Vikings at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
NFL Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders and Lions head coach Matt Patricia, who covers his mouth as he talks, chat on the sidelines before the game.
NFL Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders and Lions head coach Matt Patricia, who covers his mouth as he talks, chat on the sidelines before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Twins Sawyer and Chandler hang out with mom, Kelly Stafford, before the Lions take on the Vikings at Ford Field.
Twins Sawyer and Chandler hang out with mom, Kelly Stafford, before the Lions take on the Vikings at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
NFL Hall of Fame Lions running back Barry Sanders on the sidelines before the game Sunday against Minnesota.
NFL Hall of Fame Lions running back Barry Sanders on the sidelines before the game Sunday against Minnesota. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall looks skyward as he and Detroit head out onto the field.
Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall looks skyward as he and Detroit head out onto the field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The field is quiet early Sunday morning as the Detroit Lions take on the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.
The field is quiet early Sunday morning as the Detroit Lions take on the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    What was only explained after the game was that Coleman's interference was what drove Johnson out of bounds and it was determined the receiver had reestablished himself in the field of play. 

    Then, in the fourth quarter, Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen jumped into the neutral zone. The Lions quickly snapped the ball, but the play was whistled dead, much to the frustration of quarterback Matthew Stafford.

    In these instances, it's a judgment call by the officials if they feel the quarterback's safety is jeopardized by an unabated defender. Additionally, if the defender entering into the neutral zone causes an offensive lineman to jump early, the play is supposed to be whistled dead. 

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE