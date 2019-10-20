CLOSE

Detroit News reporters offer their thoughts on Detroit's 42-30 loss to Minnesota as the losing skid hits three. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Detroit — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance following the team's 42-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. 

Quarterback

After a few misfires early in the game, Matthew Stafford settled down and put together a fine performance against one of the league's better defenses, throwing for 364 yards and four touchdowns. He did have an interception in the closing minutes, but the game was essentially out of reach at that point. Grade: B+

Running backs

Kerryon Johnson exited the game early with a knee injury, leaving Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic to shoulder the load. The tandem didn't get a ton of carries, averaging 3.5 yards per carry on the 15 attempts. They each contributed as pass-catchers, combining for six grabs on seven targets, gaining 59 yards. The performance didn't include much in terms of explosive plays, but they helped move the chains on multiple drives. Grade: B-

Wide receivers/tight ends

Marvin Jones had himself a day, catching four touchdown passes. He did drop one in the end zone but made up for it with a second opportunity a couple snaps later. It was actually Danny Amendola who paced the team in yardage, catching eight balls and topping the century mark for the second time this season. And Marvin Hall continues to be a big-play machine. For the third consecutive game, he had a catch of more than 30 yards, hauling in a difficult 47-yarder. Grade: A-

Offensive line

The Vikings have terrorized the Lions' blocking over the years, but Detroit's offensive line held its own in this one and kept Stafford relatively clean. The opposition recorded two sacks, with the first coming late in the third quarter. You can absolutely live with that. The ground game wasn't great, but it also wasn't awful, so that's an improvement. Grade: B

Defensive line

The run defense continues to be absent. Dalvin Cook gouged Detroit's defense for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. And the pressure continues to be lacking from the pass rush. The team managed three hits on quarterback Kirk Cousins (Michigan State) but not a single sack. That's the fourth time this season the Lions have recorded one sack or none in a game. Grade: F

Linebackers

If the defensive line gets the initial blame for Cook's 142 yards, the second level carries a lot of the culpability for the back's slew of longer gains. The corps combined for 12 stops, with just one coming behind the line. There were no sacks, no quarterback hits and no pass defenses from the trio playing off the ball. Grade: F

Secondary

Despite the amount of criticism he gets nationally, Cousins has put together plenty of big games during his career, including posting a perfect passer rating two times. He continued his current hot streak against a secondary that allowed him to complete 24 of his 34 throws with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The Lions have had a knack for making plays on the ball this season, but they didn't get their hands on any against the Vikings — zero pass breakups and zero interceptions. The Vikings' pass catchers got plenty of separation throughout the contest, and even when they didn't, the Lions couldn't make a play. They did commit a pair of penalties in the red zone, though, each of which contributed to drives ending in touchdowns. Grade: F

Special teams

Punter Sam Martin had a good day with a net average of 47 yards. And Matt Prater knocked down his only field-goal attempt. The coverage units had a small breakdown, allowing a 38-yard return to former teammate Ameer Abdullah on a kickoff, but that's hardly back-breaking. The biggest issue was a pair of penalties, including a false start by long snapper Don Muhlbach that pushed the Lions out of field-goal range. It should be noted coach Matt Patricia implied the team didn't intend to attempt it from 56 yards out in that situation and were only trying to get the Vikings to jump offside. Grade: B+

Coaches

The offensive game plan, on the whole, found weaknesses in Minnesota's defense and exploited those, including in the red zone, where the Lions had been struggling. You have to like the aggressiveness of going for it on fourth-and-2 in the fourth quarter, but it's fair to question the play call. McKissic is a fine receiving option, but it didn't look like Stafford had anywhere else to go when the Vikings had that route covered. 

As for the defense, the Lions had no solutions, either initially or with any of their attempted adjustments. The Vikings did what they wanted for most of the game, with seven drives of 47 or more yards. 

The fact that many of the mistakes were fundamental errors, given the team's emphasis on being fundamentally sound, is damning. Grade: C-

Vikings 42, Lions 30
No humor in this crowd, as Lions fans dressed in referee clown outfits sit quietly during the 42-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
No humor in this crowd, as Lions fans dressed in referee clown outfits sit quietly during the 42-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions receiver Marvin Jones completes his third touchdown reception, this one in the second quarter, in front of Vikings&#39; Mike Hughes.
Lions receiver Marvin Jones completes his third touchdown reception, this one in the second quarter, in front of Vikings' Mike Hughes. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Vikings&#39; Anthony Harris pushes Lions running back J.D. McKissic out of bounds during a run in the second quarter.
Vikings' Anthony Harris pushes Lions running back J.D. McKissic out of bounds during a run in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Danny Amendola breaks away from Vikings&#39; Mackensie Alexander for a first-down reception in the second quarter.
Lions' Danny Amendola breaks away from Vikings' Mackensie Alexander for a first-down reception in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gestures to officials on the field after not agreeing with a call in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gestures to officials on the field after not agreeing with a call in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a pass in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a pass in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Marvin Jones celebrates with teammate T.J. Hockenson after his third touchdown reception in the second quarter.
Lions' Marvin Jones celebrates with teammate T.J. Hockenson after his third touchdown reception in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Marvin Jones celebrates with teammates Matthew Stafford and Frank Ragnow after his third touchdown reception in the second quarter.
Lions' Marvin Jones celebrates with teammates Matthew Stafford and Frank Ragnow after his third touchdown reception in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Marvin Jones celebrates with teammates Matthew Stafford and Frank Ragnow after his third touchdown reception in the second quarter.
Lions' Marvin Jones celebrates with teammates Matthew Stafford and Frank Ragnow after his third touchdown reception in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson heads upfield in the first quarter. Johnson would later get hurt with running back Ty Johnson picking up the slack.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson heads upfield in the first quarter. Johnson would later get hurt with running back Ty Johnson picking up the slack. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A fan in the stands dressed as a referee throws the yellow flag. But unlike real officials, he has a string attached so that he can pull it back off the field.
A fan in the stands dressed as a referee throws the yellow flag. But unlike real officials, he has a string attached so that he can pull it back off the field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with line judge Julian Mapp on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with line judge Julian Mapp on the sidelines in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A crossing play leaves Vikings' Olabisi Johnson all alone for a completion in the second quarter.
A crossing play leaves Vikings' Olabisi Johnson all alone for a completion in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Vikings&#39; Kyle Rudolph gets an easy catch with the Lions&#39; defense playing loose in the second quarter.
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph gets an easy catch with the Lions' defense playing loose in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford questions a call in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford questions a call in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Marvin Jones runs into the end zone after a reception for a touchdown past Vikings&#39; Anthony Barr in the first quarter.
Lions' Marvin Jones runs into the end zone after a reception for a touchdown past Vikings' Anthony Barr in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; T.J. Hockenson pulls in a pass in front of Vikings&#39; Trae Waynes, but it bounced off the turf first for an incompletion in the first quarter.
Lions' T.J. Hockenson pulls in a pass in front of Vikings' Trae Waynes, but it bounced off the turf first for an incompletion in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The ball that Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford threw to become the fastest player in NFL history to reach 40,000 passing yards from the game against the Vikings at Ford Field.
The ball that Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford threw to become the fastest player in NFL history to reach 40,000 passing yards from the game against the Vikings at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Vikings' Stefon Diggs gets ahead of Lions' Darius Slay for a completion in the second quarter.
Vikings' Stefon Diggs gets ahead of Lions' Darius Slay for a completion in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Marvin Jones can&#39;t hang onto this pass in the end zone in the second quarter.
Lions' Marvin Jones can't hang onto this pass in the end zone in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Vikings' Irv Smith Jr. pulls in a reception from quarterback Kirk Cousins in the third quarter.
Vikings' Irv Smith Jr. pulls in a reception from quarterback Kirk Cousins in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford sees the pocket collapsing around him and looks for an exit in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford sees the pocket collapsing around him and looks for an exit in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford sees the pocket collapsing around him and looks for an exit in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford sees the pocket collapsing around him and looks for an exit in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Marvin Hall is brought down by Vikings' Anthony Harris after a reception in the third quarter.
Lions' Marvin Hall is brought down by Vikings' Anthony Harris after a reception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; T.J. Hockenson tries to keep quarterback Matthew Stafford on his feet as he is sacked by Vikings&#39; John Atkins in the third quarter.
Lions' T.J. Hockenson tries to keep quarterback Matthew Stafford on his feet as he is sacked by Vikings' John Atkins in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Vikings' Olabisi Johnson pulls in a reception in front of Lions' Rashaan Melvin in the third quarter.
Vikings' Olabisi Johnson pulls in a reception in front of Lions' Rashaan Melvin in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A fourth-quarter field goal attempt by Vikings&#39; Dan Bailey is no good, keeping Detroit in the game.
A fourth-quarter field goal attempt by Vikings' Dan Bailey is no good, keeping Detroit in the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back J.D. McKissic looks for an opening in the line but finds nothing in the fourth quarter.
Lions running back J.D. McKissic looks for an opening in the line but finds nothing in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Fans dressed in referee clown outfits sit quietly as the Vikings slowly take down the Lions in a 42-30 loss at Ford Field.
Fans dressed in referee clown outfits sit quietly as the Vikings slowly take down the Lions in a 42-30 loss at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins pitches the ball to running back Dalvin Cook in the fourth quarter.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins pitches the ball to running back Dalvin Cook in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Damon Harrison and the defense on the bench late in the fourth quarter of the 42-30 loss the Vikings.
Lions' Damon Harrison and the defense on the bench late in the fourth quarter of the 42-30 loss the Vikings. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Danny Amendola can't get to a pass defended by Vikings' Anthony Harris in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Danny Amendola can't get to a pass defended by Vikings' Anthony Harris in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Vikings&#39; Dalvin Cook leaves Lions&#39; Will Harris reaching for air as Cook seals the deal with a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Vikings' Dalvin Cook leaves Lions' Will Harris reaching for air as Cook seals the deal with a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions and Vikings players get pushy as Minnesota runs out the clock late in the fourth quarter.
Lions and Vikings players get pushy as Minnesota runs out the clock late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Kenny Golladay can&#39;t get over the line with Vikings&#39; Mike Hughes defending on a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay can't get over the line with Vikings' Mike Hughes defending on a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Kenny Golladay can&#39;t get over the line with Vikings&#39; Mike Hughes defending on a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay can't get over the line with Vikings' Mike Hughes defending on a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Vikings&#39; Trae Waynes intercepts a pass intended for Lions&#39; Marvin Jones late in the fourth quarter.
Vikings' Trae Waynes intercepts a pass intended for Lions' Marvin Jones late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Taylor Decker and Graham Glasgow walk with former Lion and Vikings special teams player Ameer Abdullah after the game.
Lions' Taylor Decker and Graham Glasgow walk with former Lion and Vikings special teams player Ameer Abdullah after the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
NFL officials break into smiles as the crowd at Ford Field boos the refs, after a controversial call last week that went against Detroit.
NFL officials break into smiles as the crowd at Ford Field boos the refs, after a controversial call last week that went against Detroit. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford visits with his twin daughters Sawyer and Chandler on the sidelines before Sunday&#39;s game.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford visits with his twin daughters Sawyer and Chandler on the sidelines before Sunday's game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
NFL Hall of Fame defensive back Lem Barney takes a knee to NFL Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders as the two goof around on the sidelines before the Lions take on the Vikings at Ford Field.
NFL Hall of Fame defensive back Lem Barney takes a knee to NFL Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders as the two goof around on the sidelines before the Lions take on the Vikings at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
NFL Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders and Lions head coach Matt Patricia, who covers his mouth as he talks, chat on the sidelines before the game.
NFL Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders and Lions head coach Matt Patricia, who covers his mouth as he talks, chat on the sidelines before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Twins Sawyer and Chandler hang out with mom, Kelly Stafford, before the Lions take on the Vikings at Ford Field.
Twins Sawyer and Chandler hang out with mom, Kelly Stafford, before the Lions take on the Vikings at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
NFL Hall of Fame Lions running back Barry Sanders on the sidelines before the game Sunday against Minnesota.
NFL Hall of Fame Lions running back Barry Sanders on the sidelines before the game Sunday against Minnesota. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall looks skyward as he and Detroit head out onto the field.
Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall looks skyward as he and Detroit head out onto the field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The field is quiet early Sunday morning as the Detroit Lions take on the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.
The field is quiet early Sunday morning as the Detroit Lions take on the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

