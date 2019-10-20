Vikings 42, Lions 30
No humor in this crowd, as Lions fans dressed in referee clown outfits sit quietly during the 42-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions receiver Marvin Jones completes his third touchdown reception, this one in the second quarter, in front of Vikings' Mike Hughes. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Vikings' Anthony Harris pushes Lions running back J.D. McKissic out of bounds during a run in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Danny Amendola breaks away from Vikings' Mackensie Alexander for a first-down reception in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gestures to officials on the field after not agreeing with a call in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a pass in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Jones celebrates with teammate T.J. Hockenson after his third touchdown reception in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Jones celebrates with teammates Matthew Stafford and Frank Ragnow after his third touchdown reception in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Jones celebrates with teammates Matthew Stafford and Frank Ragnow after his third touchdown reception in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson heads upfield in the first quarter. Johnson would later get hurt with running back Ty Johnson picking up the slack. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A fan in the stands dressed as a referee throws the yellow flag. But unlike real officials, he has a string attached so that he can pull it back off the field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with line judge Julian Mapp on the sidelines in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A crossing play leaves Vikings' Olabisi Johnson all alone for a completion in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph gets an easy catch with the Lions' defense playing loose in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford questions a call in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Jones runs into the end zone after a reception for a touchdown past Vikings' Anthony Barr in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' T.J. Hockenson pulls in a pass in front of Vikings' Trae Waynes, but it bounced off the turf first for an incompletion in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The ball that Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford threw to become the fastest player in NFL history to reach 40,000 passing yards from the game against the Vikings at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Vikings' Stefon Diggs gets ahead of Lions' Darius Slay for a completion in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Jones can't hang onto this pass in the end zone in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Vikings' Irv Smith Jr. pulls in a reception from quarterback Kirk Cousins in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford sees the pocket collapsing around him and looks for an exit in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford sees the pocket collapsing around him and looks for an exit in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Hall is brought down by Vikings' Anthony Harris after a reception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' T.J. Hockenson tries to keep quarterback Matthew Stafford on his feet as he is sacked by Vikings' John Atkins in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Vikings' Olabisi Johnson pulls in a reception in front of Lions' Rashaan Melvin in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A fourth-quarter field goal attempt by Vikings' Dan Bailey is no good, keeping Detroit in the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back J.D. McKissic looks for an opening in the line but finds nothing in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fans dressed in referee clown outfits sit quietly as the Vikings slowly take down the Lions in a 42-30 loss at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins pitches the ball to running back Dalvin Cook in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Damon Harrison and the defense on the bench late in the fourth quarter of the 42-30 loss the Vikings. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Danny Amendola can't get to a pass defended by Vikings' Anthony Harris in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Vikings' Dalvin Cook leaves Lions' Will Harris reaching for air as Cook seals the deal with a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions and Vikings players get pushy as Minnesota runs out the clock late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay can't get over the line with Vikings' Mike Hughes defending on a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay can't get over the line with Vikings' Mike Hughes defending on a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Vikings' Trae Waynes intercepts a pass intended for Lions' Marvin Jones late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Taylor Decker and Graham Glasgow walk with former Lion and Vikings special teams player Ameer Abdullah after the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
NFL officials break into smiles as the crowd at Ford Field boos the refs, after a controversial call last week that went against Detroit. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford visits with his twin daughters Sawyer and Chandler on the sidelines before Sunday's game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
NFL Hall of Fame defensive back Lem Barney takes a knee to NFL Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders as the two goof around on the sidelines before the Lions take on the Vikings at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
NFL Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders and Lions head coach Matt Patricia, who covers his mouth as he talks, chat on the sidelines before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Twins Sawyer and Chandler hang out with mom, Kelly Stafford, before the Lions take on the Vikings at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
NFL Hall of Fame Lions running back Barry Sanders on the sidelines before the game Sunday against Minnesota. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall looks skyward as he and Detroit head out onto the field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The field is quiet early Sunday morning as the Detroit Lions take on the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Detroit — Matthew Stafford has added yet another passing record to a resume filled with them. 

    With a 36-yard completion to Danny Amendola in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, the longtime Detroit Lions quarterback reached 40,000 career passing yards in 147 games, the fewest in history, besting Atlanta's Matt Ryan, who accomplished the feat in 151 games. 

    Stafford entered the day needing just 87 yards to hit the milestone.

    "I hope 40,000 isn’t the last number I hit," Stafford said earlier in during the week. "I’d like to keep playing and play well. The biggest thing for me is I just want to get the bad taste out of my mouth of losing two in a row. I just want to win a game. If I throw for 86 (yards) and we win, I’ll be happy as hell."

    Stafford setting passing records has been commonplace in the years since the Lions selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2009. He holds nearly every meaningful franchise mark and his 273.4 yards per game entering Sunday is the third-most in NFL history, behind Drew Brees and the recently retired Andrew Luck. 

    Additionally, Stafford has started 134 consecutive games, the sixth-longest streak by a quarterback in league history. 

    "I think when you step back and look at stuff like that, I think it’s just pretty amazing," Lions coach Matt Patricia said this week. "I think it goes to his resiliency and his drive and his competitiveness that he shows every single day.

    "To be honest with you, we were just having a conversation and comparing some notes on Minnesota — it just takes me back a minute every single time that he and I have those conversations just how hard this guy works, how competitive he is, how much he wants to win, how much he just continually leads this team. That’s why you hear something like that or a stat like that and you’re like, ‘It’s super impressive, and it’s super amazing,’ but I also kind of step back, and I look at it and I go, ‘Yeah, that’s about right,’ because that’s just who the guy is. I think he’s just that driven."

    At his current pace, Stafford has an outside shot to become the most prolific passer in NFL history. Assuming he stays healthy, he'll be 18th on the list by the end of this season, passing Hall of Famers Johnny Unitas and Joe Montana in the process. 

    The leaderboard is littered with active players, including Brees and New England's Tom Brady (Michigan), who rank first and second, respectively. Brees, who is currently out with a thumb injury, has thrown for 74,845 yards during his career. 

    Stafford likely would need to remain relatively healthy another 10 seasons to end his career as the NFL's yardage king. 

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

