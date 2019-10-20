Lions safety Quandre Diggs will return to the lineup for Sunday's game against the Vikings. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit — Four of the five players the Detroit Lions had listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings will suit up for the NFC North showdown.

Safety Quandre Diggs (hamstring), cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring), offensive tackle Rick Wagner (knee) and fullback Nick Bawden (back) are all active for the contest. Diggs returns to the lineup after sitting out last week's game against the Green Bay Packers.

The fifth player listed as questionable, defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand, remains sidelined by an elbow injury that's held him out of action since the first week of training camp.

During the week, coach Matt Patricia hinted Hand's absence would continue due to the short practice week, where the second-year lineman wouldn't be able to be tested in padded-practice environment.

In addition to Hand, defensive tackle Mike Daniels, cornerback Amani Oruwariye, quarterback David Blough, running back Tra Carson and offensive linemen Beau Benzchawel and Oday Aboushi are inactive.

Hand (foot) and Oruwariye (knee) had previously been ruled out. The other four are healthy scratches.

